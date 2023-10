This vegan tonkotsu ramen comes together in a single pot and is so easy to make! It has a spicy, creamy base and flavorful seared char siu tofu topping. Add whatever veggies and other toppings you like!

This is tonkotsu-inspired ramen based on a couple of different ramen recipes. It has a spicy base in the broth with jalapeño and sambal oelek. And then it’s topped with simple tofu that has been marinated and seared on all the sides and then sliced, like a char siu pork.

You cook the ramen and everything in just one pot and top it with jalapeño, pepper flakes, or chili oil and whatever else you like. I add mushrooms and fresh veggies like bok choy for flavor and texture, and serve it hot with the seared and sliced tofu. All the flavors in broth and the delicious tofu match so well.

Why You’ll Love Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen

spicy, creamy broth with flavorful seared tofu and tender baby bok choy.

one-pot meal

ready in 40 minutes

naturally nut-free with easy gluten-free option

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen This vegan tonkotsu ramen comes together in a single pot and is so easy to make! It has a spicy, creamy base and flavorful seared char siu tofu topping. Add whatever veggies and other toppings you like! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the seared tofu: 1 tablespoon soy sauce , tamari for gluten-free

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced into two slabs For the ramen: 1 teaspoon oil

3 ounces ( 85.05 g ) mushrooms thinly sliced, or 1 ounce of soy curls, soaked in hot water or broth for 15 minutes, then drained and chopped into small pieces

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste or use 3 cloves of garlic, minced and 1/2” of ginger, minced

1/2 jalapeño thinly sliced

1 tablespoon yellow miso

2 teaspoons sesame oil

2 tablespoons sambal oelek or any Asian chili garlic sauce

2.5 to 3.5 cups ( 709.76 ml ) vegetable broth (depends on noodles used and consistency preference)

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) full-fat coconut milk

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) noodles of choice such as thin udon or ramen

1 or 2 baby bok choy washed really well and then sliced in half For topping: chopped green onion

sliced jalapeño

sesame seeds

chili oil or crushed pepper flakes

lime wedges Instructions Make the seared tofu. Mix all of the marinade ingredients in a shallow bowl, then add the tofu slabs to the bowl and coat them on all sides. Set this aside for at least 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients. Then heat a work or a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, place the tofu slabs in the skillet and cook until they are golden brown on one side. Then flip the slabs over and brush the golden side with more of the marinade and continue to cook. Do this least twice to get a really nice, thickened and caramelized sauce coating on all sides of the tofu.

Remove the tofu slabs from the wok, and set aside. Once the tofu is cool to the touch, you can slice and then use. Make the ramen. Add a teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and continue to cook for 3 minutes or so, stirring and pressing occasionally, until the mushrooms are starting to turn golden. Then add the ginger-garlic paste and jalapeño and mix in. Cook until the garlic doesn't smell raw.

Then mix in the miso, sesame oil, and sambal oelek. Add 1/2 cup of the broth, mixing well so that the miso dissolves into the mixture. otherwise, once you pour all of that broth in, the miso will just be a floating blob. Once the miso is mixed into the broth, add the rest of the broth and the coconut milk and salt and mix in. You can use about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt depending on the salt content of your broth or stock.

Once the mixture is boiling rapidly, add the noodles, then continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. Ramen will take about 3 to 4 minutes, while thin udon noodles cook in about 7-8 minutes. Stir occasionally, and just when the noodles are about al dente, add the bok choy to the pan, and submerge them in the broth. Continue to cook for a minute or so, then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor in the stock. You can add about a teaspoon or so of maple syrup or brown sugar , if you like, to balance out the flavor. To serve. Ladle some of the stock into your bowls, scoop the noodles and the veggies into the serving bowls, and top with the sliced tofu, green onion, jalapeño, sesame seeds, lime wedges, and chili oil or crushed pepper flakes, and serve!. Notes Nutritional information doesn’t include toppings, since the amount you use will vary by taste. Storage: Store the toppings separately from the ramen, refrigerate for upto 3 days. reheat the ramen and then add toppings and serve as needed. This recipe is naturally nut-free. Use gluten-free noodles, tamari, and gluten-free hoisin sauce for gluten free.

Ingredients and Substitutions

soy sauce – Adds umami and saltiness to the seared tofu.

hoisin sauce – This thick, sweet sauce adds so much amazing flavor to the tofu marinade!

maple syrup – Brings out the sweetness of the hoisin sauce.

white pepper – Adds just a little bit of heat.

sesame oil – Helps the tofu get crispy and adds an incredible flavor.

garlic powder – For umami in the tofu marinade.

tofu – Use pressed firm or extra firm tofu to make the char siu pork-inspired topping.

oil – To saute.

mushrooms – Adds texture and flavor to the stock. You can use soy curls instead, if you want a more chicken-like texture in the finished ramen.

ginger-garlic paste – You can use fresh ginger and garlic instead, if needed.

yellow miso – For umami.

sesame oil – Flavors the stock beautifully!

sambal oelek – Adds even more flavor and a lovely heat.

vegetable broth – This is the base for your ramen stock.

coconut milk – Makes the broth creamy. Use full-fat coconut milk.

noodles – You can use thin udon noodles or ramen noodles in this dish.

baby bok choy – Tender baby bok choy cooks quickly at the end.

Tips

Make sure to sear the tofu really well. It’s all about that golden, caramelized coating!

Before adding all of the broth to the pan, add a splash and dissolve the miso. It is much harder to dissolve the miso paste in several cups of broth, so use just a little first, then add the rest after the miso dissolves completely.

How to Make Vegan Tonkotsu Ramen

First, make the seared tofu.

Mix all of the marinade ingredients in a shallow bowl, then add the tofu slabs to the bowl and coat them on all sides. Set this aside for at least 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients, then heat a work or a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add a teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, place the tofu slabs in the skillet and cook until they are golden brown on one side. Then flip the slabs over and brush the golden side with more of the marinade and continue to cook. Do this least twice to get a really nice, thickened and caramelized sauce coating on all sides of the tofu.

Remove the tofu slabs from the wok, and set aside. Once the tofu is cool to the touch, you can slice and then use.

Now, make the ramen.

Add a teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat. Add the mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and continue to cook for 3 minutes or so, pressing occasionally, until the mushrooms are starting to turn golden.

Then add the ginger-garlic paste and jalapeño and mix in. Cook until the garlic doesn’t smell raw.





Then mix in the miso, sesame oil, and sambal oelek. Add 1/2 cup of the broth, mixing well so that the miso dissolves into the mixture, because otherwise, once you pour all of that broth in, the miso will just be a blob.

Once the miso is mixed into the broth, add the rest of the broth and the coconut milk and salt and mix in. You can use about 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt depending on the salt content of your broth or stock.

Once the mixture is boiling rapidly, add the noodles, then continue to cook until the noodles are cooked to your preference. Ramen will take about 3 to 4 minutes, while thin udon noodles cook in about 7 to 8 minutes.

Stir occasionally, and just when the noodles are about al dente, add the bok choy to the pan, and submerge them in the broth. Continue to cook for a minute or so, then switch off the heat.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor in the stock. You can add about a teaspoon or so of maple syrup, if you like, to balance out the flavor.

To serve, ladle some of the stock into your bowls, scoop the noodles and the rest of the ingredients into the serving bowls, and top with the sliced tofu, green onion, jalapeño, sesame seeds, lime wedges, and chili oil or crushed pepper flakes and serve.

