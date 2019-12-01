Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean “Egg”

Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option. Jump to Recipe
Mung bean is used in Indian cuisine to make pancakes, crepes format snack or breakfast. Moong Dal, which is split and skinned green Mung bean, has a nutty flavor (milder than chickpea flour) and makes for a great option to use to make egg-free omelets.
I posted a moong dal omelet way back in 2013. At that time Moong dal was available in Indian stores and some other stores, hence the recipe didn’t get as many remakes. Mung bean dal is much more easily available now and is used in many of my recipes.
As with any vegani-zed version of dishes, they are dependent on personal preference. Everyone prefers various textures and format of the egg and omelet. This moong dal batter is very flexible to flavor and texture. Play around with additional flavors and adjusting the consistency and cooking time for your preferred vegan omelet.
Ingredients for Vegan Omelet with Moong Dal
- Moong Dal or split mung beans are split and skinned mung bean. You can find them in Indian stores, Asian stores in some grocery stores and on amazon. They might be labelled as petite yellow lentils. English name labeling varies, so make sure they are split mung bean.
- salt, garlic, onion, pepper add flavor
- turmeric adds a bit of color and is optional
- kala namak (Indian sulphur black salt) is the eggy flavored salt that adds egg like flavor to the mix. It is a pink colored salt you can find online in grocery stores and in Indian stores. There isnt a substitute for this salt, so omit it if you cant find it. the omelet will taste less eggy.
- non dairy milk such as unsweetened almond milk, cashew milk, light coconut milk form the wet for a batter
How to Make Mung Bean Egg Vegan Omelet
Soak the Moong Dal overnight. Then drain add to the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend to make a smooth batter.
With the batter you can make plain omelets or add veggies, vegan bacon bits, vegan cheese etc while making it.
Can the batter be made ahead and stored?
Yes, You can refrigerate the batter for upto 2 days. The batter might separate slightly, just blend and use. I personally prefer freshly blended batter.
Can the omelets be made ahead?
Yes, Refrigerate the cooked omelets in a closed container for upto 2 days.
Can I use a different lentil or bean for this vegan omelet?
You can use red lentils to make the omelets. The flavor and texture will be slightly different.
Make the breakfast potatoes: Add all the ingredients and 2 tsp oil to a baking dish. Toss well to coat and spead it out evenly. Bake until potatoes are tender.
Serve the omelets stuffed with the potatoes or with dressing of choice.
Tips to make good Mung egg omelets
- These omelets are adapted from the age old Indian recipe for Moong Dal Chilla. The Chilla batter is more pasty and they are made more crepe like. This batter is thinner and can be cooked into thick or thin pancakes to preference.
- I prefer them thin for plain and slightly thick with the veggie omelet version. If you make the omelet too thick, the texture changes to a more sturdy pancake.
- Baking powder makes them fluffier and makes the Texture slightly different. I prefer mine without.
- Depending on your texture preference, you can cook the batter for a shorter time for some soft gooey parts or cook completely until set. In either case, the texture continues to change as the omelet cools. The gooey portions get more gel like on cooling, while a thick well cooked omelet becomes more pancake like and dryish on cooling.
- For storing (refrigerate for upto 3 days) , make them thinner.
- Just as with chickpea flour based omelets, the pan will matter. A good non stick or a cast iron will give the best results. A non stick pan that has been used for cooking everyday stir fries doesn’t stay non-stick enough for batter based pancake/crepe like recipes. So keep a dedicated pan for pancake, crepe, omelet format of food.
Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean Egg Substitute
Ingredients
Moong Dal Omelet:
- 1 cup (204 g) moong dal (split Mung beans)
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp kala namak (Indian sulphur salt)
- 1/4 tsp each garlic powder, onion powder
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp turmeric for color. too much will add flavor
- 1 tsp oil
- 1 to 1 1/4 cup (240 - 295.74 ml) non dairy milk such as unsweetened almond milk,light coconut milk, cashew milk or 3 tbsp cashews(soak with the dal) + 1 cup water
Breakfast Potatoes:
- 2 potatoes , cubed to a 1/4 inch
- 1/2 onion , finely chopped
- 3 cloves garlic , finely chopped
- 1 cup (5.26 oz) bell pepper , finely chopped, red or green or both
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp thyme + rosemary
- 1/4 tsp cayenne
- a good dash of black pepper
- 2 tsp oil
Instructions
- Wash and then soak the Moong Dal/split Mung Beans in 3 cups water overnight or atleast 8 hours.
