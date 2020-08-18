These healthy vegan snickerdoodle bites taste just like a holiday cookie but are actually good for you. Just 6 ingredients and 10 mins. The perfect easy and kid-friendly snack for anyone in need for some energy on-the-go! Grain-free option included. Jump to Recipe

These Vegan Snickerdoodle Energy Bites are the perfect thing to have on hand anytime. But especially around fall and winter when you’re really craving a holiday cookie but don’t actually want to deal with 1, baking and 2, all the cookie-snacking consequences (hello sugar coma). Because these simple vegan snacks are made from wholesome plant-based ingredients only – no added refined sugar, gluten, or oil– they are a festive treat I’m happy to enjoy anytime and kids love them too.

These vegan energy bites have all the nutritional benefits a healthy snack should have – some good fats, plant-based protein, some carbs, and a low-glycemic sweetener ( maple syrup). NO gluten, dairy, no artificial flavors.

Pack your freezer with a batch of these little Snickerdoodle Energy Bites and you’ll always have something festive, nutritious (and delicious) on hand when you feel a bit down.

Print Recipe No Bake Vegan Snickerdoodle Bites These healthy 6 ingredient vegan snickerdoodle bites taste just like a holiday cookie but are actually good for you. Glutenfree. The perfect easy and kid-friendly snack Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Total Time 15 mins Servings: 14 -16 Calories: 84 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tbsp ( 29.57 g ) smooth almond butter

3 tbsp maple syrup

3/4 cup ( 84 g ) almond flour

1/2 cup ( 60 g ) oat flour or 3 tbsp coconut flour to keep it grain free

good pinch of salt

1 tbsp cane sugar or coconut sugar (optional but great for texture )

1/2 tsp cinnamon For rolling -- 1 tsp cinnamon

1 tbsp cane sugar or coconut sugar Instructions Warm the maple syrup in a bowl and mix in the almond butter and maple syrup until well combined.

Add in the rest of the ingredients mix with a spatula to turn everthing into a dough. It will take a minute to come together. If the mixture is too dry, add more maple syrup 1 tsp at a time

In another small bowl, mix the cinnamon and sugar for coating.

Take small balls out of the dough using a teaspoon and roll into a ball, then roll the ball in the cinnamon sugar mixture

Repeat for all of the remaining dough. Store on the counter for upto 2 days or refrigerate for upto 2-3 weeks Notes Store on the counter for the day and refrigerate for 2 weeks or freeze for up to a month

You can roll these in maple sugar instead of cane sugar. These bites could obviously also be rolled in ground nuts instead of cinnamon sugar if you want to cut down on sugar.

Turn these into Gingerbread Energy Bites by adding some ground ginger, cloves, allspice, vanilla and use molasses instead of maple syrup.

Make sure to remove your nut butter from the fridge in time. This makes it way easier to mix with the maple syrup.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts No Bake Vegan Snickerdoodle Bites Amount Per Serving (1 ball) Calories 84

How to store Snickerdoodle Energy Bites:

These can be stored on the counter for the day and refrigerate for 2 weeks or freeze for up to a month.

