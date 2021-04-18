Vegan Richa

Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory

By 16 Comments

Change up your morning routine with this vegan eggs in purgatory recipe. Quick homemade tofu eggs simmered up in a fiery, garlicky, chunky tomato sauce! Serve with crusty bread for an amazing savory brunch or breakfast.
overhead shot of two servings of vegan eggs in purgatory made with tofu eggs

Eggs in purgatory – the epitome of effortless meet delicious. Just like the non-vegan version, this Vegan Eggs in purgatory is indeed exquisitely easy to make.

Homemade tofu eggs cooked in a rich garlicky tomato sauce – breakfast does not get better than this! And don’t forget to grab some nice crusty slice of bread to dunk into it.

Why is this dish called eggs in purgatory?

The history of this recipe is rather unknown. The name apparently originates from catholicism, with the baked eggs representing “souls” and the tomato sauce surrounding them representing “Purgatory”. Alrighty. Whatever the history, it has become a brunch staple and this egg-less version made with tofu eggs might just be your new favorite savory breakfast.

vegan eggs in purgatory with tofu eggs served in a black skillet

Is Shakshuka the same as eggs in purgatory?

Not quite. Shakshuka is North African and Arab while eggs in Purgatory are the Italian cousin. Both recipes feature a flavorful slow-cooked  tomato sauce and softly cooked eggs (or in this case, tofu eggs) but the seasonings are different. Shakshuka uses turmeric, cumin and coriander to scent the tomato stew. The Italian version is all about that good olive oil and that garlic, along with a little basil and red-pepper flakes.

vegan eggs in purgatory served with slices of crust bread

Just like shakshuka, these vegan eggs in purgatory can be served for breakfast, or a savory brunch or a light lunch or dinner!  Really, whenever you are in a hurry to get a satisfying, full-flavored dish on the table quickly.

MORE SAVORY BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory

Change up your morning routine with this vegan eggs in purgatory recipe. Quick homemade tofu eggs simmered up in the fiery, garlicky, chunky Italian tomato sauce! Serve with crusty bread for an amazing savory brunch or breakfast.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
Course: Breakfast, brunch
Cuisine: Italian
Servings: 4
Calories: 87kcal
Ingredients

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1/4 tsp pepper flakes
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 3 large Tomatoes chopped or 1 15 oz can
  • 2 tsp nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 tsp salt

For the tofu egg

  • 7 oz firm tofu drained
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp kala namak (indian sulfur black salt)
  • 1 tsp corn starch

For the Yolk

  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 1/8 tsp paprika
  • 1/4 tsp kala namak indian sulfur black salt
  • 1 tsp cornstarch

Garnish

  • Black Pepper or paprika
  • Fresh Green onion or basil for garnish

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil. Add in the garlic, pepper flakes, and black pepper, and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges.
  • Add in your tomatoes, salt, nutritional yeast, and mix well. Cover and cook until the tomatoes are tender. You will want to mash some of the larger pieces so that they are not raw.
  • While the tomatoes are cooking, blend your tofu egg mixture in a blender by blending the 7 oz of tofu with the water, salt, pepper, kala namak, and cornstarch until smooth. Transfer this to a bowl, and transfer 1/3 of this creamy tofu mixture to another small bowl.
  • Add turmeric, paprika, kala namak, and starch to the bowl which has 1/3 of the mixture for the yolk . Mix well until well combined.
  • Move the tomatoes aside so that there are holes in the mixture so that you can see the skillet, and this is where you’ll add the eggs. Use a large spoon and spoon the white tofu egg mixture onto the tomatoes into these holes. Then use another spoon and add a dollop of the turmeric yolk mixture on top. Depending on your pan you will get 3 to 5 tofu eggs
  • Cover the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then switch off the heat, and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes.
  • Garnish with green onions, and fresh herbs, and a good dash of black pepper over all of the dish, especially over the egg mixture. You can also add in some paprika on top, and serve over toasted bread. I also like to rub a raw garlic clove on the toasted bread, then butter it, and sprinkle it with some oregano.

