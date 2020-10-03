Made in just one bowl with simple ingredients, this vegan pumpkin carrot bread is perfectly moist and full of delicious fall flavor thanks to pumpkin spices and pumpkin puree. Jump to Recipe

If you’re a fan of Starbuck’s Pumpkin Bread, this vegan carrot pumpkin bread is for you. It is just as moist but made with wholesome ingredients and two kinds of veggies. I mean carrot bread and pumpkin bread in one? What’s not to love about that?

But the best part about this vegan pumpkin bread? While baking, the pumpkin spices will fill your house with the most comforting cozy scent and will instantly give you all the fall feels. Even if it’s still warm outside.



The ingredient list for this vegan fall bake doesn’t call for anything too fancy and the whole pumpkin carrot bread batter is made in just one bowl.

For a Gluten-free version make this Glutenfree pumpkin bread .

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Bread Made in just one bowl with simple ingredients, this vegan pumpkin carrot bread is perfectly moist and full of delicious fall flavor thanks to pumpkin spices and pumpkin puree. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 10 servings Calories: 217 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Wet: 1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) oil

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) maple syrup

1/2 cup ( 118.29 ml ) non-dairy milk

3/4 cup ( 183.75 g ) pumpkin puree

1/4 cup ( 50 g ) sugar Dry: 2 cups ( 250 g ) flour

2 teaspoons baking powder.

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1.5 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

10 to 12 dates chopped

1 cup ( 128 g ) shredded carrots

3 tbsp shredded coconut optional Instructions In a large bowl mix all the wet ingredients until well combined.

Add one and a half cups of flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and spices and mix well.

Add the dates and carrots and mix in. At this point, you can add 3 tablespoons of coconut flakes (optional) and mix in.

The batter should be pretty thick. If its not stiff, add more flour a tbsp at a time(moisture content in Canned pumpkin purees varies, you want a stiff thick batter)

Transfer the mixture into a parchment lined baking pan. Bake at 365 degrees F for 55 to 60 minutes.

Cool for 10 minutes then remove from the pan and cool completely.

Make your frosting and Frost after cooled completely. Top with vegan cream cheese frosting or cashew cream frosting or plain whipped coconut cream. Store: The bread can be stored on the counter for the day and refrigerated for upto a week. Notes For a Gluten-free version make this Glutenfree pumpkin bread .

Pumpkin pie spice can be replaced with 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg, and ¼ teaspoon cloves.

You could try and use spelt flour instead of all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour.

If you want to add a crunchy element, who's stopping you from adding some chopped pecans, walnuts or pepitas?

You can use any other chopped or dried fruit in lieu of dates. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Bread Amount Per Serving Calories 217 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 133mg 6% Potassium 250mg 7% Carbohydrates 38g 13% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 16g 18% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 4998IU 100% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 78mg 8% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

CAN THIS BE FROZEN?

Yes! Just make sure your loaf is cooled completely, then slice and store in freezer bags. It should last a few months in the freezer!

