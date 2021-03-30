These Baked Pakora are every bit as crispy and delicious as restaurant-style Onion bhajis just baked instead of fried! Make them as an appetizer for an Indian dinner or as a party or TV snack.

These Crispy Baked Onion Pakora (Onion Bhaji) are an easy alternative to the widely loved Indian fried onion snack and taste just as delicious as any restaurant-style bhaji! They’re just how we like them – crispy and packed with Indian spices and that addictive sweetness and umami from the onions! No greasy fingers afterwards and your tummy will also be less rumbly.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Baked Onion Pakora/ bhajji These Baked Pakora are every bit as crispy and delicious as restaurant-style Onion bhajis just baked instead of fried! Make them as an appetizer for an Indian dinner or as a party or TV snack. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 18 mins Resting 10 mins Total Time 43 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 80 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 cups ( 320 g ) thinly sliced onion red onion works best, separated out so that they don't clump together

1/3 cup ( 40 g ) chickpea flour , plus 1 tbsp if needed, if using besan, you will need 2-3 tbsp more

2 tablespoons rice flour

1/2 teaspoon minced ginger

1-2 green chilies finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne or Indian red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

Generous pinch baking soda

1 tablespoon oil

2 to 3 tablespoons water Instructions Add onions to a large bowl and separate.

Add in all the spices, salt, chickpea flour and rice flour and baking soda .

Sprinkle in the oil and mix in.

Let the mixture sit for 5-10 minutes. The onion will leak some moisture and that will help you determine how much moisture you need.

Add in water, just a little bit at a time so that you get a pasty pakora mix. It's not going to be a bowl of batter, it's going to be like onion rings with the onions covered with a layer of batter.

Take spoonfuls of this mixture and place on a parchment lined baking sheet. You want to make small to medium sized pakoras and not too huge so that there aren’t too many thick clumps of onion. Then bake at 400 degrees F (205 C) for 20 to 25 minutes. You want to keep an eye on them and check after about 17-18 minutes to see that they're baking ok and not burning. Move the sheet around at that time that you check and then continue to bake. You can also brush some oil on the pakoras after the 18 minute mark.

mint chutney coconut chutney, tamarind chutney Once the pakoras are cooked, let them cool for a few minutes. You can serve onion bhaji with ketchup, vegan cucumber raita Notes Add chopped up curry leaves for variation Nutrition Nutrition Facts Baked Onion Pakora/ bhajji Amount Per Serving Calories 80 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 227mg 10% Potassium 143mg 4% Carbohydrates 12g 4% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 29IU 1% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 16mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips:

You can make these adding some spiralized carrots but I do not recommend any juicy vegetables for the baked kind. Those do better fried.

When prepping the onion, make sure you separated out so that they don’t clump together. I like cutting them with a mandoline but a spiralizer would probably work really well too.

If you want, you can add some chopped curry leaves or ground cumin to the batter.

or ground cumin to the batter. To keep them nice and crisp, let them cool on a wire rack. This doesn’t let the fritters collect the steam and keeps them crisp and fresh for long.

You could sprinkle them with a bit of chaat masala just before serving to enhance the taste.

What to serve with Onion Pakora?

You can serve onion bhaji with vegan cucumber raita, mint chutney or coriander chutney, coconut chutney, tamarind chutney or a simple avocado dip. Are they also delicious with ketchup? You betcha!