- Drain and add to a blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and 1 cup non dairy milk. Blend for a minute, then let it rest and blend again for another minute. The mixture should be smooth and fluffy. Depending on the thickness of the omelet you prefer, you can add 2-4 tbsp more non dairy milk. For extra fluffy omelet, add 1 tsp baking powder and blend again.
- I like to use this mix fresh as its fluffy without needing the baking powder and the kala namak flavor is stronger.
- Heat a cast iron or non stick thick bottom skillet over medium heat. When hot, drizzle a few drops of oil and spread using a paper towel.
- For plain omelet, add a ladleful (1/3 cup or more) of the batter and spread using the ladle or by moving the skillet. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 1-3 mins. Time will depend on the stove, pan and thickness of the batter. Once the edges are dry and the center just about getting dry, loosen from the skillet and flip. Continue to cook for another minute and serve stuffed with breakfast potatoes or roasted veggies..
- For a veggie omelet: Add the veggies such as thinly sliced onion, red bell pepper etc to the skillet. Add a few drop of oil and cook for a minute. Add greens such as finely chopped spinach or fresh herbs and mix in. Drizzle enough batter on the skillet to cover the veggies. Cover the skillet with a lid and cook for 1-3 minutes. then flip and cook for another 1-2 minutes. You can add some vegan cheese on top and fold over(optional). Serve immediately with dressings of choice and toast.
- Make the Breakfast Potatoes: Add all of the ingredients except oil to a baking dish. Drizzle oil and mix well so coat evenly. Bake at 400 deg F (205 C) for 25 tot 35 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Broil for a minute.
- Store: You can refrigerate the batter as well as the cooked omelet for upto 2 days. Refrigerate the cooked omelets in a closed container. The batter might separate slightly, just blend and use.
Comments
Sue saysDecember 1, 2019 at 4:27 pm
Tho will be right up my husband’s alley. I’ll put it on the menu for when I venture back into the kitchen.
Richa saysDecember 1, 2019 at 6:36 pm
aweesome!
Lisa saysDecember 3, 2019 at 3:37 am
What’s kinda of pans do you suggest for oil free cooking of things like pancakes?
Richa saysDecember 3, 2019 at 11:16 am
I use ecolution terra and ozeri brand pans. they are very non stick and things just glide off of them.Heat them on low-medium heat till then are evenly hot and then proceed.
Margaret Stevens saysDecember 1, 2019 at 5:36 pm
Do you think that you could use the egg mixture for making French toast or quiche?
Richa saysDecember 1, 2019 at 6:40 pm
yes you can. for french toasts, make a thinner batter. Use this frittata recipe for reference for quiche https://www.veganricha.com/2016/03/lentil-veggie-asparagus-frittata.html
Jan saysDecember 1, 2019 at 6:26 pm
Where is a good place to buy the moong dahl?
Richa saysDecember 1, 2019 at 6:44 pm
grocery stores(whole foods, even walmart carries it), indian stores, asian sore and online on amazon
Bev saysDecember 1, 2019 at 8:39 pm
HIP HIP HOORAY!!!
When we were in New Zealand this last spring, we got hooked on a vegan egg product made with mung beans, that came from Australia. (The product is not available around here–Sequim, WA.) Mung beans is also the name of the kind of bean that Chinese bean sprouts are sprouted from. I have some of those. Can I put them in my high speed blender to make flour out of them? From what I understand from your posting, moong dal is what is inside that green seed coat?
Thank you so much for all you do!
Richa saysDecember 2, 2019 at 10:32 am
those are whole beans. you need split ones here that have also been skinned, so they are yellow. you can find them easily too. if you use he wholebeans, themixture will be gritty because of the skin. I make Indian chilla pancakes with whole beans too, but i wont be omeletty
Heather saysDecember 2, 2019 at 9:51 am
Wow! SO excited to try this! I’ve developed a sensitivity to garbanzos and need more inspiration for good vegan brunches. THANK YOU! I’m off to soak my mung beans!
Richa saysDecember 2, 2019 at 10:32 am
awesome!
Maneesha saysDecember 2, 2019 at 11:47 am
Wow this is awesome! Could we use hemp milk as the plant-based milk in this recipe?
