Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean “Egg”

By

Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option. Jump to Recipe 

Vegan Omelet with Breakfast potatoes

Mung bean is used in Indian cuisine to make pancakes, crepes format snack or breakfast. Moong Dal, which is split and skinned green Mung bean, has a nutty flavor (milder than chickpea flour) and makes for a great option to use to make egg-free omelets.

I posted a moong dal omelet way back in 2013. At that time Moong dal was available in Indian stores and some other stores, hence the recipe didn’t get as many remakes. Mung bean dal is much more easily available now and is used in many of my recipes.

As with any vegani-zed version of dishes, they are dependent on personal preference. Everyone prefers various textures and format of the egg and omelet. This moong dal batter is very flexible to flavor and texture. Play around with additional flavors and adjusting the consistency and cooking time for your preferred vegan omelet.

Veggie Vegan Omelet on a white skillet

Ingredients for Vegan Omelet with Moong Dal

  • Moong Dal or split mung beans are split and skinned mung bean. You can find them in Indian stores, Asian stores in some grocery stores and on amazon. They might be labelled as petite yellow lentils. English name labeling varies, so make sure they are split mung bean.
  • salt, garlic, onion, pepper add flavor
  • turmeric adds a bit of color and is optional
  • kala namak (Indian sulphur black salt) is the eggy flavored salt that adds egg like flavor to the mix. It is a pink colored salt you can find online in grocery stores and in Indian stores. There isnt a substitute for this salt, so omit it if you cant find it. the omelet will taste less eggy.
  • non dairy milk such as unsweetened almond milk, cashew milk, light coconut milk form the wet for a batter

Plain Vegan Omelet made with Mung Beans on a white plate

How to Make Mung Bean Egg Vegan Omelet

Soak the Moong Dal overnight. Then drain add to the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend to make a smooth batter.

Soaked Moong Dal in a glass bowl

Ingredients for our Vegan Omelet in a blender

Moong Dal Battr to make mung egg omelet

With the batter you can make plain omelets or add veggies, vegan bacon bits, vegan cheese etc while making it.

Plain Vegan Omelet made with Mung Beans on a cast iron skillet

Veggies for Vegan Omelet on a white skillet Veggie filled Vegan Omelet on a wite skillet

Can the batter be made ahead and stored?

Yes, You can refrigerate the batter for upto 2 days. The batter might separate slightly, just blend and use. I personally prefer freshly blended batter.

Can the omelets be made ahead?

Yes, Refrigerate the cooked omelets in a closed container for upto 2 days.

Can I use a different lentil or bean for this vegan omelet?

You can use red lentils to make the omelets. The flavor and texture will be slightly different.

Veggie filled Vegan Omelet on a wite skillet

Make the breakfast potatoes: Add all the ingredients and 2 tsp oil to a baking dish. Toss well to coat and spead it out evenly. Bake until potatoes are tender.

Ingredients for our Vegan Mung Omelet in bowls

Breakfast Potatoes in a white baking dish

Serve the omelets stuffed with the potatoes or with dressing of choice.

Vegan Omelet with Breakfast potatoes

More Savory Breakfast options

Tips to make good Mung egg omelets

  • These omelets are adapted from the age old Indian recipe for Moong Dal Chilla. The Chilla batter is more pasty and they are made more crepe like. This batter is thinner and can be cooked into thick or thin pancakes to preference.
  • I prefer them thin for plain and slightly thick with the veggie omelet version. If you make the omelet too thick, the texture changes to a more sturdy pancake.
  • Baking powder makes them fluffier and makes the Texture slightly different. I prefer mine without.
  • Depending on your texture preference, you can cook the batter for a shorter time for some soft gooey parts or cook completely until set. In either case, the texture continues to change as the omelet cools. The gooey portions get more gel like on cooling, while a thick well cooked omelet becomes more pancake like and dryish on cooling.
  • For storing (refrigerate for upto 3 days) , make them thinner.
  • Just as with chickpea flour based omelets, the pan will matter.  A good non stick or a cast iron will give the best results. A non stick pan that has been used for cooking everyday stir fries doesn’t stay non-stick enough for batter based pancake/crepe like recipes. So keep a dedicated pan for pancake, crepe, omelet format of food.

