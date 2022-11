Level up the scalloped potatoes with this smoky Scalloped Potato Roll – that’s scalloped potatoes, brushed with a smoky bacony marinade, baked then rolled up with a savory lentil sausage filling! So delicious! Glutenfree Nutfree recipe

My assistant Dalana is quite creative with presentation of foods she likes and she happens to love scalloped potatoes. If you have not tried them, here’s my vegan scalloped potatoes recipe prepared the classic way.

Some days we chat and bounce off ideas or discuss things we saw somewhere and how we would veganize it. And that’s how talked about a rolled-up potato breakfast and we ended up making these scalloped potato rolls filled with a sausagey lentil filling. Oh my, so delicious. Wait did I tell you that we brush a smoky bacon-ish marinade all over the potatoes! Yes! If you want to elevate your scalloped potatoes, this is it!

Make this as savory breakfast or a side for the holiday table!

More savory breakfast ideas

Breakfast Quesadilla with Smoky Potatoes; Tofu

Savory Chickpea Flour Veggie Pancakes and Breakfast Sandwich

Chickpea Tofu Breakfast Scramble with Smoky Bits

Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Pinwheels

More holiday sides

Spinach Artichoke Pasta Bake Recipe

Stuffed Shells with Butternut Squash Alfredo Tofu Ricotta

Creamy Vegan Mushroom Lasagna

Butternut Squash Lasagna with Caramelized Onion

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Scalloped Potato Roll Level up the scalloped potatoes with this smoky Scalloped Potato Roll - that's scalloped potatoes, brushed with a smoky bacony marinade, baked then rolled up with a savory lentil sausage filling! So delicious! Glutenfree Nutfree recipe Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 404 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 5 medium-sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced For the filling: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

2 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried basil or 2-3 tablespoons fresh basil

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

15 Oz ( 30 g ) can of lentils, drained, or 1 1/2 cups of cooked lentils

1 cup ( 250 ml ) tomato puree or use pasta sauce or marinara sauce

1 cup frozen spinach thawed and squeezed a little

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the bacon marinade for the potatoes: 1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon oil For layering vegan mozzarella or other vegan cheese as needed Instructions Slice your potatoes, if you haven’t already.

Make the bacon marinade by mixing all of the ingredients until well combined.

Line one or two pans with parchment paper. I like to use two small pans which are 8 x 10 -inches or similar sizes so that I can make smaller, burrito-sized rolls.

Sprinkle some vegan mozzarella(optional). Then Line up the potatoes on the baking dishes in an overlapping fashion so that they are at least half overlapped by the other potato on all sides.

Brush the marinade liberally on top of the lined-up potatoes and bake at 400 °F (205°C) for 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are nicely golden brown and almost cooked.

In the meanwhile, make your filling ; heat up a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once hot add onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook until golden and translucent.

Add in all of the herbs,spinach and mix in.

Add in the lentils, and the tomato puree, mix in and bring it to a good boil.

Add in the salt, and pepper, mix in and continue to cook. Make sure to cook until the mixture thickens a little bit. This will take anywhere from 4 minutes to 8 minutes depending on the moisture content of the sauce and the spinach.

Take off the heat and let it sit to cool a little bit.

Check on the potatoes. If they’re not done yet, then continue to bake for 5-10 minutes longer. Depending on your oven, the total time is usually between 20-30 minutes.

Remove the potatoes from the oven,loosen them from the parchment sheet, then top them with the cooked lentil and make sure and spread evenly. Top with vegan mozzarella. Use shreds or my cashew mozzarella

Using the parchment sheet, fold the potatoes into a roll over the filling. This is optional. You can just pile the potatoes over 2 to 3-layer deep potatoes and then bake it. Bake for 10-15 minutes or until everything is warmed through and golden

Remove from the oven, and let it cool for a little bit, at least 10 minutes or so. Then using a sharp nice, slice and serve.

Serve with some garlic bread or some roasted veggies or soup or as is. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Scalloped Potato Roll Amount Per Serving Calories 404 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Sodium 654mg 28% Potassium 1914mg 55% Carbohydrates 78g 26% Fiber 17g 71% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 5142IU 103% Vitamin C 63mg 76% Calcium 130mg 13% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

I picked medium-sized potatoes and sliced them. You can peel them but it’s not a must.

For the filling, we sautee some chopped onion with minced garlic

oregano, dried basil, fennel seeds, onion powder, and pepper flakes are added for flavor

cooked lentils add protein and texture to the filling

to add some body to the filling we add some tomato puree or use pasta sauce or marinara sauce

I used frozen spinach which I thawed and squeezed out a little bit to remove the extra water from thawing

For the sweet and smoky bacon marinade for the potatoes, we mix soy sauce with smoked paprika, maple syrup, and garlic powder

How to make Scalloped Potato Rolls:

Slice your potatoes, if you haven’t already. Make the bacon marinade by mixing all of the ingredients until well combined.

Line one or two pans with parchment paper. Sprinkle some vegan mozzarella (optional).

I like to use two small pans which are 8 x 10 -inches or similar sizes so that I can make smaller, burrito-sized rolls.



Line up the potatoes on the parchment-lined baking dishes in an overlapping fashion so that they are at least half overlapped by the other potato on all sides.

Brush the marinade liberally on top of the lined-up potatoes and bake at 400 °F (205°C) for 15-20 minutes or until the potatoes are nicely golden brown and almost cooked.





In the meanwhile, make your filling; heat up a skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once hot add onion, garlic, and a pinch of salt and cook until golden and translucent.

Add in all of the herbs and spinach and mix in. Add in the lentils, and the tomato puree, mix in, and bring it to a good boil.

Add in the salt, and pepper, mix in and continue to cook. Make sure to cook until the mixture thickens a little bit. This will take anywhere from 3 minutes to 8 minutes depending on the moisture content of the sauce and the spinach.

Take off the heat and let it sit to cool a little bit.

Check on the potatoes. If they’re not done yet, then continue to bake for 5-10 minutes longer. Depending on your oven, the total time is usually between 20-30 minutes.

Remove the potatoes from the oven, loosen them from the parchment sheet, then top them with the cooked lentil and make sure and spread evenly.



Top with some vegan mozzarella

Using the parchment sheet, fold the potatoes into a roll over the filling. (If you don’t want to roll them, just layer one potato layer over the other and bake)

Put them back in the baking dish and bake it for 10-15 minutes or until everything is warm and golden.

Remove from the oven, and let it cool for a little bit, at least 10 minutes or so. Then using a sharp nice, slice and serve.

Serve with some garlic bread or some roasted veggies or soup or as is.

Storage:

Refrigerate for upto 3 days