Richa saysDecember 2, 2019 at 12:03 pm
it should work. let me know if it does!
Zelda saysDecember 4, 2019 at 2:30 am
Richa, Can the plain batter and/or cooked plain/vegetable omelets be frozen? If so, how and for how long? How much of the plain batter is equivalent to one egg? What is the recipe for making one egg’s worth of plain batter, in case I want to make one at a time? Thank you.
Richa saysDecember 4, 2019 at 12:55 pm
the amount would depend on the use. also egg sizes vary. so just figure out an amount you usually use and decide on that amount. I haven frozen it, but both canbe frozen. The batter will separate on freezing, thaw and whisk or blend again before using. freeze for about 2-3 weeks.
The omelet might dry out and change texture on freezing. Try freeze one and see how it works out. Freeze in ziplock so there isnt too much air to give it freezer burn.Freeze and checkin 2-3 days how the texture holds up. Let me know how it worked out!
Allison saysDecember 4, 2019 at 7:29 am
What dressing would you recommend serving this omelette with?
Richa saysDecember 4, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Depends on the additions and sides. I usually serve without or with some ketchup or sriracha.
Trudy Kerman saysDecember 4, 2019 at 7:42 am
I’m a fan of your site. Love your recipes and this one is the breakfast bomb! I’ve made the chick pea omelette as a side and main meal for a long time now. Glad to have this option. Made mine with veggie bacon crumbles and smokey gouda vegan cheese.
Richa saysDecember 4, 2019 at 12:28 pm
Awesome!! Do leave a rating too!
jean Vitale saysDecember 4, 2019 at 8:13 am
Hi I have a whole bag of whole mung beans. If I soak overnight, can I puree and use for this omelet recipe? I sure hope so! Have no idea whatever to do with these!
Richa saysDecember 4, 2019 at 10:53 am
whole mung beans have skin so they will add a bit of grittyness. I use them to make pancakes and crepes similarly as well, they just wont be yellow and as smooth. call them pancakes :).
Linda saysDecember 5, 2019 at 7:01 am
This looks great and I plan to try it with split mung beans (after I buy some!) or red lentils.
Question: I have a tofu omelette recipe that is blended then baked in a pie plate (so it comes out round) for 45 or so minutes. Do you think this recipe would work if it was baked?
Thanks!
Richa saysDecember 5, 2019 at 11:30 am
Yes it should work just fine. Keep the batter on the thicker side and add 1/2 tsp baking powder
Liron saysDecember 6, 2019 at 6:09 am
Thanks so much for this great recipe. I was wondering if, after making the batter, can I keep it in the fridge for a couple of days so I can make a fresh omelet every day? Maybe I can give it a whisk before I use to bring back the fluffiness? Or will the texture just not be right after the batter has been in the fridge? Thanks!
Richa saysDecember 6, 2019 at 10:47 am
You can do that and see if you notice a difference. I notice the slightest changes which many people dont, so it might not be a problem at all for you 🙂
Bev saysDecember 6, 2019 at 10:54 am
I made these today and they are everything we’d hoped for in a bean-based vegan omelet! So delicious! I stuffed them with Gimme Lean sausage and spinach. Also avocado. I imagine any favorite omelet stuffing would be yummy.
Thank you so much for sharing your creative recipes, and for all of the additional hints (and education!) you provide!
Richa saysDecember 6, 2019 at 11:18 am
Awesome!! Thanks!
Pym saysDecember 14, 2019 at 3:39 pm
I am going to try that omelette but why couldn’t I just use mung bean flour?
Richa saysDecember 14, 2019 at 5:32 pm
you can use the flour. Its not as easily available as the dal and also the texture will be different.
pym saysDecember 15, 2019 at 4:04 am
thank you for reply.
if i use the flour about how much should i use?
Isabelle saysDecember 16, 2019 at 7:27 am
Oh, dearest Richa, cooking godess! This is just… PERFECT.
I really wanted to try it, but I only had whole mung beans. So I wrote on your Facebook page and you explained it would not do the same. I thus ordered split yellow mung beans, because I really craved an omelette.
This is just perfect. I don’t know if it tastes like an omelet made from animal eggs, since I didn’t have any of those for the past 8 years, but I do know this this : this tastes PERFECT.
Thank you.
Richa saysDecember 16, 2019 at 10:52 am
So awesome that you got the split ones! glad you loved it!