Vegan Candied Pecans Stovetop (Oil-free)

5 Ingredient Vegan Candied Pecans. Stovetop Candied Pecans with gingerbread spice or pumpkin pie spice! No Bake! Easy Crunchy Snack and great for gifting. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Oil-free Recipe Jump to Recipe
Spiced Candied Pecans are always a hit in the holiday season. These Vegan candied pecans need just 5 ingredients, a skillet and no oil. Toast the pecans on the skillet for a few minutes. Add the coconut sugar, salt, spice mix and maple syrup and continue to cook until dry. These pecans are crunchy, sweet, spicy and just delicious tasting.
Add other nuts for variation. Different nuts take different roasting time, for eg almonds would take much longer to roast. Adjust the time accordingly. The recipe is easily doubled, you can use a tbsp less sugar when doubling.
Ingredients for Vegan Candied Pecans made on stove top
- Pecans
- coconut sugar
- spices such as pumpkin pie spice or gingerbread spice or Chai spice or cinnamon
- salt
- maple syrup
How to make Oil-free Vegan Candied Pecans
Heat a skillet over low-medium heat. Add the pecans and toast until they start to change color slightly. Let them sit for the first 2 mins then stir every half a minute. 6 to 9 mins
Add the coconut sugar, salt and spices and mix well. Add the maple syrup and mix in. Stir continuously. The mixture will thin out then thicken and start to stiffen. Take off heat.
Transfer to a plate or parchment lined baking sheet and separate the clumps if needed. Cool completely and store in an airtight container for upto 2 weeks. Or gift in jars.
Vegan Candied Pecans (Oil-free)
Ingredients
- 2 cups (198 g) pecans
- 3 tbsp coconut sugar , 4 tbsp for sweeter
- 1 tsp gingerbread spice or pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
Instructions
- Heat a skillet over low-medium heat. Add the pecans and toast until they start to change color slightly. Let them sit for the first 2 mins then stir every half a minute. 6 to 9 mins.
- Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Stir continuously. The mixture will thin out then thicken and start to stiffen. Take off heat.
- Transfer to a plate or parchment lined baking sheet and separate the clumps if needed. Cool completely and store in an airtight container for upto 2 weeks. Or gift in jars.
Comments
Reena saysDecember 14, 2019 at 10:45 pm
Great recipe. Much faster than the oven. Took about 10 minutes plus cooling time!
Richa saysDecember 14, 2019 at 11:05 pm
thanks!
Karolina saysDecember 15, 2019 at 4:30 am
Could I substitute brown sugar? Or would it burn?
Richa saysDecember 15, 2019 at 12:06 pm
yes you can use brown sugar
Babs saysDecember 15, 2019 at 12:26 pm
I made the ginger spice nuts, quadrupling the recipe for a hostess gift. Very tasty! Hard to keep my hands off it!
Richa saysDecember 15, 2019 at 1:48 pm
yay!
Cassie Thuvan Tran saysDecember 16, 2019 at 10:29 pm
Ooh, these would become my latest obsession! I’d definitely try to use monkfruit sweetener for the brown sugar (golden monkfruit, that is). Hopefully it’ll yield very similar sweetness!