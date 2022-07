These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms with cheesy breadcrumb filling are super flavorful and packed with umami! They are perfect served as a delicious appetizer or party snack but you can also make a full meal out of them! Gluten-free and soy-free option included!

Looking for a vegan appetizer or party snack? Make these delicious vegan stuffed mushrooms! They are easy to make and so flavorful. You can serve these as a fancy appetizer for a vegan menu or make a whole meal out of them by serving them with marinara sauce and pasta or side of salad!

The crunchy breadcrumbs and melty cheese on top make these irresistible and we add some miso paste to the stuffing to turn these into little umami bombs. You could make a delicious appetizer table with these stuffed mushrooms, Bell Pepper Nachos, Vegan Spinach Dip Breadsticks, and many my Samosa Pinwheels!

How do I keep stuffed mushrooms from turning watery?

Most importantly, don’t wash them! Mushrooms are little sponges and they will soak up the water, then let go of it while baking. So don’t soak the mushrooms in water when cleaning them. Use a mushroom brush for removing any dirt.

Then bake the stuffed mushrooms at high temperature (400F).

I double bake them. The first bake cooks them through and they release juices which the mushrooms cook in for max flavor, then I stuff them and bake again.

Why you will love these stuffed mushrooms!

they are super flavorful

use every day ingredients

You can make them gluten-free nut free and soy free

they are versatile, change up the herbs and spices for various flavors!

More vegan party snacks and appetizers:

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms These Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms with cheesy breadcrumb filling are super flavorful and packed with umami! They are perfect served as a delicious appetizer or party snack but you can also make a full meal out of them! Gluten-free option included Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 55 mins Servings: 12 Calories: 61 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 11 to 12 cremini or baby bella mushrooms For the filling Stems of the mushrooms

½ cup chopped onions

2 cloves garlic

1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried sage

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup ( 30 g ) almond flour

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon miso use chickpea miso for Soyfree

½ cup ( 55 g ) bread crumbs

½ cup ( 55 g ) vegan mozzarella cheese shreds

1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flaxseed meal mixed with 2 ½ tablespoons of water)

3 teaspoons oil divided Instructions Break the stems of the mushrooms and set aside to use for the filling then invert the mushrooms, gill side down onto a parchment line baking sheet or well oiled baking dish. I like to use the baking dish which will will just fit all the mushrooms without much space between them

Brush oil on the mushrooms and then bake at 400F (205C) for 14-15 minutes. (You can use garlic oil or chili oil here or any other flavored oil or herbed oil which will add more flavor to the mushrooms)

Make the filling: add the chopped mushroom stems, onion, garlic, fennel seeds and miso to a food processor and process until the mixture breaks down into a coarse meal.

Heat a pan over medium heat, add 2 teaspoons oil. Once the oil is hot add in this mushroom mixture and mix really well. Add ¼ teaspoon of the salt, mix and cook until some of the onion and mushroom mixture starts to get golden (5-7 mins) then add in the rest of the herbs and the almond flour and balsamic vinegar. Mix really well.

Cook for another 2 minutes then switch off the heat. Add the breadcrumbs and mix well. Then let it cool for 5 minutes then mix in the cheese, this is your stuffing. Taste and adjust salt if needed. If the stuffing is a bit dry and not holding together when pressed, add in the flax egg and mix in .

Take the mushrooms from the oven out and let them cool for 5 minutes until they’re easy to handle then flip them.

Take 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons of the stuffing depending on the size of the mushroom caps and use your hands to make the stuffing into somewhat a ball and stuff the mushrooms with that mixture.

Repeat for all of the mushrooms, then drizzle a few drops of oil on the mushrooms and put them back for baking at 400F (205C) for 10-15 minutes or until the stuffing on top is golden brown and the mushrooms are cooked through.

Use a toothpick to see if the mushrooms are cooked through. Depending on the oven and the baking sheet this might take a little longer.

