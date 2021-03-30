Vegan Richa

These Baked Pakora are every bit as crispy and delicious as restaurant-style Onion bhajis just baked instead of fried! Make them as an appetizer for an Indian dinner or as a party or TV snack.

overhead shot of baked onion pakora served with ketchup as a dipping sauce

These Crispy Baked Onion Pakora (Onion Bhaji) are an easy alternative to the widely loved Indian fried onion snack and taste just as delicious as any restaurant-style bhaji! They’re just how we like them – crispy and packed with Indian spices and that addictive sweetness and umami from the onions! No greasy fingers afterwards and your tummy will also be less rumbly.

a platter with onion pakora served with a small side dish of ketchup

5 from 2 votes

Baked Onion Pakora/ bhajji

These Baked Pakora are every bit as crispy and delicious as restaurant-style Onion bhajis just baked instead of fried! Make them as an appetizer for an Indian dinner or as a party or TV snack.
Prep Time15 mins
Cook Time18 mins
Resting10 mins
Total Time43 mins
Course: Appetizer, Snack
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: baked onion bhaji, Baked pakoras, healthy pakora recipe
Servings: 6
Calories: 80kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 2 cups (320 g) thinly sliced onion red onion works best, separated out so that they don't clump together
  • 1/3 cup (40 g) chickpea flour , plus 1 tbsp if needed, if using besan, you will need 2-3 tbsp more
  • 2 tablespoons rice flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 1-2 green chilies finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon Cayenne or Indian red chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Generous pinch baking soda
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons water

Instructions

  • Add onions to a large bowl and separate.
  • Add in all the spices, salt, chickpea flour and rice flour and baking soda .
  • Sprinkle in the oil and mix in.
  • Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes. The onion will leak some moisture and that will help you determine how much moisture you need.
  • Add in water, just a little bit at a time so that you get a pasty pakora mix. It's not going to be a bowl of batter, it's going to be like onion rings with the onions covered with a layer of batter.
  • Take spoonfuls of this mixture and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. You want to make small to medium sized pakoras and not too huge so that there aren’t too many thick clumps of onion. Then bake at 400 degrees F (205 C) for 20 to 25 minutes. You want to keep an eye on them and check after about 17-18 minutes to see that they're baking ok and not burning. Move the sheet around at that time that you check and then continue to bake. You can also brush some oil on the pakoras after the 18 minute mark.
  • Once the pakoras are cooked, let them cool for a few minutes. You can serve onion bhaji with ketchup, vegan cucumber raitamint chutney  coconut chutney, tamarind chutney 

Notes

Add chopped up curry leaves for variation 

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Baked Onion Pakora/ bhajji
Amount Per Serving
Calories 80 Calories from Fat 27
% Daily Value*
Fat 3g5%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Sodium 227mg10%
Potassium 143mg4%
Carbohydrates 12g4%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 3g3%
Protein 2g4%
Vitamin A 29IU1%
Vitamin C 5mg6%
Calcium 16mg2%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients

  • onion – slice them thinly and use red onion for the best flavor.
  • a mix of chickpea flour and rice flour makes these extra crisp
  • minced ginger along with green chilies,  turmeric, and red chili powder for that authentic Indian taste.
  • salt – super important.
  • baking soda for lightening up the batter
  • oil – we need a bit of fat for flavor and better texture but these are way lower in fat than the fried version.

Tips:

  • You can make these adding some spiralized carrots but I do not recommend any juicy vegetables for the baked kind. Those do better fried.
  • When prepping the onion, make sure you separated out so that they don’t clump together. I like cutting them with a mandoline but a spiralizer would probably work really well too.
  • If you want, you can add some chopped curry leaves or ground cumin to the batter.
  • To keep them nice and crisp, let them cool on a wire rack. This doesn’t let the fritters collect the steam and keeps them crisp and fresh for long.
  • You could sprinkle them with a bit of chaat masala just before serving to enhance the taste.

ingredients needed for making baked pakora

How to Baked Onion Pakoras in the oven:

onion slices are being mixed with chickpea and rice flour for making onion bhaji

Add onions to a large bowl and separate. Add in all the spices and salt and chickpea flour and rice flour and baking soda.

onions being mixed with flours and spices for making pakora

Sprinkle in the oil and mix in. Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes. The onion will leak some moisture and that will help you determine how much moisture you need.

spiced onion bhaji batter in a small bowl with a spoon

Add in water, just a little bit at a time so that you get a pasty pakora mix. It’s not going to be a batter, it’s going to be like onion rings with the onions covered with a layer of batter.

onion pakora batter being placed on baking sheet

Take spoonfuls of this mixture and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet while. You want to make small to medium-sized pakoras and not too huge so that you don’t have too many thick clumps of onion.

freshly baked onion pakora on a baking sheet

Then bake at 400 degrees F for 20 to 25 minutes. You want to keep an eye on it after about 17-18 minutes to see that they’re baking ok and not burning. Move the sheet around at the time that you check and then continue to bake. You can also brush some oil on the pakoras after the 18-minute mark. Once the pakoras are cooked, let them cool for a few minutes.

baked vegan onion bhaji arranged on a white platter with a small dish of ketchup in the middle

What to serve with Onion Pakora?

You can serve onion bhaji with vegan cucumber raita, mint chutney or coriander chutney, coconut chutney, tamarind chutney or a simple avocado dip. Are they also delicious with ketchup? You betcha!

 

 



Comments

  1. I can’t wait to try this! But I’m on a very low sodium diet, and I usually omit salt from all my cooking. Why is 1/2 tsp salt very important? Can I at least cut the amount in half?

    Reply

  4. 5 stars
    who needs american onion rings when these look so delicious and easy, not to mention healthy! as soon as i have full use of both hands – typing with one finger is hard enough, not trying slicing onions just yet – i am going to make this! i always wondered what pakora was, now i can’t wait to make them 😉

    Reply

  5. Richa,

    Thank you for this recipe. I can’t wait to try!
    I have made pakoras but have fried instead of baking them. So, this version is healthier . Have you made this recipe with other vegetables such as eggplants , potatoes and cauliflower?

    Reply

    • excellent – i haven’t tried those ones yet – go for it – may need to cook longer or remove excess moisture from eggplant or potatoe…before cooking

      Reply
