Easy to throw together, these vegan pumpkin pie bars are perfect for when you don’t want to make an actual pumpkin pie but still want to have the same flavor. The homemade almond flour crust holds together well and is the perfect base for the dairy-free pumpkin pie filling. Serve as is or topped with coconut cream! Jump to Recipe
If you’re looking for a convenient fall dessert recipe, I’ve got you covered. These pumpkin pie bars are like pumpkin pie but so much easier to make! The homemade pumpkin pie filling is smooth, creamy, and seasoned with plenty of pumpkin spice and rests on a simple almond flour crust. They had topped with cinnamon sugar for some extra. Utterly irresistible!
Subtly spiced and perfectly sweet, these easy vegan pumpkin pie bars are perfect for all gatherings and parties around Thanksgiving. You have all the flavor of pumpkin pie without the fuss of traditional pie crust. What’s not to love?
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (56 g) almond flour
- 1/2 cup (62.5 g) all-purpose flour
- 1/4 salt
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 2.5 tbsp brown sugar or coconut sugar
- 2.5-3 tbsp (36.97 ml) oil or melted vegan butter
For the Pumpkin Layer:
- 1 cup (245 g) pumpkin puree not pumpkin pie mix
- 1/3 cup (43 g) cashews , soaked in hot water for at least 20 minutes.
- 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) maple syrup
- 2 tsp cornstarch or tapioca starch
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
Instructions
- In a bowl, mix the almond flour, flour, salt, cinnamon and sugar unil well combined.
- Add the oil and mix in until the mixture resenbles crumbs, and is slightly sticky. It wont be very sticky, but it will stick really well when it bakes.
- Transfer this mixture to a parchment lined 9x5 inch loaf pan, and press evenly using a spatula.
- Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the pumpkin pie layer.
- Blend all of the ingredients untl the cashews are broken down and already creamy.
- You may need to add 1-2 tbsp of non-dairy milk, depending on your blender, and the moisture content in the pumpkin puree for the mixture to blend into a smooth state.
- Take the loaf pan out of the oven, transfer the blended pumpkin mixture into the pan and even it out. You can also top this with 2 tsp of sugar, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon for a cinnamon sugar topping.
- Put the loaf pan back in the oven and bake for 35-45 minutes, or until the top layer is set. Check in the center, the pumpkin layer should not be jiggly.
- Remove the loaf pan from the oven and let it cool completely before removing from the pan.
- Chill the bars for at least an hour and then slice and serve.The bars can be stored in the refrigerator for 5 days
Notes
- For Glutenfree, use oat flour or a gf blend instead of all purpose flour
- For Nutfree, use coconut cream instead of cashews in the pumpkin filling and add 2 tsp more cornstarch. For the crust, use a regular pie crust of choice (flour, oil/vegan butter)
- If you do not have pumpkin pie spice you can make your own by blending 1/2 tsp cinnamon with 1/8 tsp each of ground ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom
These bars can be stored in the refrigerator for 5 days
Ingredients for Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars:
- the crust for these pie bars is made using a blend of almond flour and regular flour.
- coconut sugar adds a tad of sweetness but you can use brown sugar instead.
- some oil helps the crust hold together.
- for the pumpkin layer, we use pumpkin puree. You can use storebought or homemade puree.
- cashews add some more creaminess to these bars – make sure to soak them.
- maple syrup adds the perfect round sweetness to complement the pumpkin’s natural sweetness in the filling.
- cornstarch helps firm the pumpkin filling up as the bars bake.
- It would not be pumpkin pie without pumpkin pie spice and lots of vanilla
- For glutenfree : use oat flour or a gf blend instead of all purpose
Tips & Variations:
- Serve these vegan bars as they are or top them with coconut cream!
- blend the pumpkin filling until the cashews are completely blended tor the best texture. I do this in warm water but you can soak them in cold water in the fridge overnight.
- If you do not have pumpkin pie spice you can make your own by blending 1/2 tsp cinnamon with 1/8 tsp each of ground ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and cardamom.
- Make sure to make this recipe ahead of time to allow for some time for chilling.
- This recipe is for 1 standard loaf pan but can easily be doubled to feed a bigger crowd.
How to make Vegan Pumpkin Pie Bars
In a bowl, mix the almond flour, flour, salt, cinnamon, and sugar until well combined. Add the oil and mix in until the mixture resembles crumbs, and is slightly sticky. It won’t be very sticky, but it will stick really well when it bakes. Transfer this mixture to a parchment-lined 9×5 inch loaf pan, and press evenly using a spatula.
Bake at crust at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the pumpkin pie layer.
Blend all of the ingredients until the cashews are broken down and already creamy. You may need to add 1-2 tbsp of non-dairy milk, depending on your blender and the moisture content in the pumpkin puree for the mixture to blend into a smooth texture.
Take the loaf pan out of the oven, transfer the blended pumpkin mixture into the pan, and even it out. You can also top this with 2 tsp of sugar, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon for a cinnamon sugar topping.
Put the loaf pan back in the oven and bake for 35-45 minutes, or until the top layer is set. Check in the center, the pumpkin layer should not be jiggly. Remove the loaf pan from the oven and let it cool completely before removing from the pan.
HOW TO STORE PUMPKIN PIE BARS?
Store these bars in the refrigerator for 5 days or freeze them.
MORE PUMPKIN RECIPES:
- Pumpkin Carrot Bread
- Gluten-free Pumpkin Bread
- Pumpkin Cinnamon rolls
- Gluten-free Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls with pumpkin caramel.
- 1 Bowl Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl Sandwich Bread
- Pumpkin Baked Oatmeal
Comments
Carrie saysOctober 30, 2020 at 9:37 am
The pumpkin bars look delicious! Any recommendation for a substitute for the corn starch? Thank you
Richa saysOctober 30, 2020 at 10:18 am
Tapioca or arrowroot
Lisa saysOctober 30, 2020 at 12:25 pm
I will definitely make this – if I leave out the maple syrup will it affect the bake? My husband is diabetic and can’t tolerate any form of sugar other than sugar alcohols which don’t come in liquid form. Monk fruit only needs a few drops so it can’t replace liquid sugars.
Richa saysOctober 30, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Yes leave it out. You’ll need a few tbsp non dairy milk to blend
Kelly saysOctober 30, 2020 at 1:14 pm
Hi Richa! For the cashew sub would it be 1/3 cup of the coconut cream? Thanks!!
Richa saysOctober 30, 2020 at 1:32 pm
Yes
Linda saysOctober 30, 2020 at 6:14 pm
Made these today. They were very easy to make. The crust is delicious and the pumpkin is excellent. My guests raved. My husband likes it better than pumpkin pie!
Richa saysOctober 30, 2020 at 6:39 pm
Awesome! I gave these to my neighbors and they loved them too!