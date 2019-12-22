Vegan Richa

Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Oil-free

Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Gluten-free Oil-free and so decadent. These nut-butter Chocolate Brownie cookies are fudgy, chewy, easy and perfect for everyone. Vegan Grain-free Recipe. No added refined oil. Jump to Recipe

Vegan Brownie Cookies on white plate

Let’s wrap up the Holiday Cooking Baking, with this cookie that tastes like a brownie!

These double chocolate cookies are chewy and crispy on the edges and fudgy in the middle like a brownie. They need just a few ingredients, no grain and no added oil and disappear from the sheet very quickly.

You can adjust the ingredients to adjust the texture to more crispy with extra almond flour and extra fudgy with less bake time. Top with fun toppings of choice!

Vegan Brownie Cookies on white plate

Ingredients needed for these Grain-free Vegan Brownie Cookies

  • maple syrup, and sugar are sweeteners for moisture and sweet.
  • flax meal is used to binding
  • almond flour and almond butter make the bulk
  • cocoa powder and chopped chocolate add all the chocolatey goodness
  • tapioca starch adds some binding and crispness
  • baking soda adds a bit of leavening

Ingredients for Vegan Brownie Cookies in Bowls and measuring cups

How to make Vegan Brownie Cookies with Step Pictures.

For Full detailed recipe, scroll below to the end to the recipe widget.

Mix flax meal with 1/4 cup water in a large bowl set aside. Add the maple, vanilla, sugar to the bowl and mix well to combine the sugar. Mix in almond flour, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder and tapioca starch if using, until well combined.

Batter for Vegan Brownie Cookies in a white bowl

Batter for Vegan Brownie Cookies in a white bowl

Mix in the almond or cashew butter and chocolate until well combined. Add 1 tbsp hot water and mix in.
Chill for an hour, Preheat to 375 F. Use a cookie or ice cream scoop to scoop out the dough onto parchment lined baking sheet.

Batter for Vegan Brownie Cookies in a white bowl

Vegan Brownie Cookie Dough scoop on parchment lined sheet

Top with flakes salt, chocolate chips, candy cane etc. Bake for 12-14 mins (depending on scoop size and crispness level preferred). Cookie slam the sheet. then cool completely and serve

Vegan Brownie Cookie Dough scoop on parchment lined sheet

More Cookies for the Holidays

Vegan Brownie Cookies on Parchment lined sheet

Vegan Brownie Cookies on white plate
Print Recipe

Vegan Brownie Cookies (Grain-free)

Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Gluten-free Oil-free and so decadent. These nut-butter Chocolate Brownie cookies are fudgy, chewy, easy and perfect for everyone. Vegan Grain-free Recipe. No added refined oil.
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Chill time:1 hr
Total Time25 mins
Course: Cookie, Dessert
Cuisine: American
Keyword: chocolate brownie cookies, gluten free brownie cookies, vegan chocolate cookies
Servings: 12
Calories: 186.31kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1.5 tbsp flaxmeal
  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) plus 1 tbsp warm water
  • 1/4 cup (59.15 ml) maple syrup
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup  (55 g) sugar such as light brown sugar , coconut, cane sugar or other
  • 1/2 cup (56 g) almond flour **
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/3 cup (28.67 g) cocoa powder (I like dutch processed(alkali processed cocoa powder but either will work)
  • 1 tbsp tapioca starch
  • 3/4 cup (192 g) almond butter or cashew butter (scant cup)
  • 1/4 to 1/3 cup (43.75 g) finely chopped vegan chocolate or mini chocolate chips

Instructions

  • Mix flax meal with 1/4 cup water in a large bowl set aside. Add the maple, vanilla, sugar to the bowl and mix well to combine the sugar.
  • Mix in almond flour, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder and tapioca starch if using, until well combined.
  • Mix in the almond or cashew butter and chocolate until well combined. Add 1 tbsp hot water and mix in.
  • Chill for an hour. Preheat to 375 F(190 C). Use a cookie or ice cream scoop to scoop out the dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Keep an inch around the scoops. Top with salt, flakes, sugar, candy cane, or cayenne for a mexican chocolate cookie
  • Bake for 12-14 mins (depending on scoop size and crispness level preferred). Cookie slam the sheet on the counter when you take it out so the cookies settle. this helps get a more cookie like dense texture.
  • ** Depending on your nut butter used and preference of texture (for crispier), you might need to add 2 to 3 tbsp more almond flour. Chill again for half an hour and then bake

Notes

For sweeter, add  tbsp more sugar
For more chocolatey, add another tbsp cocoa powder.
For nut-free chocolate cookies, try these flour based double chocolate cookies. or These flourless nutfree Tahini Chocolate Cookies.
Nutrition is for 1 cookie

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Brownie Cookies (Grain-free)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 186.31 Calories from Fat 110
% Daily Value*
Fat 12.17g19%
Saturated Fat 2.41g15%
Sodium 76.33mg3%
Potassium 152.07mg4%
Carbohydrates 18.77g6%
Fiber 2.1g9%
Sugar 10.49g12%
Protein 4.69g9%
Calcium 37.96mg4%
Iron 1.67mg9%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

 

