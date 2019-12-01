Vegan Omelet with Mung Bean “Egg”

Vegan Omelet with Delicious Breakfast Potatoes. Mung Bean egg mixture makes a great soy-free egg substitute. Easy Moong Dal Batter for omelets or savory pancakes. No Chickpea flour! Vegan Gluten-free Grain-free soy-free Recipe Nut-free option. Jump to Recipe

Mung bean is used in Indian cuisine to make pancakes, crepes format snack or breakfast. Moong Dal, which is split and skinned green Mung bean, has a nutty flavor (milder than chickpea flour) and makes for a great option to use to make egg-free omelets.

I posted a moong dal omelet way back in 2013. At that time Moong dal was available in Indian stores and some other stores, hence the recipe didn’t get as many remakes. Mung bean dal is much more easily available now and is used in many of my recipes.

As with any vegani-zed version of dishes, they are dependent on personal preference. Everyone prefers various textures and format of the egg and omelet. This moong dal batter is very flexible to flavor and texture. Play around with additional flavors and adjusting the consistency and cooking time for your preferred vegan omelet.

Ingredients for Vegan Omelet with Moong Dal

Moong Dal or split mung beans are split and skinned mung bean. You can find them in Indian stores, Asian stores in some grocery stores and on amazon. They might be labelled as petite yellow lentils. English name labeling varies, so make sure they are split mung bean.

salt, garlic, onion, pepper add flavor

turmeric adds a bit of color and is optional

kala namak (Indian sulphur black salt) is the eggy flavored salt that adds egg like flavor to the mix. It is a pink colored salt you can find online in grocery stores and in Indian stores. There isnt a substitute for this salt, so omit it if you cant find it. the omelet will taste less eggy.

non dairy milk such as unsweetened almond milk, cashew milk, light coconut milk form the wet for a batter

How to Make Mung Bean Egg Vegan Omelet

Soak the Moong Dal overnight. Then drain add to the blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend to make a smooth batter.

With the batter you can make plain omelets or add veggies, vegan bacon bits, vegan cheese etc while making it.

Can the batter be made ahead and stored?

Yes, You can refrigerate the batter for upto 2 days. The batter might separate slightly, just blend and use. I personally prefer freshly blended batter.

Can the omelets be made ahead?

Yes, Refrigerate the cooked omelets in a closed container for upto 2 days.

Can I use a different lentil or bean for this vegan omelet?

You can use red lentils to make the omelets. The flavor and texture will be slightly different.

Make the breakfast potatoes: Add all the ingredients and 2 tsp oil to a baking dish. Toss well to coat and spead it out evenly. Bake until potatoes are tender.

Serve the omelets stuffed with the potatoes or with dressing of choice.

Tips to make good Mung egg omelets

These omelets are adapted from the age old Indian recipe for Moong Dal Chilla. The Chilla batter is more pasty and they are made more crepe like. This batter is thinner and can be cooked into thick or thin pancakes to preference.

I prefer them thin for plain and slightly thick with the veggie omelet version. If you make the omelet too thick, the texture changes to a more sturdy pancake.

Baking powder makes them fluffier and makes the Texture slightly different. I prefer mine without.

Depending on your texture preference, you can cook the batter for a shorter time for some soft gooey parts or cook completely until set. In either case, the texture continues to change as the omelet cools. The gooey portions get more gel like on cooling, while a thick well cooked omelet becomes more pancake like and dryish on cooling.

For storing (refrigerate for upto 3 days) , make them thinner.

Just as with chickpea flour based omelets, the pan will matter. A good non stick or a cast iron will give the best results. A non stick pan that has been used for cooking everyday stir fries doesn’t stay non-stick enough for batter based pancake/crepe like recipes. So keep a dedicated pan for pancake, crepe, omelet format of food.