Change up your morning routine with this vegan eggs in purgatory recipe. Quick homemade tofu eggs simmered up in a fiery, garlicky, chunky tomato sauce! Serve with crusty bread for an amazing savory brunch or breakfast.



Eggs in purgatory – the epitome of effortless meet delicious. Just like the non-vegan version, this Vegan Eggs in purgatory is indeed exquisitely easy to make.

Homemade tofu eggs cooked in a rich garlicky tomato sauce – breakfast does not get better than this! And don’t forget to grab some nice crusty slice of bread to dunk into it.

Why is this dish called eggs in purgatory?

The history of this recipe is rather unknown. The name apparently originates from catholicism, with the baked eggs representing “souls” and the tomato sauce surrounding them representing “Purgatory”. Alrighty. Whatever the history, it has become a brunch staple and this egg-less version made with tofu eggs might just be your new favorite savory breakfast.

Is Shakshuka the same as eggs in purgatory?

Not quite. Shakshuka is North African and Arab while eggs in Purgatory are the Italian cousin. Both recipes feature a flavorful slow-cooked tomato sauce and softly cooked eggs (or in this case, tofu eggs) but the seasonings are different. Shakshuka uses turmeric, cumin and coriander to scent the tomato stew. The Italian version is all about that good olive oil and that garlic, along with a little basil and red-pepper flakes.

Just like shakshuka, these vegan eggs in purgatory can be served for breakfast, or a savory brunch or a light lunch or dinner! Really, whenever you are in a hurry to get a satisfying, full-flavored dish on the table quickly.

MORE SAVORY BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Print Recipe Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory Change up your morning routine with this vegan eggs in purgatory recipe. Quick homemade tofu eggs simmered up in the fiery, garlicky, chunky Italian tomato sauce! Serve with crusty bread for an amazing savory brunch or breakfast. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 87 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 tsp oil

2 cloves garlic minced

1/4 tsp pepper flakes

1/8 tsp black pepper

3 large Tomatoes chopped or 1 15 oz can

2 tsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp salt For the tofu egg 7 oz firm tofu drained

1/2 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp kala namak (indian sulfur black salt)

1 tsp corn starch For the Yolk 1/2 tsp turmeric

1/8 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp kala namak indian sulfur black salt

1 tsp cornstarch Garnish Black Pepper or paprika

Fresh Green onion or basil for garnish Instructions Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil. Add in the garlic, pepper flakes, and black pepper, and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges.

Add in your tomatoes, salt, nutritional yeast, and mix well. Cover and cook until the tomatoes are tender. You will want to mash some of the larger pieces so that they are not raw.

While the tomatoes are cooking, blend your tofu egg mixture in a blender by blending the 7 oz of tofu with the water, salt, pepper, kala namak, and cornstarch until smooth. Transfer this to a bowl, and transfer 1/3 of this creamy tofu mixture to another small bowl.

Add turmeric, paprika, kala namak, and starch to the bowl which has 1/3 of the mixture for the yolk . Mix well until well combined.

Move the tomatoes aside so that there are holes in the mixture so that you can see the skillet, and this is where you’ll add the eggs. Use a large spoon and spoon the white tofu egg mixture onto the tomatoes into these holes. Then use another spoon and add a dollop of the turmeric yolk mixture on top. Depending on your pan you will get 3 to 5 tofu eggs

Cover the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then switch off the heat, and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes.

Garnish with green onions, and fresh herbs, and a good dash of black pepper over all of the dish, especially over the egg mixture. You can also add in some paprika on top, and serve over toasted bread. I also like to rub a raw garlic clove on the toasted bread, then butter it, and sprinkle it with some oregano. Notes make sure to not brown the garlic or it will turn bitter on you

if you want to up the protein even more, add some canned drained chickpeas

for an extra boost of umami, add a tbsp of tomato paste to the pan and let it fry with the garlic before adding the fresh tomatoes

if your tomatoes are lacking flavor, add a pinch of sugar to your sauce Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Tofu Eggs in Purgatory Amount Per Serving Calories 87 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Sodium 359mg 16% Potassium 256mg 7% Carbohydrates 7g 2% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 6g 12% Vitamin A 837IU 17% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 76mg 8% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making vegan eggs in purgatory:

tofu eggs: they are pretty easy to make by just blending tofu with water, salt, and cornstarch. Part of that mix is stirred with turmeric and paprika to get that yellow color for the egg yolk mix

the tomato sauce is started off by sauteeing plenty of garlic with pepper flakes and pepper

I add fresh chopped tomatoes but you can use canned tomatoes. San Marzano are especially flavorful and would be my recommendation.

nutritional yeast makes the sauce extra savory – add to taste

Tips & Substitutions:

make sure to not brown the garlic or it will turn bitter on you. It should be just starting to turn golden

if you want to up the protein even more, add some drained, canned or freshly cooked chickpeas

frozen peas would be another great addition

for an extra boost of umami, add a tbsp of tomato paste to the pan and let it fry with the garlic before adding the fresh tomatoes

if your tomatoes are lacking flavor, add a pinch of sugar to your sauce

How to make Vegan Eggs in Purgatory:

Heat a skillet over medium heat, add oil. Add in the garlic, pepper flakes, and black pepper, and cook until the garlic starts to turn golden on some edges.

Add in your tomatoes, salt, nutritional yeast, and mix well. Cover and cook until the tomatoes are tender. You will want to mash some of the larger pieces so that they are not raw.

While the tomatoes are cooking, blend your tofu egg mixture by blending the 7 oz of tofu with the water, salt, pepper, kala namak, and cornstarch until smooth. Transfer this to a bowl, and transfer 1/3 of the mixture to another small bowl.

Add turmeric, paprika, kala namak, and starch to the bowl which has 1/3 of the mixture. Mix well until well combined.

Move the tomatoes aside so that there are holes in the mixture so that you can see the skillet, and this is where you’ll add the eggs.

Use a large spoon and spoon the white tofu egg mixture onto the tomatoes into these holes. Then use another spoon and add a dollop of the turmeric yolk mixture on top.

Cover the skillet and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then switch off the heat, and let it sit for another 2-3 minutes.

How to serve Vegan Eggs in Purgatory

Garnish with green onions, and fresh herbs, and a good dash of black pepper over all of the dish, especially over the egg mixture. You can also add in some paprika on top, and serve over toasted bread. I also like to rub a raw garlic clove on the toasted bread, then butter it, and sprinkle it with some oregano.