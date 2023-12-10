Don’t you love baked oatmeal? It’s so hearty and versatile! You can make it sweet or savory using whatever ingredients you have in your kitchen, but did you know that it also makes a great holiday gift? This baked oatmeal mix is a mason jar gift that’s a perfect stocking stuffer, coworker gift, hostess gift, etc.

There are so many different baked oats options on the blog. I have sweet options like Snickers baked oatmeal, banana bread baked oatmeal, pumpkin baked oatmeal, and apple pie baked oatmeal. There are also savory baked oatmeal recipes, like the pizza oatmeal bake and veggie baked oats.

This baked oatmeal mix in a jar contains all of the dry ingredients you’ll need to make all kinds of amazing baked oats recipes!

For most of my baked oats recipes, I use basically the same amount of oats and other ingredients, so I decided to make a mix that you can use really quickly for whichever kind of baked oats you want to make. You can use my mix as written to make PBJ baked oatmeal or Tex-Mex baked oats, use my other recipes for inspiration or vary up the mix-ins and/or spices to build your own creations! See some options in recipe notes.

If you are planning to use the the oats for just sweet options, add in some vanilla powder into the mix as well!

Vegan baked oatmeal is so easy to make and such a satisfying breakfast, no eggs or egg replacer needed!

Why You’ll Love Baked Oatmeal

easy to make

great holiday gift

great make-ahead breakfast or snack

versatile and packed with healthy oats!

make them sweet or savory

oil-free and easy to make soy-free, gluten-free, and even nut-free

Sweet OR Savory Baked Oatmeal Mix Don't you love baked oatmeal? It's so hearty and versatile! You can make it sweet or savory using whatever ingredients you have in your kitchen, but did you know that it also makes a great holiday gift? This baked oatmeal mix is a mason jar gift that's a perfect stocking stuffer, coworker gift, hostess gift, etc. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 256 kcal Ingredients Basic Baked Oatmeal Dry Mix 2 cups ( 162.16 g ) oats

2 tablespoons chia seeds or flaxseed meal

1/4 cup ( 36 g ) mix of other seeds and chopped nuts of choice, such as pumpkin seeds, chopped pecans, walnuts, sesame seeds, hemp seeds etc., or more chia seeds

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour or gluten-free blend or tapioca starch. This is optional, but it really helps the oats set like oat bar. To Make Sweet PBJ Oatmeal 1/2 cup ( 40.54 g ) of the baked oats mix

1-2 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or more to taste, or use vanilla

2 tablespoons peanut butter softened, or use other nut or seed butter of choice

3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) non-dairy milk divided

1/4 cup ( 37 g ) blueberries or more, to taste To Make Savory Tex-Max Baked Oats 1/2 cup ( 40.54 g ) of the oats mix

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 cup ( 177.44 ml ) hot water or non-dairy milk

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 cup ( 45.5 g ) chopped vegetables such as peppers, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, etc.

1/2 cup ( 56 g ) vegan cheddar shreds or vegan shreds of choice, optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C). Make the baked oats dry mix. Mix all of the ingredients under the oats mix really well, and either use or store in a mason jar for 3 to 4 months. (Add in 1 tsp vanilla powder if you plan to use it only for sweet baked oats)

To use the baked oats, for each 1 cup of the mix, use 1 1/4 cup liquid ie, just slightly more than the dry mix. This depends on the other liquids in the recipe. So if you are using bananas or other mashed ingredients, then you want to use exactly the same amount of liquid as you use of the dry ingredients, and then the mashed banana would be the extra moisture ingredient. Make the PBJ oatmeal. Add the oats mix to a baking dish, then add the maple syrup, cinnamon or vanilla, peanut butter, and 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of the hot non-dairy milk and mix again.

Mix in the blueberries and even it out. If the mixture feels a little dry, then add the remaining 2 tablespoons of non-dairy milk.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Optionally Drizzle some softened peanut butter and berry preserves or more blueberries on top. Let it cool for about 15 minutes, then slice and serve. Make the savory baked oats. Add the oat mixture to a small baking dish. Add the spices and salt and mix in, then add the hot water or non-dairy milk, lime juice, and the vegetables and mix in and even it out. Top with vegan cheese if using.

Bake for about 30 minutes. Once baked, remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for about 15 minutes, then slice and serve. If you're using a good, stoneware ceramic baking dish, the oats will just come off of it really easily. Notes Nutrition is for the baked oats mix only.

Leftover baked oats can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days. This recipe is naturally oil-free, and it is soy-free, as long as your non-dairy milk is soy-free.

