Veggie- and flavor-packed, savory baked oats are a perfect, healthy, make-ahead breakfast! Think baked Veggie fritter with Oats! The whole dish comes together in one pan and one bake.

Most everyone in my family prefers savory breakfast and snacks. I make my baked savory oats more than sweet versions. This is another delicious savory option for you which uses just 1 pan and makes a great snack for breakfast.



This is a super quick savory baked oatmeal casserole, just like my other baked oatmeal recipes; I use similar ingredients like oats and non-dairy milk. Then I add lots of vegetables and some spices.

The result is a moist oat bar that is filled with veggies. Think of ban oat “fritter,” but baked instead of fried, and in a bar form. You can also waffle the mix. Add a bit more flour and make waffles!

Why You’ll Love Savory Baked Oats

Hearty and healthy. Full of veggies!

Soyfree. Nutfree Gluten-free option

One-pan breakfast

Super flavorful and delicious

Savory and versatile. Use flavors of choice

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Veggie Baked Oats (Savory Baked Oatmeal) Vegan Veggie- and flavor-packed, savory baked oats are a perfect, healthy, make-ahead breakfast! Think baked Veggie fritter with Oats! The whole dish comes together in one pan and one bake. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 311 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 81 g ) old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/3 cup ( 41.67 g ) all-purpose flour or other flour of choice or gluten-free blend

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon garam masala or sambar powder, I prefer sambar powder, or use Berbere or taco spice or Cajun for variation For the veggies: 1 cup ( 149 g ) chopped bell peppers use a mix of red or green or just red bell peppers

1/2 cup chopped carrots small chopped

1/4 cup ( 40 g ) chopped onion

1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped cilantro For the wet ingredients: 1 tablespoon oil , omit for oilfree, add 1 tbsp tahini or non dairy yogurt

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) hot non-dairy milk or water or broth Equipment 8×10-inch baking pan or similar, like a 9×9-inch baking pan Instructions In an 8×10-inch or similar size baking dish (or a 9×9-inch baking dish) add the oats, flour, baking powder, chia seeds, salt, and spices and mix really well. Add all the vegetables and toss well.

Then add the oil and warmed milk and mix really well. Using a spatula even the mixture out. Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes while the oven is preheating.

Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC) then bake the oats for 35-40 minutes or until the top is set and the edges are slightly golden.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and let the baked oats cool completely before slicing. You can serve it warm or cold with ketchup or chutney or a squeeze of lemon juice or other dressings or as it is.

Slice and store refrigerated in a closed container for upto 4 days, or freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in the oven or air fryer. For 5 mins. Notes Variations: To make these heartier, you can add 1/4 cup of almond flour or chopped nuts to the dry mixture. You can also add in 1 cup edamame or cooked beans to make a protein-rich breakfast. Waffle it: Add 1/3 cup more flour. Let the mixture sit for 10 mins then spread dollops of it in waffle iron and waffle it. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Veggie Baked Oats (Savory Baked Oatmeal) Vegan Amount Per Serving Calories 311 Calories from Fat 81 % Daily Value* Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 450mg 20% Potassium 643mg 18% Carbohydrates 47g 16% Fiber 7g 29% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 5727IU 115% Vitamin C 75mg 91% Calcium 228mg 23% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

Old fashioned or thick oats and flour – This is the base for your dough. You can use gluten-free or other flours, if needed.

– This is the base for your dough. You can use gluten-free or other flours, if needed. baking powder, salt, and spices – Baking powder results in a fluffier casserole, while the salt and spices add lots of flavor!

– Baking powder results in a fluffier casserole, while the salt and spices add lots of flavor! veggies – Bell peppers, carrots, onion, tomato, and cilantro add flavor, texture, and nutrients.

– Bell peppers, carrots, onion, tomato, and cilantro add flavor, texture, and nutrients. wet ingredients – Non-dairy milk and oil add moisture to the oats mixture.

Tips

If you want even heartier vegan baked oats, add a quarter cup of nuts or almond flour to the pan before baking.

For more protein, add a cup or so of cooked beans or edamame.

Make sure to use warm non dairy milk and stir really well, so you have a nice, even mixture. Adding the ingredients in stages, as directed, helps you get a cohesive mixture that will bake up to the best texture.

How to Make Savory Veggie Baked Oatmeal

In an 8×10-inch or similar size baking dish, add the oats, flour, baking powder, chia seeds, salt, and spices and mix really well.

Then, add all the vegetables and toss well.

When those are well-combined, add the oil and warmed milk and mix really well.

Use a spatula even the mixture out, then let the mixture sit for five to 10 minutes while the oven is preheating.





Preheat the oven to 350ºF (180ºC) then bake the oats for 35-40 minutes or until the top is set and the edges are slightly golden.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and let the baked oats cool completely before slicing.

You can serve savory baked oats warm or cold. They are delicious with ketchup or chutney or a squeeze of lemon juice or dished up as-is.

