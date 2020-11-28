Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! Glutenfree soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice – a seasonal twist on traditional Chinese Fried Rice

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice is definitely not the traditional fried rice. It’s not even fried per se as we prepare it in the Instant Pot but let me tell you, this seasonal twist is amazing. Its what I call, use up the veggies and remaining pumpkin fried rice! It’s so finger-licking good, I might have made it several times even when I didn’t have any pumpkin to use up!

The best thing – it’s all made in the Instant Pot within just 5 minutes of cooking time and 10 minutes of natural steam release. The prep work is minimal – just remember to soak the rice before you add it to the Instant Pot to get the perfect “fluffiness”.

The slight heat from the chipotle chili powder goes to well with this dish. I use a chipotle chili blend and also add some cumin and thyme to seal the deal – all spices that pair beautifully with the sweet pumpkin puree,

FOR MORE VEGAN RICE DISHES CHECK OUT THESE RECIPES:

Which rice shall I use for making fried rice?

Use long grain rice for making this fried rice recipe.Why? Because long-grain rice holds its shape better and stays separate when cooked. Basmati rice is my top choice but you can also go for Jasmine rice which has a delicate and light floral aroma. You can also use long grain brown rice. Pressure cook for 20 mins and use hearty veggies as otherwise they will be too soft and overcooked

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! GF soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Pressure reach and release 15 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 316 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup long grain basmati rice

1 tsp oil

1/2 jalapeno pepper finely chopped

3 cloves garlic minced, or 1 tsp of garlic powder

1 1/2 cups chopped veggies I use frozen.

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp thyme

3/4 tsp salt

2 tsp chipotle chili blend or any other chili powder of choice plus 1/2 tsp chipotle chili flakes or powder, or you can also use cajun spice blend, or jerk seasoning, or garam masala

1/3 cup pumpkin puree or mashed cooked pumpkin or butternut or other winter squash

1 cup water or broth

optional add ins: 3/4 cup veggie crumbles or 15oz can drained beans Garnish: Sliced Jalapeno

Pickled Jalapeno

Corn chips

Cilantro

Lime juice Instructions Soak rice in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Wash and drain, and set aside.

Oil the bottom of the inner pot, then add in all of the ingredients, and mix well.

Close the lid, and pressure cook for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release for 8 minutes, then quick release then open the lid. Fluff, taste and adjust flavor.

Transfer the rice to a serving container so it doesn’t continue to cook in the hot instant pot. top with garnishes of choice, and serve. Notes Variations: Add in a 1/4 cup of chopped onion along with the rest of the ingredients.

To make this with brown rice, pressure cook for 20 minutes.

Add in 15 oz of cooked black beans or chickpeas with the rice for a full meal. Add more chili powder and a bit more salt

This recipe is easily doubled. Double everything, use a few tbsp less water, pressure cook time remains the same. Stove top: Soak the white basmati rice for 20 mins then drain and add to a saucepan with the rest of the ingredients. Add in 1.5 cups of water instead of 1 cup. Partially cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 to 17 minutes. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot Amount Per Serving Calories 316 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 636mg 28% Potassium 358mg 10% Carbohydrates 66g 22% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 8g 16% Vitamin A 9278IU 186% Vitamin C 15mg 18% Calcium 57mg 6% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

To soak or not to soak?

Yes, soak it! It tastes better when it has been soaked.

For this recipe, the Basmati Rice is soaked at room temperature in warm water before cooking to release and enhance the natural flavor of the rice.

Ingredients for making Instant Pot fried rice

Opt for long grain rice like basmati rice or jasmine rice for this recipe.

For the pumpkin part I am using canned pumpkin puree but you can use homemade one. It lends this dish its gorgeous orange color and some sweetness. Don’t have pumpkin? Use mashed butternut or winter squash or sweet potato

Jalapeno peppers along with garlic and garlic powder for heat and umami,

I also added some frozen veggies for color and added vitamins. Use whatever you have kicking around – just stick to the ratio!

To add some oomph to this simple autumnal rice dish, I am using a chipotle chili blend as I really enjoy the smoky notes. But any other chili powder of choice will do or you can also use a Cajun spice blend, or jerk seasoning, or garam masala (all of these can be found in my Everyday Kitchen book).

ground cumin and thyme go so well with the smoky chipotle chili

salt – always

Tips and Variations:

Add in a 1/4 cup of chopped onion along with the rest of the ingredients.

To make this with brown rice, pressure cook for 20 minutes.

You could go all crazy and serve this up in a whole steamed or baked pumpkin. What a showstopper that would be!

Feel free to up the amount of spices or add some more curry powder or more chili powder blend instead of cumin if that’s what you like

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. It reheats beautifully in the microwave or on the stovetop. If heating on the stovetop, add a small amount of oil and fry for a couple of minutes.

I used a frozen veggie mix for this recipe but you can use canned corn, fresh green beans, fresh sliced or diced carrots or bell peppers.

How to make Chipotle Pumpkin Instant Pot Fried Rice

Soak the basmati rice in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Wash and drain well, and set aside.

Oil the instant pot, then add in all of the ingredients and mix well.

Close the lid, and pressure cook for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release for 8 minutes, then quick release then open the lid. Fluff, taste and adjust flavor.

Transfer the rice to a serving container, top with garnishes of choice, and serve.

Garnish:

I like serving this dish with some sliced Jalapenos but the options are endless. Here are some suggestions.