Veggie Vegan Omelet on a white plate with potatoes and ketchup

Vegan Omelet with Breakfast potatoes
5 from 4 votes

Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute

Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option.

Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time25 mins
Soak time8 hrs
Total Time40 mins
Course: Breakfast
Cuisine: American
Keyword: mung bean egg substitute, mung bean eggs, vegan egg omelet, vegan mung omelet
Servings: 4
Calories: 201.69kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Moong Dal Omelet:

  • 1 cup (204 g) moong dal (split Mung beans)
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 3/4 tsp kala namak (Indian sulphur salt)
  • 1/4 tsp each garlic powder, onion powder
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • 1/4 tsp turmeric for color. too much will add flavor
  • 1 tsp oil
  • 1 to 1 1/4 cup (240 - 295.74 ml) non dairy milk such as unsweetened almond milk,light coconut milk, cashew milk or 3 tbsp cashews(soak with the dal) + 1 cup water

Breakfast Potatoes:

  • 2 potatoes , cubed to a 1/4 inch
  • 1/2 onion , finely chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic , finely chopped
  • 1 cup (5.26 oz) bell pepper , finely chopped, red or green or both
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp thyme + rosemary
  • 1/4 tsp cayenne
  • a good dash of black pepper
  • 2 tsp oil

Instructions

  • Wash and then soak the Moong Dal/split Mung Beans in 3 cups water overnight or atleast 8 hours.
  • Drain and add to a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and 1 cup non dairy milk. Blend for a minute, then let it rest and blend again for another minute. The mixture should be smooth and fluffy. Depending on the thickness of the omelet you prefer, you can add 2-4 tbsp more non dairy milk. For extra fluffy omelet, add 1 tsp baking powder and blend again.
  • I like to use this mix fresh as its fluffy without needing the baking powder and the kala namak flavor is stronger.
  • Heat a cast iron or non stick thick bottom skillet over medium heat. When hot, drizzle a few drops of oil and spread using a paper towel.
  • For plain omelet, add a ladleful (1/3 cup or more) of the batter and spread using the ladle or by moving the skillet. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 1-3 mins. Time will depend on the stove, pan and thickness of the batter. Once the edges are dry and the center just about getting dry, loosen from the skillet and flip. Continue to cook for another minute and serve stuffed with breakfast potatoes or roasted veggies..
  • For a veggie omelet: Add the veggies such as thinly sliced onion, red bell pepper etc to the skillet. Add a few drop of oil and cook for a minute. Add greens such as finely chopped spinach or fresh herbs and mix in. Drizzle enough batter on the skillet to cover the veggies. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 1-3 minutes. then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes. You can add some vegan cheese on top and fold over(optional). Serve immediately with dressings of choice and toast.
  • Make the Breakfast Potatoes: Add all of the ingredients except oil to a baking dish. Drizzle oil and mix well so coat evenly. Bake at 400 deg F (205 C) for 25 tot 35 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Broil for a minute.
  • Store: You can refrigerate the batter as well as the cooked omelet for upto 2 days. Refrigerate the cooked omelets in a closed container. The batter might separate slightly, just blend and use.

Video

Notes

Oil-free: You can make the omelet oil free by omitting the oil from the batter and using a good non stick skillet.
Variations: Add nutritional yeast for cheesy flavor, baking powder for extra fluffyness.
Make breakfast sandwiches with the veggie omelet. Fold and add to toasted sandwiches with hummus, vegan cheese, vegan bacon or other additions. 
Make a frittata or quiche with the mixture(keep the mix thicker). Follow this frittata for reference. 
You can use mix mix for french toasts as well. Savory or sweet. For sweet, reduce both the salts. 
Nutrition is 1 serve of omelet , does not include the breakfast potatoes

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute
Amount Per Serving
Calories 201.69 Calories from Fat 22
% Daily Value*
Fat 2.46g4%
Saturated Fat 0.08g1%
Sodium 332.58mg14%
Carbohydrates 30.73g10%
Fiber 5.23g22%
Sugar 1.11g1%
Protein 13.45g27%
Vitamin A 99.96IU2%
Calcium 113.75mg11%
Iron 1.85mg10%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Comments

  4. 5 stars
    HIP HIP HOORAY!!!