Take the dish out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes then remove the mushrooms and serve as is or with marinara sauce or as a side with a meal spread. Notes To make this gluten free, you can use gluten free breadcrumbs or You can use a mixture of walnuts, pine nuts and coarsely crushed oats instead of the breadcrumbs. To make this nut free, just omit the almond flour and use more bread crumbs. To make this soy free, use chickpea miso instead of soy miso. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms Amount Per Serving Calories 61 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 182mg 8% Potassium 87mg 2% Carbohydrates 6g 2% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 3IU 0% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Calcium 21mg 2% Iron 0.5mg 3% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

11 to 12 cremini or baby bella mushrooms are best for making stuffed mushrooms – we keep the stems for the filling

for the filling, we chop the mushroom stems with onions and garlic

as for the seasoning, I like a mix of fennel seeds, rosemary, oregano, sage, salt and black pepper

almond flour along with flax egg helps bind the mixture together

balsamic vinegar adds acidity and sweetness

miso bosts the umami of the filling – you can use chickpea miso for Soy-free

bread crumbs are super important for the texture of the filling – you can use storebought or homemade but they should be rather fine

vegan cheese – use your favorite brand. I use violife or daiya mozzarella

Tips:

To make this gluten-free , you can use gluten free breadcrumbs or You can use a mixture of walnuts, pine nuts and coarsely crushed oats instead of the breadcrumbs.

, you can use gluten free breadcrumbs or You can use a mixture of walnuts, pine nuts and coarsely crushed oats instead of the breadcrumbs. To make this nut free , just omit the almond flour and use more bread crumbs.

, just omit the almond flour and use more bread crumbs. To make this soy free , use chickpea miso instead of soy miso.

, use chickpea miso instead of soy miso. You can make the flax egg yourself by mixing 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal with 2 ½ tablespoons of water

How to make vegan Stuffed Mushrooms:

Break the stems of the mushrooms and set aside to use for the filling then invert the mushrooms, gill side down onto a parchment line baking sheet or well oiled baking dish.

Use the baking dish which will just fit all the mushrooms and then invert the mushrooms gill side down.

Brush oil on the mushrooms and then bake at 400F (205C) for 14-15 minutes. (You can use garlic oil or chili oil here or any other flavored oil or herbed oil which will add more flavor to the mushrooms)

Make the filling: add the chopped mushroom stems, onion, garlic, fennel seeds and miso to a food processor and process until the mixture breaks down into a coarse meal.





Heat a pan over medium heat, add 2 teaspoons oil. Once the oil is hot add in this mushroom mixture and mix really well. Add ¼ teaspoon of the salt, mix and cook until some of the onion and mushroom mixture starts to get golden (5-7 mins) then add in the rest of the herbs and the almond flour and balsamic vinegar. Mix really well.

Cook for another 2 minutes then switch off the heat. Add the breadcrumbs and mix well. Then let it cook for 5 minutes then mix in the cheese. This is your stuffing. Taste and adjust salt if needed. If the stuffing is a bit dry and not holding together when pressed, add in the flax egg and mix in .

Take the mushrooms from the oven out and let them cool for 5 minutes until they’re easy to handle then flip them.

Take the mushrooms from the oven out and let them cool for 5 minutes until they’re easy to handle then flip them.

Now, take 1 ½ or 2 tablespoons of the stuffing depending on the size of the mushroom caps. use your hands to make the stuffing into somewhat of a ball and stuff the mushrooms with that mixture.

Repeat for all of the mushrooms, then drizzle a few drops of oil on the mushrooms and put them back for baking at 400F (205C) for 10-15 minutes or until the stuffing on top is golden brown and the mushrooms are cooked through.

Use a toothpick to see if the mushrooms are cooked through. Depending on the oven and the baking sheet this might take a little longer.

Take the dish out of the oven, let it cool for a few minutes then remove the mushrooms and serve as is or with marinara sauce or as a side with a meal spread.

Storage:

Srore in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in the oven or broil to brown and crisp the top