Notes

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory
Amount Per Serving
Calories 87 Calories from Fat 36
% Daily Value*
Fat 4g6%
Sodium 359mg16%
Potassium 256mg7%
Carbohydrates 7g2%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 6g12%
Vitamin A 837IU17%
Vitamin C 13mg16%
Calcium 76mg8%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making vegan eggs in purgatory:

  • tofu eggs: they are pretty easy to make by just blending tofu with water, salt, and cornstarch. Part of that mix is stirred with turmeric and paprika to get that yellow color for the egg yolk mix
  • the tomato sauce is started off by sauteeing plenty of  garlic with pepper flakes and pepper
  • I add fresh chopped tomatoes but you can use canned tomatoes. San Marzano are especially flavorful and would be my recommendation.
  •  nutritional yeast makes the sauce extra savory – add to taste

Tips & Substitutions:

  • make sure to not brown the garlic or it will turn bitter on you. It should be just starting to turn golden
  • if you want to up the protein even more, add some drained, canned or freshly cooked chickpeas
  • frozen peas would be another great addition
  • for an extra boost of umami, add a tbsp of tomato paste to the pan and let it fry with the garlic before adding the fresh tomatoes
  • if your tomatoes are lacking flavor, add a pinch of sugar to your sauce

ingredients needed for making vegan eggs in purgatory

How to make Vegan Eggs in Purgatory:

garlic and red pepper flaked being fried in oil to make vegan breakfast recipe

Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil. Add in the garlic, pepper flakes, and black pepper, and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges.

minced garlic and chili frying in a pan

fresh tomato chunks being added to sauteed garlic and red pepper to make vegan tomato sauce

Add in your tomatoes, salt, nutritional yeast, and mix well. Cover and cook until the tomatoes are tender. You will want to mash some of the larger pieces so that they are not raw.

vegan tomato sauce in a frying pan

While the tomatoes are cooking, blend your tofu egg mixture by blending the 7 oz of tofu with the water, salt, pepper, kala namak, and cornstarch until smooth. Transfer this to a bowl, and transfer 1/3 of the mixture to another small bowl.

tomato sauce in a sauteeing pan being pushed aside to make room for tofu eggs

Add turmeric, paprika, kala namak, and starch to the bowl which has 1/3 of the mixture. Mix well until well combined.
Move the tomatoes aside so that there are holes in the mixture so that you can see the skillet, and this is where you’ll add the eggs.

tofu mix being added to pan with tomato sauce to make vegan eggs in purgatory

Use a large spoon and spoon the white tofu egg mixture onto the tomatoes into these holes. Then use another spoon and add a dollop of the turmeric yolk mixture on top.

turmeric egg yolks being added on top of tofu egg

Cover the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then switch off the heat, and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes.

overhead shot of a skillet with vegan eggs in purgatory

How to serve Vegan Eggs in Purgatory

Garnish with green onions, and fresh herbs, and a good dash of black pepper over all of the dish, especially over the egg mixture. You can also add in some paprika on top, and serve over toasted bread. I also like to rub a raw garlic clove on the toasted bread, then butter it, and sprinkle it with some oregano.

a serving of vegan tofu eggs in purgatory in a blue bowl with a golden fork on the side

 



Comments

  1. will be making this soon perfect for my after office meals will dm you if i make this and let you know how it goes Thanks Ramya

    Reply

  2. When I mix the block of tofu with the water mixture to create the egg white, am I slicing it, mashing it? Doesn’t really say anything other than mix it but I’m not quite sure how to mix a block. Sounds delicious!

    Reply

    • In the previous step Tofu is blended with the water and spices. So it’s a cream. So you can easily mix the spices for the yolk in the cream

      Reply

  3. This looks just amazing. Question—if I use the can of tomatos instead of whole tomatos, do I drain the liquid?

    Reply

  7. I fully intend to make this but I’m curious. Wouldn’t silken tofu be much more egg-like in its consistency?

    Reply

    • You can use silken too. You won’t need as much water to make it into a cream. I prefer the thicker volume you get with blended firm tofu.,

      Reply

      • Thank you for the reply. I’ve been eating vegan for over 6 years and just started using silken tofu in sauces as opposed to firm and find I prefer it.

        Reply
