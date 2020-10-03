Vegan Richa

Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Bread

By 3 Comments

Made in just one bowl with simple ingredients, this vegan pumpkin carrot bread is perfectly moist and full of delicious fall flavor thanks to pumpkin spices and pumpkin puree. Jump to Recipe

side view of a loaf of vegan pumpkin carrot bread with dairy-free icing

If you’re a fan of Starbuck’s Pumpkin Bread, this vegan carrot pumpkin bread is for you. It is just as moist but made with wholesome ingredients and two kinds of veggies.  I mean carrot bread and pumpkin bread in one? What’s not to love about that?

But the best part about this vegan pumpkin bread? While baking, the pumpkin spices will fill your house with the most comforting cozy scent and will instantly give you all the fall feels. Even if it’s still warm outside.

a sliced loaf of vegan pumpkin carrot bread on a wooden cutting board
The ingredient list for this vegan fall bake doesn’t call for anything too fancy and the whole pumpkin carrot bread batter is made in just one bowl.

For a Gluten-free version make this Glutenfree pumpkin bread . 

a loaf of vegan pumpkin carrot bread sliced on a chopping board
5 from 1 vote

Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Bread

Made in just one bowl with simple ingredients, this vegan pumpkin carrot bread is perfectly moist and full of delicious fall flavor thanks to pumpkin spices and pumpkin puree. 
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time1 hr
Total Time1 hr 10 mins
Course: Dessert, Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: vegan carrot bread, vegan pumpkin bread, vegan pumpkin dessert
Servings: 10 servings
Calories: 217kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Wet:

  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) oil
  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) maple syrup
  • 1/2 cup (118.29 ml) non-dairy milk
  • 3/4 cup (183.75 g) pumpkin puree
  • 1/4 cup (50 g) sugar

Dry:

  • 2 cups (250 g) flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder.
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/3 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1.5 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 10 to 12 dates chopped
  • 1 cup (128 g) shredded carrots
  • 3 tbsp shredded coconut optional

Instructions

  • In a large bowl mix all the wet ingredients until well combined.
  • Add one and a half cups of flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices and mix well.
  • Add the dates and carrots and mix in. At this point, you can add 3 tablespoons of coconut flakes (optional) and mix in.
  • The batter should be pretty thick. If its not stiff, add more flour a tbsp at a time(moisture content in Canned pumpkin purees varies, you want a stiff thick batter)
  • Transfer the mixture into a parchment lined baking pan. Bake at 365 degrees F for 55 to 60 minutes.
  • Cool for 10 minutes then remove from the pan and cool completely.
  • Make your frosting and Frost after cooled completely. Top with  vegan cream cheese frosting or cashew cream frosting or plain whipped coconut cream.
    Store: The bread can be stored on the counter for the day and refrigerated for upto a week.

Notes

  • For a Gluten-free version make this Glutenfree pumpkin bread . 
  • Pumpkin pie spice can be replaced with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon cloves.
  • You could try and use spelt flour instead of all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour. 
  • If you want to add a crunchy element, who's stopping you from adding some chopped pecans, walnuts or pepitas? 
  • You can use any other chopped or dried fruit in lieu of dates. 

Ingredients for Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Bread:

  • As sources of sweetness, I use a mix of maple syrup and sugar
  • As a source of fat, I use a neutral-tasting  oil
  • 1/2 cup non-dairy milk lightens up the batter just enough to give it the perfect texture
  • It would not be a pumpkin bread without pumpkin puree. You can use the canned stuff or make your own as long as you do not use pumpkin pie mix. That comes with a lot of additives and sugar we don’t need in here
  • Dry ingredients are flour, baking powder, soda, and then of course our favorite fall spices, pumpkin spice and cinnamon
  • Chopped dates add some chew and extra sweetness
  • Shredded carrots add extra moisture

Tips & Variations:

  • Pumpkin pie spice can be replaced with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon cloves
  • You could try and use spelt flour instead of all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour.
  • If you want to add a crunchy element, who’s stopping you from adding some chopped pecans, walnuts or pepitas?
  • You can use any other chopped or dried fruit in lieu of dates
  • To make this refined sugar-free, use coconut sugar
  • You can take this loaf to the next level by topping it with vegan cream cheese frosting or cashew cream frosting

ingredients for vegan carrot pumpkin bread on a work surface

wet ingredients for vegan pumpkin bread in a white bowl

In a large bowl mix all the wet ingredients until well combined.

vegan pumpkin carrot bread batter being stirred in a bowl

flour being added to vegan carrot pumpkin bread batter

Add one and a half cups of flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices and mix well.

liquid vegan carrot pumpkin bread batter in a white bowl with a spoon

grated carrot and dates being added to pumpkin bread batter

Add the dates and carrots and mix them in. At this point, you can add 3 tablespoons of coconut flakes (optional) and mix in.

stiff vegan carrot bread batter in a mixing bowl with a spoon

The batter should be pretty thick. If it’s not stiff, add more flour a few tbsp at a time.

more flour being added to pumpkin bread batter to make it thicker
Transfer the batter into a parchment-lined baking pan bake at 365 degrees F for 55 to 60 minutes.

vegan pumpkin carrot cake batter in a loaf pan ready for baking

vegan carrot pumpkin bread unbaked

a freshly baked loaf of vegan pumpkin carrot bread cooling on a chopping board

Cool for 10 minutes then remove from the pan and cool completely. Frost after cooled.

a sliced loaf of vegan pumpkin carrot bread on a wooden cutting board

CAN THIS BE FROZEN?

Yes! Just make sure your loaf is cooled completely, then slice and store in freezer bags. It should last a few months in the freezer!

