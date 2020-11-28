Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice (Instant Pot)

By

Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! Glutenfree soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes

overhead shot of a plate of vegan pumpkin fried rice served with lime and sliced jalapenos

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice – a seasonal twist on traditional Chinese Fried Rice

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice is definitely not the traditional fried rice. It’s not even fried per se as we prepare it in the Instant Pot but let me tell you, this seasonal twist is amazing. Its what I call, use up the veggies and remaining pumpkin fried rice! It’s so finger-licking good, I might have made it several times even when I didn’t have any pumpkin to use up!

The best thing – it’s all made in the Instant Pot within just 5 minutes of cooking time and 10 minutes of natural steam release. The prep work is minimal – just remember to soak the rice before you add it to the Instant Pot to get the perfect “fluffiness”.

The slight heat from the chipotle chili powder goes to well with this dish. I use a chipotle chili blend and also add some cumin and thyme to seal the deal – all spices that pair beautifully with the sweet pumpkin puree,

a fork digging into a pile of fluffy chipotle pumpkin fried rice

Which rice shall I use for making fried rice?

Use long grain rice for making this fried rice recipe.Why? Because long-grain rice holds its shape better and stays separate when cooked. Basmati rice is my top choice but you can also go for Jasmine rice which has a delicate and light floral aroma. You can also use long grain brown rice. Pressure cook for 20 mins and use hearty veggies as otherwise they will be too soft and overcooked

pumpkin fried rice served with sliced of lime and jalapenos

5 from 1 vote

Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot

Smoky Vegan Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice made within minutes using the Instant Pot! A seasonal twist on restaurant-style fried rice your whole family will love! GF soyfree Nutfree, stove top option in notes
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Pressure reach and release15 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: pumpkin fried rice, vegan fried rice recipe
Servings: 3
Calories: 316kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup long grain basmati rice
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1/2 jalapeno pepper finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic minced, or 1 tsp of garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped veggies I use frozen.
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp thyme
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 2 tsp chipotle chili blend or any other chili powder of choice plus 1/2 tsp chipotle chili flakes or powder, or you can also use cajun spice blend, or jerk seasoning, or garam masala
  • 1/3 cup pumpkin puree or mashed cooked pumpkin or butternut or other winter squash
  • 1 cup water or broth
  • optional add ins: 3/4 cup veggie crumbles or 15oz can drained beans

Garnish:

  • Sliced Jalapeno
  • Pickled Jalapeno
  • Corn chips
  • Cilantro
  • Lime juice

Instructions

  • Soak rice in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Wash and drain, and set aside.
  • Oil the bottom of the inner pot, then add in all of the ingredients, and mix well.
  • Close the lid, and pressure cook for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release for 8 minutes, then quick release then open the lid. Fluff, taste and adjust flavor.
  • Transfer the rice to a serving container so it doesn’t continue to cook in the hot instant pot. top with garnishes of choice, and serve.

Notes

Variations:
  • Add in a 1/4 cup of chopped onion along with the rest of the ingredients.
  • To make this with brown rice, pressure cook for 20 minutes.
  • Add in 15 oz of cooked black beans or chickpeas with the rice for a full meal. Add more chili powder and a bit more salt 
  • This recipe is easily doubled. Double everything, use a few tbsp less water, pressure cook time remains the same. 
Stove top: Soak the white basmati rice for 20 mins then drain and add to a saucepan with the rest of the ingredients. Add in 1.5 cups of water instead of 1 cup. Partially cover and bring to a boil over medium heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover and cook for 15 to 17 minutes. 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Pumpkin Chipotle Fried Rice Instant pot
Amount Per Serving
Calories 316 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 636mg28%
Potassium 358mg10%
Carbohydrates 66g22%
Fiber 6g25%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 9278IU186%
Vitamin C 15mg18%
Calcium 57mg6%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

To soak or not to soak?

Yes, soak it! It tastes better when it has been soaked.
For this recipe, the Basmati Rice is soaked at room temperature in warm water before cooking to release and enhance the natural flavor of the rice.

overhead shot of ingredients needed for making pumpkin chipotle fried rice

Ingredients for making Instant Pot fried rice

  • Opt for long grain rice like basmati rice or jasmine rice for this recipe.
  • For the pumpkin part I am using canned pumpkin puree but you can use homemade one. It lends this dish its gorgeous orange color and some sweetness. Don’t have pumpkin? Use mashed butternut or winter squash or sweet potato
  • Jalapeno peppers along with garlic and garlic powder for heat and umami,
  • I also added some frozen veggies for color and added vitamins. Use whatever you have kicking around – just stick to the ratio!
  • To add some oomph to this simple autumnal rice dish, I am using a chipotle chili blend as I really enjoy the smoky notes. But any other chili powder of choice will do or you can also use a Cajun spice blend, or jerk seasoning, or garam masala (all of these can be found in my Everyday Kitchen book).
  • ground cumin and thyme go so well with the smoky chipotle chili
  • salt – always

Tips and Variations:

  • Add in a 1/4 cup of chopped onion along with the rest of the ingredients.
  • To make this with brown rice, pressure cook for 20 minutes.
  • You could go all crazy and serve this up in a whole steamed or baked pumpkin. What a showstopper that would be!
  • Feel free to up the amount of spices or add some more curry powder or more chili powder blend instead of cumin if that’s what you like
  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. It reheats beautifully in the microwave or on the stovetop. If heating on the stovetop, add a small amount of oil and fry for a couple of minutes.
  • I used a frozen veggie mix for this recipe but you can use canned corn, fresh green beans, fresh sliced or diced carrots  or bell peppers.

How to make Chipotle Pumpkin Instant Pot Fried Rice

Soak the basmati rice in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Wash and drain well, and set aside.

ingredients for making Pumpkin fried rice in an Instant Pot

Oil the instant pot, then add in all of the ingredients and mix well.

water being added to dry ingredients used for making Instant Pot Fried Rice

Close the lid, and pressure cook for 5 minutes. Let the pressure release for 8 minutes, then quick release then open the lid. Fluff, taste and adjust flavor.

cooked instant pot fried rice after releasing pressure

Transfer the rice to a serving container, top with garnishes of choice, and serve.

overhead shot of Pumpkin Chipotle Instant Pot Fried Rice

Garnish:

I like serving this dish with some sliced Jalapenos but the options are endless. Here are some suggestions.

  • Sliced fresh jalapeno
  • Pickled jalapeno
  • Corn chips
  • fresh chopped cilantro or parsley
  • Lime juice / fresh lime wedges

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

