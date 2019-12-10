Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free. These Chewy and fudgy Tahini Cookies have tahini, sweetener, chai spice and coconut flour. They are vegan gluten-free grain-free nut-free soy-free and oil-free! Jump to Recipe
This year I have been experimenting a lot with tahini and grain-free baking! So here’s another tahini cookie which is mostly just tahini. The key to liking tahini is getting a good brand that is not too bitter. I love cookies which are scoop and bake, no hand messyness! These cookies bake into fat soft cookies. You can lave them like that or flatten with a spoon and continue to bake for crispy chewy cookies.
For these cookies, get a good brand of tahini such as Soom or Whole foods brand, add a lot more spice to mask some of the bitterness, adjust baking time for the kind of texture you prefer, a few mins longer for crispier and and get to a cookie you love! Don’t like tahini, just use smooth nut butter or sunbutter.
WHAT IS TAHINI?
Tahini is just blended up toasted hulled sesame seeds. The seeds are blended/processed until smooth and fluffy sesame seed butter. The flavor and texture of tahini varies with brand. Tahini adds a nutty, slightly bitter (but pleasing bitter) profile wherever you use it. However, depending on the brand, it might add a lot more bitter. This bitter especially will show up in sweet things like this cookie. For best results use a brand that you generally like the flavor of.
Ingredients for Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free
- A good quality smooth tahini makes up the bulk
- flax seed meal is the binder
- sugar and maple syrup for sweet and structure
- baking powder and baking soda for leavening
- Chai spice or pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice for flavor
- coconut flour absorbs some moisture to help form the dough
How to make Nut free Tahini Cookies
Mix the flax seed meal with water and set aside for 2 mins. Then add to the bowl, add all the ingredients a bowl and mix well. Chill for 30 mins.
Use a Scoop and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Dip the scoop in water between 2 scoops so that the mixture doesn’t stick too much, and bake for 11 mins.
Then press down and bake for another 4 to 7 mins depending on crunchyness preference. Cool completely and store.
Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free
Ingredients
- 1.5 tbsp flax seed meal
- 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) water
- 3/4 cup (6.35 oz) tahini
- 3 tbsp sugar such as coconut sugar or cane sugar
- 3 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1.5 tsp chai spice blend (or use 3/4 tsp ground cardamom, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and pinches of nutmeg and black pepper), or use pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice blend(spice mix links in notes)
- 2 - 3 tbsp (2 tbsp) coconut flour
Instructions
- Mix flax seed meal and water and set aside for 2 mins to make the flac"egg". Add tahini to a bowl. Add in the flax egg, rest of the ingredients and 2 tbsp coconut flour and mix well.
- Chill the mixture for 30 mins. Depending on the brand of tahini, you might need to add 1/2 to 1 tbsp more coconut flour. The mixture will be sticky, but should be retain shape on scooping.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment. Preheat the oven to 350 deg F( 180 c). Use a cookie scoop or ice cream scoop, dip the scoop in water, shake excess off, then scoop the tahini mixture and place on the sheet. Repeat for all of the dough.
- Bake for 11 mins. Then remove the baking sheet. Press down on the cookies using a large spoon to flatten out the cookie. Reduce temperature to 340 deg F( 171 C), Bake for another 4 to 7 mins depending on crunch preference. Let cool completely on the sheet. Store on the counter for upto 2 days or refrigerate for upto 2 weeks.
Notes
