Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free

Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free. These Chewy and fudgy Tahini Cookies have tahini, sweetener, chai spice and coconut flour. They are vegan gluten-free grain-free nut-free soy-free and oil-free! Jump to Recipe

Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free on a white plate

This year I have been experimenting a lot with tahini and grain-free baking! So here’s another tahini cookie which is mostly just tahini. The key to liking tahini is getting a good brand that is not too bitter. I love cookies which are scoop and bake, no hand messyness! These cookies bake into fat soft cookies. You can lave them like that or flatten with a spoon and continue to bake for crispy chewy cookies.

For these cookies, get a good brand of tahini such as Soom or Whole foods brand, add a lot more spice to mask some of the bitterness, adjust baking time for the kind of texture you prefer, a few mins longer for crispier and and get to a cookie you love! Don’t like tahini, just use smooth nut butter or sunbutter.

WHAT IS TAHINI?

Tahini is just blended up toasted hulled sesame seeds. The seeds are blended/processed until smooth and fluffy sesame seed butter. The flavor and texture of tahini varies with brand. Tahini adds a nutty, slightly bitter (but pleasing bitter) profile wherever you use it. However, depending on the brand, it might add a lot more bitter. This bitter especially will show up in sweet things like this cookie. For best results use a brand that you generally like the flavor of.

Ingredients for our Tahini Cookies in a bowls

Ingredients for Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free

  • A good quality smooth tahini makes up the bulk
  • flax seed meal is the binder
  • sugar and maple syrup for sweet and structure
  • baking powder and baking soda for leavening
  • Chai spice or pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice for flavor
  • coconut flour absorbs some moisture to help form the dough

How to make Nut free Tahini Cookies

Mix the flax seed meal with water and set aside for 2 mins. Then add to the bowl, add all the ingredients a bowl and mix well. Chill for 30 mins.

Ingredients for our Tahini Cookies in a white bowl Dough for our Tahini Cookies in a white bowl Dough for our Tahini Cookies in a white bowl

Use a Scoop and place on parchment lined baking sheet. Dip the scoop in water between 2 scoops so that the mixture doesn’t stick too much, and bake for 11 mins.

Dough for our Tahini Cookies in a white bowl

Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free on parchment lined sheet

Then press down and bake for another 4 to 7 mins depending on crunchyness preference. Cool completely and store.

Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free on parchmnt lined sheet

Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free stacked on a wood board

Our Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free on a white plate
Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free

Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free. These Chewy and fudgy Tahini Cookies have tahini, sweetener, chai spice and coconut flour. They are vegan gluten-free grain-free nut-free soy-free and oil-free!
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Chill time:30 mins
Total Time35 mins
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: fusion
Keyword: gluten free tahini cookies, glutetn free tahini cookies, tahini cookies no almond flour, tahini cookies vegan gluten free
Servings: 12
Calories: 123.68kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1.5 tbsp flax seed meal
  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) water
  • 3/4 cup (6.35 oz) tahini
  • 3 tbsp sugar such as coconut sugar or cane sugar
  • 3 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1.5 tsp chai spice blend (or use 3/4 tsp ground cardamom, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and pinches of nutmeg and black pepper), or use pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice blend(spice mix links in notes)
  • 2 - 3 tbsp (2 tbsp) coconut flour

Instructions

  • Mix flax seed meal and water and set aside for 2 mins to make the flac"egg". Add tahini to a bowl. Add in the flax egg, rest of the ingredients and 2 tbsp coconut flour and mix well.
  • Chill the mixture for 30 mins. Depending on the brand of tahini, you might need to add 1/2 to 1 tbsp more coconut flour. The mixture will be sticky, but should be retain shape on scooping.
  • Line a baking sheet with parchment. Preheat the oven to 350 deg F( 180 c). Use a cookie scoop or ice cream scoop, dip the scoop in water, shake excess off, then scoop the tahini mixture and place on the sheet. Repeat for all of the dough.
  • Bake for 11 mins. Then remove the baking sheet. Press down on the cookies using a large spoon to flatten out the cookie. Reduce temperature to 340 deg F( 171 C), Bake for another 4 to 7 mins depending on crunch preference. Let cool completely on the sheet.
    Store on the counter for upto 2 days or refrigerate for upto 2 weeks.

Notes

Spice Blends: Chai spice or pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice
Tips: Bake 1-2 cookies to test so that you can adjust the sweetness and flavor. Tahini is an acquired flavor and if the cookie flavor is too strong, add in 1/4 cup almond flour, mix in and chill and bake. 
Variation: Press chocolate chunks, dried fruit, candied ginger, candied orange peel on the scoops before baking. Sprinkle granulated sugar on top for extra crunch and sweet
Use half smooth nut butter of choice and half tahini for less bitter flavor profile. 
Nutrition is for 1 cookie

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Chai Spice Tahini Cookies Nut free Oil-free Grain-free
Amount Per Serving
Calories 123.68 Calories from Fat 76
% Daily Value*
Fat 8.49g13%
Saturated Fat 1.31g8%
Sodium 31.67mg1%
Potassium 104.05mg3%
Carbohydrates 10.58g4%
Fiber 1.36g6%
Sugar 6.08g7%
Protein 2.93g6%
Vitamin A 10.05IU0%
Vitamin C 0.63mg1%
Calcium 36.05mg4%
Iron 0.74mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

