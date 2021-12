This Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse makes a wonderful dessert to end a special meal. Sweet, salty, creamy and light with a decadent chocolate layer on top! It looks impressive but is very easy to make with just a few simple ingredients. Gluten-free and refined sugar-free. Aquafaba-free

Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse – salty, sweet, creamy, and rich yet light and airy! Don’t be put off by the term mousse – this is a special treat that is VERY easy to make with simple ingredients. Peanut butter lovers, this dessert can be ready in about 20 minutes. Does that sound good to you?

Oh, and did I mention that there’s a chocolate peanut butter mousse layer on top that only takes an extra minute to whip up? Yes, for the chocolate topping we use the same base as for the peanut butter mousse with the addition of cocoa powder.



You will love the texture of this vegan peanut butter mousse. It’s soft, creamy, and light but still has some firmness to it making it very satisfying to eat. Each spoonful literally melts in your mouth! I served these with some crunchy chopped peanuts but I will list some more options below.

For lightening the texture from a creamy pudding to mousse, I use some club soda. You can also use aquafaba (see recipe notes) . Whipping the aquafaba for 10-15 minutes is not my cup of tea(too noisy) , so I find this alternate club soda much easier. You can also whip up the mixture once cooled to make it even more airy.

Try this next time you have a pb craving or need a decadent and delicious dessert to end a fancy dinner party.

MORE VEGAN MOUSSE DESSERTS:

More peanut butter desserts

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse This Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse makes a wonderful dessert to end a special meal. Sweet, salty, creamy and light with a decadent chocolate layer on top! It looks impressive but is very easy to make with just a few simple ingredients. Gluten-free , refined sugar-free , aquafaba free Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 10 mins Total Time 20 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 262 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/4 cups ( 354.88 ml ) non-dairy milk such as full fat coconut milk or cashew milk or 1 cup oat milk

1/2 cup ( 129 g ) Smooth peanut butter

1/8 tsp salt

generous pinch of cinnamon

4 ( 2 ) drops vanilla extract

2 tbsp ( 29.57 ml ) maple syrup sugar, or other sweetener of choice

4 tbsp ( 59.15 ml ) club soda, Or other neutral fizzy drink, see Notes to use aquafaba

1 tbsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp crushed roasted peanuts

softened peanut butter or sea salt for topping Instructions Add the nondairy milk to a saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add peanut butter, salt, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup, and mix in. It'll take a bit for the peanut butter to mix in, and it will be a little lumpy in the beginning. It will start to get smooth and creamy after about 4-5 minutes. Continue to cook until the mixture is rapidly boiling. The mixture will slowly start to thicken and will continue to thicken into a thick smooth custard. 5 mins. Taste carefully and add 1 tbsp or more sugar if you like it sweeter and mix in.

Divide the mixture into two bowls, 1/3 for the chocolate layer, and 2/3rds for the peanut layer.

Chill the bowls for 15 minutes. Then add in the club soda 1 tbsp at a time to the peanut bowl, and mix in very gently.(use a fresh bottle for maximum aeration) Add about 2 1/2 to 3 tbsp of club soda to aerate the peanut mousse

Mix in the cocoa powder in the other portion to make chocolate mousse layer. then add in 1 - 1.5 tbsp of club soda water to the chocolate portion.

Alternatively, chill the bowls for 2 hours, then whip each bowl until the mix is lighter to preference. Then layer as below.

Transfer the peanut butter mousse to serving cups, and even it out. Chill this mixture for 15 minutes, and then add the chocolate mixture on top, even it out using a spatula. Top it with some crushed peanuts, and drizzle some softened peanut butter if you wish.

Let the mixture set for a couple of hours, and serve. Storage: store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Notes This recipe would probably work well with any other nut or seed butter.

I decorated my cups with crushed roasted peanuts but any other nut or chocolate chips would be delicious. Even just a delicate sprinkling of sea salt on top would complement both the peanut butter and chocolate flavor very well and add yet another flavor dimension to this mousse.

If you want, you can serve this vegan mousse with fresh fruit or spoon some raspberry compote on the bottom of your serving glasses before adding the mousse.

Aquafaba: whip 1/2 cup unsalted thick aquafaba and 1/2 tsp lemon juice until stiff peaks. Then gently fold 3/4 of the whipped aquafaba in the peanut layer and remaining in the chocolate layer. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse Amount Per Serving Calories 262 Calories from Fat 189 % Daily Value* Fat 21g 32% Saturated Fat 9g 56% Sodium 73mg 3% Potassium 314mg 9% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 3g 13% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 93mg 9% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

non-dairy milk such as full fat coconut milk or cashew milk works wonderfully as the base for this mousse.

such as full fat coconut milk or cashew milk works wonderfully as the base for this mousse. smooth peanut butter is what gives this mousse its silky smooth texture.

is what gives this mousse its silky smooth texture. salt, a generous pinch of cinnamon, and some vanilla extract bring out the sweetness and round out the flavor.

and some extract bring out the sweetness and round out the flavor. I used maple syrup as a sweetener but you can use any sugar, or sweetener of choice.

as a sweetener but you can use any sugar, or sweetener of choice. cornstarch mixed with milk is added to thicken the peanut butter custard.

mixed with milk is added to thicken the peanut butter custard. club soda, ginger ale, or any other neutral-tasting fizzy drink helps lighten up the peanut butter mixture giving it its signature mousse texture. You can also use aquafaba. See recipe notes

ginger ale, or any other neutral-tasting fizzy drink helps lighten up the peanut butter mixture giving it its signature mousse texture. You can also use aquafaba. See recipe notes cocoa powder is stirred into one part on the peanut butter mousse to create that lovely chocolate layer. You can use cacao powder or regular processed cocoa powder to add chocolate flavor to the recipe.

Tips & Variations:

This recipe will work well with any other nut or seed butter.

I decorated my cups with crushed roasted peanuts but any other nut or chocolate chips would be delicious. Even just a delicate sprinkling of sea salt on top would complement both the peanut butter and chocolate flavor very well and add yet another flavor dimension to this mousse.

If you want, you can serve this vegan mousse with fresh fruit or spoon some raspberry compote on the bottom of your serving glasses before adding the mousse.

How to make Vegan Peanut Butter Mousse :

Add the non-dairy milk to a saucepan over medium heat.

Once hot, add peanut butter, salt, cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup, and mix in. It’ll take a bit for the peanut butter to mix in, and it will be a little lumpy in the beginning. It will start to get smooth and creamy after about 4-5 minutes. Continue to cook until the mixture is rapidly boiling. The mixture will slowly start to thicken and will continue to thicken. Takes Another 5 mins

Cool for a few minutes.

Divide the mixture into two bowls, reserve 1/3 for the chocolate layer.

Let the mixture chill for 15 minutes, then add in the club soda/carbonated water 1 tbsp at a time to the peanut (larger) bowl and mix in very gently. You want to add about 2 1/2 to 3 tbsp of club soda to the peanut butter portion. Mix in the cocoa powder into the smaller 1/3 portion to make the chocolate mousse layer. Then, add in 1 tbsp of club soda to the chocolate portion.

Alternatively, chill the bowls for 2 hours, then whip each bowl until the mix is lighter to preference. Then layer as below.

Transfer the peanut butter mousse to serving cups, and using a spatula, even it out.

Chill this mixture for 15 minutes, and then add the chocolate mixture on top, evening it all out using a spatula.

Top it with some crushed peanuts, and drizzle some softened peanut butter if you wish. Let the mixture set for a couple of hours, and serve.