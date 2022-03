Try this easy Vegan Baked Chana Saag recipe! A fragrant Spinach and Chickpea Curry cooked in one casserole dish along with onion, tomatoes & warming spices. Such a comforting meal served with rice or any bread of your choice. Gluten-free Soyfree Nutfree.

Today we are cooking a baked version of this Indian classic. Chana Saag – an aromatic and perfectly spiced chickpea spinach/greens curry made in the oven!

We are taking a classic Indian curry normally made on the stovetop using chickpeas, spinach or greens, onion, tomato, ginger, garlic, and warm spices and turn it into an easy 1-dish casserole recipe. Making this in the oven means no standing around!

This is a great recipe you can make whenever you need to use up greens! Spinach is a quintessential ingredient, but other than that you can add any leafy greens you have in your fridge. Think chard or mustard greens.

You will love how easy this is to make and the recipe is totally adaptable to your taste. Served with warm bread or steamed basmati rice this really makes for a perfect weeknight meal.

This is not only the ideal dish for busy weeknights. Being a real crowd-pleaser recipe, this baked chana saag could also be made ahead, and stored in the fridge and will surely be a hit at gatherings and parties. Meal-prep win!

For variation, you can use other cooked beans of choice, or add some red lentils, or use tofu or soycurls!

More baked curries:

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan Baked Chana Saag Try this easy Vegan Baked Chana Saag recipe! A fragrant Spinach and Chickpea Curry cooked in one casserole dish along with onion, tomatoes & warming spices. Such a comforting meal served with rice or any bread of your choice. Glutenfree Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 331 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/8 teaspoons fenugreek seeds

1 clove optional

1 or 2 bay leaves

1 dried red chili broken or use 1/4 teaspoon pepper flakes

3/4 cup ( 120 g ) finely chopped onion

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 inch ginger minced

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 ounces ( 113 g ) frozen spinach or chopped

4 ounces ( 113 g ) chopped greens such as fresh chard ,mustard greens or other baby greens, or use more spinach

8 ounce ( 226 g ) tomato puree (or unseasoned tomato sauce )

15 oz ( 425 g ) can coconut milk full fat or light or other non-dairy milk of choice , thicker cashew milk or oat milk work well

15- ounce ( 425 g ) can chickpeas drained or 1.5 cups cooked

1/2 teaspoon salt

pepper flakes, lemon juice, and cilantro for garnish Instructions In a 9x11 or similar size baking dish, add the oil and spread evenly. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, clove, bay leaves, and mix.

Put it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius) to cook for 6-8 minutes or until the cumin seeds are fragrant.

Remove the dish from the oven then add in the red chilies and mix in. Add in the onion, garlic, ginger, ground coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and a generous pinch of salt and mix well.

Then put the dish back in the oven to bake for 11-15 minutes or until the onion is translucent.

Take the dish out of the oven. Add in the spinach, greens, tomato puree, chickpeas, salt, coconut milk and mix really well.

If using fresh greens, then they will take a minute to kind of mix in and get coevered in the sauce. You want the greens to be covered with the sauce otherwise they will get crispy. Cover with parchment.

Put the dish back in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes. Mix once in between so that all the greens get cooked evenly.

Take the dish out of the oven. Taste and adjust salt and spices and mix in. For creamier, mix in 2-3 tablespoons non dairy yogurt while still hot. Garnish and serve over rice or naan, or flatbread. Notes You can make this dish with other protein such as tofu or vegan chicken. To make with tofu, add pressed and cubed 14 ounce tofu along with the onion mixture so that the tofu can crisp up a little bit as well and then add the greens and the rest of the ingredients. To make it with the vegan chicken substitute, add the chicken sub with the greens. Use 3 oz rehydrated in stock soycurls or 4 oz seitan.

To make with split red lentils (masoor dal): add 1/2 cup red lentils and 1 cup water and continue with the recipe Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Baked Chana Saag Amount Per Serving Calories 331 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 6g 38% Sodium 435mg 19% Potassium 831mg 24% Carbohydrates 44g 15% Fiber 11g 46% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 3314IU 66% Vitamin C 25mg 30% Calcium 110mg 11% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

we start by toasting whole spices in some oil : cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, clove, bay leaves and dried red chili. This step is called tempering

: cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, clove, bay leaves and dried red chili. This step is called tempering chopped onion, garlic and ginger are added to the tempering

ground spices : ground coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper

: ground coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper greens: a mix of frozen spinach and chopped leafy greens such as fresh chard, or mustard greens

a mix of frozen spinach and chopped leafy greens such as fresh chard, or mustard greens tomato puree adds fruitiness and acidity

coconut milk adds creaminess. You can use any other non-dairy milk or cream of choice

chickpeas – I used canned drained chickpeas but you can cook the chickpeas yourself

Tips:

Chana Saag tastes even better the next day when all the flavors had infused well, so go ahead and make a double batch

Play around with the amount of tomato and coconut milk. You can easily make it creamier or more tomatoey to preference by adding more coconut cream or tomato puree as it bakes.

You can make this dish with other proteins such as tofu or vegan chicken.

To make with tofu , add pressed and cubed 14-ounce tofu along with the onion mixture so that the tofu can crisp up a little bit as well and then add the greens and the rest of the ingredients.

, add pressed and cubed 14-ounce tofu along with the onion mixture so that the tofu can crisp up a little bit as well and then add the greens and the rest of the ingredients. To make it with the vegan chicken substitute , add the chicken sub with the greens. Use 3 oz rehydrated in stock soy curls or 4 oz seitan

, add the chicken sub with the greens. Use 3 oz rehydrated in stock soy curls or 4 oz seitan To make with split red lentils (masoor dal): add 1/2 cup red lentils and 1 cup water and continue with the recipe

How to make Baked Vegan Chana Saag:

In a 9×11 or similar size baking dish, add the oil and spread evenly. Add the cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, clove, bay leaves, and mix.

Put it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (205 degrees Celsius) to cook for 6-8 minutes or until the cumin seeds are fragrant.

Remove the dish from the oven then add the red chilies and mix in. Add in the onion, garlic, ginger, ground coriander, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, and a generous pinch of salt and mix well.

Then put the dish back in the oven to bake for 11-15 minutes or until the onion is translucent.





Take the dish out of the oven.

Add in the spinach, greens, tomato puree, chickpeas, salt, coconut milk and mix really well.

If using fresh greens, then they will take a minute to kind of mix in and get covered in the sauce. You want the greens to be covered with the sauce otherwise they will get crispy.

Cover with parchment and Put the dish back in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes. Mix once in between so that all the greens get cooked evenly.

Take the dish out of the oven. Garnish and serve over rice or naan, or flatbread.

Storage:

You can refrigerate the baked casserole for up to 3 days or freeze it for up to a month

What to serve with Chana Saag?

You can with warm pita bread, roti, or Naan or homemade parathas.For a gluten-free meal, serve with basmati rice or brown rice

I’m