Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Oil-free

Vegan Brownie Cookies Grain-free Gluten-free Oil-free and so decadent. These nut-butter Chocolate Brownie cookies are fudgy, chewy, easy and perfect for everyone. Vegan Grain-free Recipe. No added refined oil.

Let’s wrap up the Holiday Cooking Baking, with this cookie that tastes like a brownie!

These double chocolate cookies are chewy and crispy on the edges and fudgy in the middle like a brownie. They need just a few ingredients, no grain and no added oil and disappear from the sheet very quickly.

You can adjust the ingredients to adjust the texture to more crispy with extra almond flour and extra fudgy with less bake time. Top with fun toppings of choice!

Ingredients needed for these Grain-free Vegan Brownie Cookies

maple syrup, and sugar are sweeteners for moisture and sweet.

flax meal is used to binding

almond flour and almond butter make the bulk

cocoa powder and chopped chocolate add all the chocolatey goodness

tapioca starch adds some binding and crispness

baking soda adds a bit of leavening

How to make Vegan Brownie Cookies with Step Pictures.

Mix flax meal with 1/4 cup water in a large bowl set aside. Add the maple, vanilla, sugar to the bowl and mix well to combine the sugar. Mix in almond flour, baking soda, salt, cocoa powder and tapioca starch if using, until well combined.

Mix in the almond or cashew butter and chocolate until well combined. Add 1 tbsp hot water and mix in.

Chill for an hour, Preheat to 375 F. Use a cookie or ice cream scoop to scoop out the dough onto parchment lined baking sheet.

Top with flakes salt, chocolate chips, candy cane etc. Bake for 12-14 mins (depending on scoop size and crispness level preferred). Cookie slam the sheet. then cool completely and serve

