Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free. These Chewy and fudgy Tahini Cookies have tahini, sweetener, chai spice and coconut flour. They are vegan gluten-free grain-free nut-free soy-free and oil-free! Jump to Recipe

This year I have been experimenting a lot with tahini and grain-free baking! So here’s another tahini cookie which is mostly just tahini. The key to liking tahini is getting a good brand that is not too bitter. I love cookies which are scoop and bake, no hand messyness! These cookies bake into fat soft cookies. You can lave them like that or flatten with a spoon and continue to bake for crispy chewy cookies.

For these cookies, get a good brand of tahini such as Soom or Whole foods brand, add a lot more spice to mask some of the bitterness, adjust baking time for the kind of texture you prefer, a few mins longer for crispier and and get to a cookie you love! Don’t like tahini, just use smooth nut butter or sunbutter.

WHAT IS TAHINI?

Tahini is just blended up toasted hulled sesame seeds. The seeds are blended/processed until smooth and fluffy sesame seed butter. The flavor and texture of tahini varies with brand. Tahini adds a nutty, slightly bitter (but pleasing bitter) profile wherever you use it. However, depending on the brand, it might add a lot more bitter. This bitter especially will show up in sweet things like this cookie. For best results use a brand that you generally like the flavor of.

Ingredients for Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free

A good quality smooth tahini makes up the bulk

flax seed meal is the binder

sugar and maple syrup for sweet and structure

baking powder and baking soda for leavening

Chai spice or pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice for flavor

coconut flour absorbs some moisture to help form the dough

How to make Nut free Tahini Cookies

Mix the flax seed meal with water and set aside for 2 mins. Then add to the bowl, add all the ingredients a bowl and mix well. Chill for 30 mins.

Use a Scoop and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Dip the scoop in water between 2 scoops so that the mixture doesn’t stick too much, and bake for 11 mins.

Then press down and bake for another 4 to 7 mins depending on crunchyness preference. Cool completely and store.

