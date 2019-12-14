Vegan Richa

Vegan Candied Pecans Stovetop (Oil-free)

5 Ingredient Vegan Candied Pecans. Stovetop Candied Pecans with gingerbread spice or pumpkin pie spice! No Bake! Easy Crunchy Snack and great for gifting. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe Jump to Recipe

Spiced Candied Pecans are always a hit in the holiday season. These Vegan candied pecans need just 5 ingredients, a skillet and no oil. Toast the pecans on the skillet for a few minutes. Add the coconut sugar, salt, spice mix and maple syrup and continue to cook until dry. These pecans are crunchy, sweet, spicy and just delicious tasting.

Add other nuts for variation. Different nuts take different roasting time, for eg almonds would take much longer to roast. Adjust the time accordingly. The recipe is easily doubled, you can use a tbsp less sugar when doubling.

Ingredients for Vegan Candied Pecans made on stove top

How to make Oil-free Vegan Candied Pecans

Heat a skillet over low-medium heat. Add the pecans and toast until they start to change color slightly. Let them sit for the first 2 mins then stir every half a minute. 6 to 9 mins

Add the coconut sugar, salt and spices and mix well. Add the maple syrup and mix in.  Stir continuously. The mixture will thin out then thicken and start to stiffen. Take off heat.

Transfer to a plate or parchment lined baking sheet and separate the clumps if needed. Cool completely and store in an airtight container for upto 2 weeks. Or gift in jars.

Vegan Candied Pecans (Oil-free)

5 Ingredient Vegan Candied Pecans. Stovetop Candied Pecans with gingerbread spice or pumpkin pie spice! Easy Crunchy and great for gifting. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe
Prep Time10 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: candied pecans stovetop, skillet candied pecans, sugared pecans on stovetop
Servings: 8
Calories: 199.8kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (198 g) pecans
  • 3 tbsp coconut sugar , 4 tbsp for sweeter
  • 1 tsp gingerbread spice or pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup

Instructions

  • Heat a skillet over low-medium heat. Add the pecans and toast until they start to change color slightly. Let them sit for the first 2 mins then stir every half a minute. 6 to 9 mins.
  • Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Stir continuously. The mixture will thin out then thicken and start to stiffen. Take off heat.
  • Transfer to a plate or parchment lined baking sheet and separate the clumps if needed. Cool completely and store in an airtight container for upto 2 weeks. Or gift in jars.

Notes

Spice Blend recipes: pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice .
Bake: Bake just the pecans for 10 mins, then mix in the maple syrup, sugar, spices and salt in and continue to bake until the sugar mixture thickens. check every 10 mins. 
Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Candied Pecans (Oil-free)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 199.8 Calories from Fat 160
% Daily Value*
Fat 17.81g27%
Saturated Fat 1.53g10%
Sodium 82.31mg4%
Potassium 112.72mg3%
Carbohydrates 10.88g4%
Fiber 2.38g10%
Sugar 7.04g8%
Protein 2.47g5%
Vitamin A 13.86IU0%
Vitamin C 0.27mg0%
Calcium 22.77mg2%
Iron 0.63mg4%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