    When we were in New Zealand this last spring, we got hooked on a vegan egg product made with mung beans, that came from Australia. (The product is not available around here–Sequim, WA.) Mung beans is also the name of the kind of bean that Chinese bean sprouts are sprouted from. I have some of those. Can I put them in my high speed blender to make flour out of them? From what I understand from your posting, moong dal is what is inside that green seed coat?

    Thank you so much for all you do!

    Reply

    • those are whole beans. you need split ones here that have also been skinned, so they are yellow. you can find them easily too. if you use he wholebeans, themixture will be gritty because of the skin. I make Indian chilla pancakes with whole beans too, but i wont be omeletty

      Reply

  5. Wow! SO excited to try this! I’ve developed a sensitivity to garbanzos and need more inspiration for good vegan brunches. THANK YOU! I’m off to soak my mung beans!

    Reply

  7. Richa, Can the plain batter and/or cooked plain/vegetable omelets be frozen? If so, how and for how long? How much of the plain batter is equivalent to one egg? What is the recipe for making one egg’s worth of plain batter, in case I want to make one at a time? Thank you.

    Reply

    • the amount would depend on the use. also egg sizes vary. so just figure out an amount you usually use and decide on that amount. I haven frozen it, but both canbe frozen. The batter will separate on freezing, thaw and whisk or blend again before using. freeze for about 2-3 weeks.
      The omelet might dry out and change texture on freezing. Try freeze one and see how it works out. Freeze in ziplock so there isnt too much air to give it freezer burn.Freeze and checkin 2-3 days how the texture holds up. Let me know how it worked out!

      Reply

  9. I’m a fan of your site. Love your recipes and this one is the breakfast bomb! I’ve made the chick pea omelette as a side and main meal for a long time now. Glad to have this option. Made mine with veggie bacon crumbles and smokey gouda vegan cheese.

    Reply

  10. Hi I have a whole bag of whole mung beans. If I soak overnight, can I puree and use for this omelet recipe? I sure hope so! Have no idea whatever to do with these!

    Reply

    • whole mung beans have skin so they will add a bit of grittyness. I use them to make pancakes and crepes similarly as well, they just wont be yellow and as smooth. call them pancakes :).

      Reply

  11. This looks great and I plan to try it with split mung beans (after I buy some!) or red lentils.

    Question: I have a tofu omelette recipe that is blended then baked in a pie plate (so it comes out round) for 45 or so minutes. Do you think this recipe would work if it was baked?

    Thanks!

    Reply

  12. 5 stars
    Thanks so much for this great recipe. I was wondering if, after making the batter, can I keep it in the fridge for a couple of days so I can make a fresh omelet every day? Maybe I can give it a whisk before I use to bring back the fluffiness? Or will the texture just not be right after the batter has been in the fridge? Thanks!

    Reply

    • You can do that and see if you notice a difference. I notice the slightest changes which many people dont, so it might not be a problem at all for you 🙂

      Reply

  13. 5 stars
    I made these today and they are everything we’d hoped for in a bean-based vegan omelet! So delicious! I stuffed them with Gimme Lean sausage and spinach. Also avocado. I imagine any favorite omelet stuffing would be yummy.

    Thank you so much for sharing your creative recipes, and for all of the additional hints (and education!) you provide!

    Reply

  15. 5 stars
    Oh, dearest Richa, cooking godess! This is just… PERFECT.

    I really wanted to try it, but I only had whole mung beans. So I wrote on your Facebook page and you explained it would not do the same. I thus ordered split yellow mung beans, because I really craved an omelette.

    This is just perfect. I don’t know if it tastes like an omelet made from animal eggs, since I didn’t have any of those for the past 8 years, but I do know this this : this tastes PERFECT.

    Thank you.

    Reply

