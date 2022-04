These sheet pan roasted root vegetable bowls feature shawarma spiced sweet caramelized root veggies like golden beets and parsnips topped with a zesty Mediterranean lemon dressing! Make them ahead of time for meal prep or serve an easy one-pan dinner! Soyfree Nutfree , Naturally gluten-free.

These roasted root veggie bowls make root vegetables shine! They are loaded with sweet and smoky flavors and exciting textures. Exactly the kind of healthy, balanced veggie-forward meal I love to make a big batch of. Because guess what, leftovers taste great the next day making this Mediterranean sheet pan dinner amazing for meal prep.

For this healthy one-pan / sheet pan dinner we roast root veggies, chickpeas, cauliflower, bell pepper and butternut squash along with some balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, olive oil, and a herby spice blend.

While baking, we mix together a zesty refreshing Mediterranean dressing and pour it all over the roasted veggies. I like doing that while the veggies are still warm. Those thirsty roasted root veggies will go ahead absorb all of that lemony goodness right away. But you can also mix veggies and dressing the next day, if you’re meal prepping.

Why you’ll love this Recipe

this recipe is flexible to use up seasonal vegetables

its a sheet pan bake , so hands off and quick to put together.

it packs a flavor punch with shawarma spice and a refreshing lemon oil I’ve oil dressing

it is Glutenfree nutfree and Soyfree recipe

easily made Oilfree by using tahini instead of oil

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Sheet Pan Shawarma Roasted Root Veggie Bowl These sheet pan roasted root vegetable bowls feature sweet caramelized Shawarma spiced root veggies like golden beets and parsnips topped with a lemon dressing! Make them ahead of time for meal prep or serve an easy one-pan dinner! Naturally gluten-free. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 45 mins Total Time 1 hr Servings: 4 Calories: 345 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the roasted veggies and chickpeas: 3 teaspoons oil divided

1 cup ( 136 g ) cubed golden beet

1 cup ( 133 g ) cubed parsnip or other vegetables such as turnip or carrots or sweet potato

1 cup ( 100 g ) chopped cauliflower

1 red bell pepper chopped into 1/2-3/4 inch

1 cup ( 140 g ) cubed butternut squash

15 ounce ( 425 g ) can of chickpeas or 1 1/2 cups cooked chickpeas

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

3-4 teaspoons Shawarma spice blend

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 cloves garlic minced For the Mediterranean dressing: 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1.5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 cloves of garlic minced

1 teaspoon maple syrup garnish: Instructions Peel and cube the vegetables and keep aside. Take a large baking dish or sheet pan 11 by 15 inches or larger, and either line it with parchment or brush 1-2 teaspoon oil on the pan.

Add all the vegetables and chickpeas. Then sprinkle in the spices and mix well.

Then drizzle the remaining oil, balsamic, maple syrup, and add in the garlic and toss well to coat. Alternately, add the oil, balsamic, and maple first and then add in the spices and herbs and garlic.

Put the pan in a preheated 400 degrees Fahrenheit( 205 degrees Celsius ) oven to bake.

Cover the pan with parchment for the first 15 minutes of baking. Then remove the parchment and continue to bake for another 20 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are cooked to preference. Stir once in between.

Meanwhile, make the dressing by mixing all of the ingredients until well combined and then set aside.

Once the vegetables are done cooking, remove the pan from the oven. Then serve as a bowl topped with the dressing. Add fresh herbs as garnish. You can also fill these veggies and chickpeas into a warmed up pita pocket, and then add the dressing and serve. Notes Oilfree: use tahini instead of oil in the dressing. Use aquafaba or broth for roasting the veggies Variations: use other veggies like fennel, sweet potato, zucchini, celeriac etc

add in your favorite tahini dressing or you can add 2 tablespoons of tahini to this Mediterranean dressing.

Use Baharat spice blend or ras el hanout instead of shawarma.

Add some toasted sunflower seeds or cashews to the roasted veggies.

Add some spring greens to the bowl, double the dressing to use with the greens. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Sheet Pan Shawarma Roasted Root Veggie Bowl Amount Per Serving Calories 345 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 486mg 21% Potassium 892mg 25% Carbohydrates 51g 17% Fiber 14g 58% Sugar 14g 16% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 4766IU 95% Vitamin C 70mg 85% Calcium 173mg 17% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.



