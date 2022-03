This savory Vegan Spinach Mushroom Tart with homemade pastry is the best thing for breakfast or brunch and you’ll love the combination of spinach and mushrooms! gluten free option

This easy vegan spinach mushroom tart goes well for dinner as well as brunch! Serve this tart with my gravy for special dinners or with my hollandaise sauce for breakfast.

While many vegan savory tart recipes call for pre-made pie crust, I opted to make my savory shortcrust pastry from scratch and I recommend you try it too! The savory pastry comes together within minutes and is just perfect. Rich yet tender, and it holds up well, too.

The shortcrust pastry is made with all purpose flour, almond flour, and flax eggs Herbs are added for extra flavor. The filling is savory and packed with flavor from sautéed mushrooms, onions, and spinach.

I like white beans as the base of the filling. You can also use a mix of chickpeas and tofu. The tart is savory and hearty. Add some raisins or cranberries to make it festive. Add more veggies for a hearty weekend brunch.

To get that perfect caramelized browned top, we brush the tart with a mix of vegan Worcestershire sauce and oil and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit or 30 to 40 minutes. Don’t have Worcestershire sauce? Use some molasses +soy sauce.

More savory brunch and breakfast options:

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Spinach Mushroom Tart This savory Vegan Spinach Mushroom Tart with homemade pastry is the best thing for breakfast or brunch and you'll love the combination of spinach and mushrooms! Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 1 hr Total Time 1 hr 20 mins Servings: 8 Calories: 225 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the crust: 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond flour

3/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Italian herb/blend or Italian seasoning

2 teaspoons flaxseed mixed with 2 teaspoons water

4-6 tablespoons chilled non-dairy milk such as almond, oat or coconut For the filling: 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves finely chopped

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

4 ounces mushroom chopped small

1/4 cup carrots chopped small

15 ounce can of white beans or chickpeas drained or 1.5 cups cooked

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped red or green pepper

1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1 tablespoon vegan worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast or use 1 tablespoon miso

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

4 ounces frozen spinach thawed and squeezed To remove the excess moisture (you can use up to 6 ounces of spinach here)

1/4 - 1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped sun-dried tomato or 1 tablespoon chopped raisins

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

1 tablespoons flaxseed meal mixed with 2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon lemon juice For topping: thinly sliced tomato slices or thinly sliced onion slices

1-2 teaspoon vegan worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon oil Instructions Make the crust: Add the almond flour and all purpose flour, salt, and herbs to a bowl and mix well.

Then add the flax egg mixture and 4 tablespoons of non dairy milk and mix well until the mixture is crumbly. If it needs more moisture, then add the milk, 1-2 teaspoons at a time until you get crumbly dough.

Grease a 9 inch tart pan. press this dough down in the tart pan evenly. Keep pressing to the edges so that you have tall edges on the side. Prick some holes in the crust

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit( 180 degrees Celsius) for 11-12 minutes.

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat then add the onion, mushroom and carrots and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook until the mixture is golden and has reduced significantly. Take off heat and set aside to cool.

In a bowl, add white beans or chickpeas and mash until 3/4 of the beans are mashed.

Then add the onion mushroom mixture and mash again for a little bit. Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix really well.

Then add the breadcrumbs as needed, 1-2 tablespoons at a time. The mixture should be lightly moist . It should be able to spread well on the tart.

Transfer this mix to the baked crust and even it out really well. Top it with some tomato slices or onion slices.

In a bowl, mix the worcestershire sauce and oil and brush all over the tart and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180c)for 30 to 40 minutes. Then let it cool for another 10 minutes before slicing and serving. Notes Nutfree: use a regular pie crust which is flour and oil or vegan butter. Gluten-free: use a Glutenfree crust of choice or use oat flour instead of all purpose in the crust. Use oat flour instead of breadcrumbs in the filling. Soyfree: Use a mix of coconut amino a molasses and garlic powder as a substitute for vegan Worcestershire sauce Oil-free: use broth to sauté You can also bake this without the crust. You can make this into small individual loaf sizes or burger patty sizes and bake them. Increase the glaze to cover the tops so that the tops don't dry out. You can also make them into muffin tin similarly and add the glaze accordingly. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Spinach Mushroom Tart Amount Per Serving Calories 225 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 518mg 23% Potassium 474mg 14% Carbohydrates 31g 10% Fiber 6g 25% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 2376IU 48% Vitamin C 4mg 5% Calcium 115mg 12% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

the pastry is made with almond flour and all-purpose flour mixed with Italian herb/blend or Italian seasoning, dairy-free milk and flax egg

for the filling, mushrooms are sauteed with carrots, onions and garlic cloves

chopped red or green pepper add color

herbs: 1/2 teaspoon sage, onion powder, pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning add a Mediterranean twist to the filling

for that savory cheesy taste, we add nutritional yeast or use miso

spinach – you can use fresh or frozen

chopped sun-dried tomatoes add chewy texture to the filling – you could also add chopped raisins

breadcrumbs soak up excess moisture from the veggies

flax eggs help hold the filling together

lemon juice intensifies the spinach and mushroom flavor counterbalances the earthiness from the shrooms

for the perfect presentation, the tart is topped with sliced tomatoes and onion slices

we glaze the tart with vegan Worcestershire sauce and oil for that perfect caramelized browned surface

Tips:

Let the tart cool down a bit before slicing and serving.

To make this without almonds, use a regular pie crust which is flour and oil or vegan butter.

You can also bake this without the crust.

You can make this into small individual loaf sizes or burger patty sizes and bake them. Increase the glaze to cover the tops so that the tops don’t dry out.

You can also make them into muffin tin similarly and add the glaze accordingly.

How to make Vegan Spinach Mushroom Tart:

Make the crust: Add the almond flour and all-purpose flour, salt, and herbs to a bowl and mix well.

Then add the flax egg mixture and 4 tablespoons of non-dairy milk and mix well until the mixture is crumbly. If it needs more moisture, then add the milk, 1-2 teaspoons at a time until you get a crumbly dough.

Grease a 9-inch tart pan and press this dough down in the tart pan evenly. Keep pressing to the edges so that you have tall edges on the side. Prick some holes in the crust

Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit( 180 degrees Celsius) for 11-12 minutes.

Make the filling: Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat then add the onion, mushroom, and carrots and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook until the mixture is golden and has reduced significantly. Take off heat and set it aside to cool.

In a bowl, add white beans or chickpeas and mash until 3/4 of the beans are mashed.

Then add the onion mushroom mixture and mash again for a little bit. Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix really well

Then add the breadcrumbs as needed, 1-2 tablespoons at a time. The mixture should be moist but not overly watery. It should be able to spread well on the tart.

Transfer this mix to the baked crust and even it out really well. Top it with some tomato slices or onion slices.

In a bowl, mix the Worcestershire sauce and oil and brush all over the tart and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (180c)for 30 to 40 minutes. Then let it cool for another 10 minutes before slicing and serving.