Nut-free: use seeds in the mix, use seed butter in place of the peanut butter.

Leftover baked oats can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days. This recipe is naturally oil-free, and it is soy-free, as long as your non-dairy milk is soy-free.

Nut-free: use seeds in the mix, use seed butter in place of the peanut butter.

Gluten-free : these baked oats are gluten-free as long as you use gluten-free flour in the dry mix and certified Glutenfree oats. Banana bread baked oats: mash 1 banana, use 1 cup of oats mix, vanilla or cinnamon, 1 tbsp maple syrup or sugar, 1 cup non dairy milk. Snickers baked oats: add in chopped peanuts and dates, some softened peanut butter and maple syrup. Top after baking with more peanuts and melted chocolate Lemon blueberry baked oats: add in zest of half a lemon and some lemon juice! Peanut butter cup baked oats: fold in 1/4 cup softened peanut butter for 1 cup mix and some chocolate chips. Then top the baked oats with a layer of melted chocolate! Pizza baked oats: add chopped sundried tomato or olives, mozzarella, thinly sliced mushroom and peppers, salt, and a tbsp or more pizza sauce, top with vegan mozzarella and pepper flakes. Feel free to mix and match flavors to use what you have or make the baked oats of your choice!

Sweet Oats Ingredients and Substitutions

oatmeal dry mix – This is a mixture of oats, chia seeds, other nuts or seeds, baking powder, salt, and all-purpose or gluten-free flour or tapioca starch. The flour is optional, but it really helps the oats set.

maple syrup – For sweetness. I do recommend using a liquid sweetener, like maple syrup or agave.

cinnamon – Or use vanilla extract. Either one adds a lovely flavor!

peanut butter – Essential for PBJ oats, but you can use other nut or seed butters of choice for variations!

hot non-dairy milk – The hot milk helps the oats begin to soften before they ever hit the oven. It also adds moisture. For sweet baked oats, I don’t recommend using water.

blueberries – This is for the PBJ oats. Use other fresh or dried fruits of choice for variations.

Savory Oats Ingredients and Substitutions

oatmeal dry mix – This is a mixture of oats, chia seeds, other nuts or seeds, baking powder, salt, and all-purpose or gluten-free flour or tapioca starch. The flour is optional, but it really helps the oats set.

salt and spices – For the Tex-Mex baked oats, I’m suing chili powder and cumin, but you can use other spices of choice for flavor variations.

hot water – Or use hot non-dairy milk. This is the liquid to soften the oats.

lime juice – For tang. You can use other acidic ingredients, like lemon juice or vinegar, depending on what flavor you’re going for.

chopped vegetables – Use any veggies you like!

vegan cheese – This is optional, but you can top your savory oats with some non-dairy cheese shreds of choice.

Tips

Basically, you can almost a 1:1 ratio of wet ingredients to dry, with just one to two extra tablespoons of liquid. Mashed ingredients, like banana, add a little moisture.

Choose a good, stoneware ceramic baking dish, so the oats come out of the dish easily.

How to Make Baked Oats

Make the baked oats dry mix.

Mix all of the ingredients under the oats mix really well, and either use or store in a mason jar for three to four months.

To use the baked oats, Preheat the oven to 350° F (177° C). Use almost the same amount of liquid as the dry ingredients, and then add another one to two tablespoons more liquid, depending on the other liquids in the recipe. So if you are using bananas or other mashed ingredients, then you want to use exactly the same amount of liquid as you use of the dry ingredients, and then the mashed banana would be the extra moisture ingredient.

Make the savory baked oats.





Add the oat mixture to a small baking dish. Add the spices and salt and mix in, then add the hot water or non-dairy milk, lime juice, and the vegetables and mix in and even it out. Sprinkle on the vegan cheddar shreds, if using.

Bake for about 30 minutes. Once baked, remove the baking dish from the oven, let it cool for about 15 minutes, then slice and serve.

Make the PBJ oatmeal.

Add 1/2 cup oats mix to a baking dish, then add the maple syrup, cinnamon or vanilla, and the peanut butter. Then add 1/2 cup plus two tablespoons of the hot non-dairy milk and mix.

Mix in the blueberries really well, and even it out. If the mixture feels a little dry, then add some more non-dairy milk. Otherwise, let it be.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Let it cool for about 15 minutes, drizzle some warmed peanut butter and add more berries on top if you like. Then slice and serve. If you’re using a good, stoneware ceramic baking dish, the oats will just come off of it really easily.

