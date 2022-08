This Ethiopian Berbere spiced chickpea bowl is the perfect nourishing comfort food for a hot summer day. Chickpeas are braised in a fragrant sauce spiced with a medley of berbere and warming spices like cumin, paprika, and coriander and served with a zesty fruity blueberry lime salad. Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree

This easy chickpea bowl takes just 20-25 mins to put together and tastes out-of-this-world delicious. The flavors are bang on but the prep time is minimal. As a base, you can use cooked rice or quinoa or couscous, or other grains of choice.

For the seasoned chickpeas, add all the Berbere chickpea ingredients to a skillet and let them simmer away while you slice and prep your blueberry salad.

When it comes to assembling your chickpea bowl you can get as creative as you want and use any leftover cooked grains, roasted veggies, or torn-up chunks of flatbread and you have a spicy and refreshing summer bowl that tastes phenomenal. You can also change up the format and serve these as wraps or tacos or in lettuce cups!

This Ethiopian spice mix with red chili peppers, fenugreek, and ginger blended with warm spices like coriander, cardamom, allspice, cumin, peppercorns, cloves, cinnamon, and some lesser-known spices such as korarima, ajwain, and long pepper has so much complex flavor. Depending on the brand and the recipe, the blend can be quite hot or moderately hot.

It adds amazing flavor to dishes and also adds quite a bit of heat to this chickpea bowl so if you don’t like spicy food, you might want to be careful when adding the berbere.

For those of you who love spicy food, I have great news. Did you know that eating spicy things actually helps you cool down on a hot day? The spice raises your internal temperature to match the temperature outside. Your blood circulation increases, you start sweating a bit and once your moisture has evaporated, you’ve cooled off.

I usually use the Berbere blend from world spice, our local spice shop that has a fabulous collection of organic and sustainable spices. You can also make your own using my recipe from my books or here.

Why you will love the Berbere chickpea bowl

its Glutenfree Nutfree soyfree

Easily made oilfree

the chickpeas come together in 15 mins

serve up the chickpeas in tacos or wraps. Change up the salad as needed

use lentils or other beans for variation

Onion garlic free : use zucchini instead of onion with the chickpeas. Omit onion from the salad. Omit garlic onion powder from the chickpeas. Many Berbere spice blends contain shallots, if that doesn't work, use other spice blends such as garam masala or Cajun or baharat

Oilfree omit the oil.

Chickpea Bowl Ingredients:

chickpeas – drained or cooked chickpeas

the chickpeas simmer along with some sliced red onion for extra umami

spices: berbere, coriander, cumin, paprika, garlic and powder

for the blueberry lime salad, we toss blueberries with onion, tomatoes, jalapeno and lettuce or baby greens

the salad dressing is a simple zesty mix of lime juice, ground mustard, salt and pepper

Recipe tips & variations:

For variation, you can use other berries such as raspberries, blackberries, or other fruits such as chopped apples instead of blueberries.

Add a serving of roasted veggies to the bowl.

You can also use lentils instead of chickpeas in the berbere chickpeas.

Berbere can vary in heat based on brand. So start with a lower amount and add more in the end as needed. Or you can make your own berbere and adjust heat as needed.

How to make Berbere Chickpea Bowl:

Cooked rice or quinoa or couscous or other grains of choice. You can also add in some roasted veggies on the side if you like to the bowl

Make the berbere chickpeas: Add all of the ingredients to a skillet over medium heat. Alternatively you can cook the onion in the oil for 2-3 minutes and then add the rest of the ingredients.

Use 1.5 teaspoons of Berbere to begin with if you aren’t sure about the heat level of the blend.

Cook until the water has mostly evaporated, the chickpeas are coated in spices and the spices smell roasted. Stir occasionally in between.

Carefully taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add a good splash of water. Add another 1/2 teaspoon of berbere. Add a few squeezes of lemon/lime juice if you like and take off the heat.

Make the blueberry lime salad: To a bowl, add the blueberries, onion, tomato, jalapeno, chopped lettuce or other crunchy greens. Then add in the spices, lime juice, and toss well to coat.

To serve, add a good helping of the berbere chickpeas, the blueberry lime salad, and the cooked grains. Squeeze another squeeze of lime juice and then serve. Add flatbreads or chips for variation.

serve as a bowl or make wraps or tacos.

Storage:

Store the Berbere chickpeas and salad separately refrigerated for upto 3 days.