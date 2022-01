Try this fun easy meal prep recipe for Vegan Pizza Bowl with Quinoa, protein-packed Vegan Lentil Sausage Meat, fresh basil, roasted veggies, pizza sauce , cashew mozzarella sauce and healthy leafy greens. Gluten-free & soy-free option.

These Pizza Bowls are the ideal meal prep lunch for pizza lovers. Savory lentil sausage mix, fluffy quinoa, pan-roasted bell peppers and mushrooms, greens, fresh basil , chopped fresh tomatoes,and big old dollops of pizza sauce and homemade cashew mozzarella sauce. This is the lunch bowl of my dreams and if you like all things tomato and cheese, you will be all over it.

You can make all the components ahead and refrigerate. Then put them together as you like!l. Make bowls, wraps, make a proper pizza, or add to pasta. You can mix and match! Use just the lentil sausage mix with pizza sauce for the pasta topped with some shredded vegan parm. Make quesadillas with the mushroom, peppers and cashew mozzarella and wraps with quinoa,basil, lentil mixture, any any of the roasted veggies. Don’t forget to add some pizza sauce in the wrap! Or make a pizza using my vegan pizza dough.

I am one of those people that loves pizza and could have it for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. And while I often resort to kneading a quick batch of my vegan pizza dough, I also try to curb those cravings in different ways. Because it’s all about balance and variety, right? I try to keep my pizza creations fun and interesting with recipes like pizza snack bites, pizza waffles, even pizza oatmeal! btw make those pizza waffles!

Today I am adding some Vegan Pizza Bowls to my pizza lover collection and let me tell you, these are divine.

All my favorite pizza toppings ( I like bell peppers and mushrooms) along with my favorite greens served over quinoa and lentil sausage meat!

Why you’ll love this Vegan Pizza Bowl

Packed with protein – 16 gm per serving from various sources – quinoa, lentils, cashews, veggies. Sprinkle in some hemp seeds to boost that even more

– 16 gm per serving from various sources – quinoa, lentils, cashews, veggies. Sprinkle in some hemp seeds to boost that even more who doesn’t love pizza!

Many flavors and texture: I love the different textures going on here. Crisp, chewy, creamy, juicy.

Can be made ahead: make some components ahead so you can put together a quick meal when needed

Suitable for most diets- the bowl is Glutenfree. See recipe notes for soyfree Nutfree options

Everyday ingredients

Versatile components: use the various components to Make bowls, wraps, quesadilla, make a pizza, pasta.

More vegan bowl recipes:

Print Recipe Loaded Pizza Bowl Try this fun easy meal prep recipe for Vegan Pizza Bowl with Quinoa, protein-packed Vegan Lentil Sausage Meat, roasted veggies, pizza sauce, cashew mozzarella sauce and healthy leafy greens. Gluten-free & soy-free option, Nutfree option Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 40 mins Total Time 50 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 319 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the lentil sausage mixture: 15 ounce can of lentils washed and drained or 1 1/2 cups of cooked lentils

1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for Glutenfree, coconut aminos for soyfree

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon salt For the cashew mozzarella sauce: 1/2 cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for 15 minutes

1/2 cup water

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon basil

1/2 teaspoon mellow miso or 2 teaspoon nutritional yeast optional (Use chickpea miso or use nutritional yeast for Soyfree) For the other ingredients in the pizza bowl: 1 red bell pepper thinly sliced

1/2 cup thinly sliced onion

1 cup of thinly sliced mushrooms

salt and pepper as needed

oil as needed for roasting the peppers and mushrooms

2 cups or more of crisp greens or spinach

chopped tomato as needed

1/4 cup fresh basil

1/2 cup of uncooked quinoa or 1 1/4 cup of cooked quinoa or other grains of choice

1/2 cup of pizza sauce (see notes for diy pizza sauce) Instructions Make the lentil sausage mix : Add all of the ingredients to a skillet over medium heat and mix well. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water if the mixture is too dry and could cook until the spices and sauce cover the lentils completely and the mixture thickens a little bit. Taste and adjust the flavor and set aside.

Make the cashew sauce : drain the cashews then add to the blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until the mixture is creamy and thick.

You might have to blend it 2-3 times. Blend it for about 30 seconds then let it sit so that the cashews can continue to soak 4-5 minutes then blend again. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Roast up the veggies : Add the peppers and onions to a skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 or 1 teaspoon of oil, some salt and pepper, and cook until they are slightly golden on some edges. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Then add the mushrooms to the same skillet. Add a teaspoon of oil, salt, and pepper as needed and then cook until the mushrooms are golden and then set aside.

Make the quinoa : If you haven't made the quinoa yet, rinse the quinoa then add to a saucepan with 1 cup of water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the quinoa is fluffy, about 12-15 minutes.

Assemble the bowl : Add a good helping of the lentil sausage mix, the quinoa, the roasted veggies and mushrooms, greens, chopped tomatoes, then top it with dollops of pizza sauce and dollops of cashew mozzarella sauce.

Then sprinkle some chopped fresh basil and serve. Storage: Refrigerate components separately for upto 4 days. Notes To make your own pizza sauce, mix 1.5 tablespoon of tomato paste with 4 tablespoons of water, 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of thyme, 1/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and use. Nut-free: Use my cheesy : Use my cheesy tofu sauce or cauliflower alfredo instead of cashew mozzarella cream Nutrition Nutrition Facts Loaded Pizza Bowl Amount Per Serving Calories 319 Calories from Fat 90 % Daily Value* Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 914mg 26% Carbohydrates 45g 15% Fiber 10g 42% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 2917IU 58% Vitamin C 49mg 59% Calcium 76mg 8% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

lentils are the base of our vegan savory sausage meat. Soy sauce is added for saltiness and maple syrup for sweetness

no vegan sausage meat without this spice blend: crushed fennel seeds, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, ground sage, dried thyme, black pepper, and cayenne! Perfection

cooked quinoa or other grains of choice make these bowls filling and satisfying

The cashew mozzarella sauce is made from blended raw cashews, with some extra virgin olive oil, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, salt and basil

miso or nutritional yeast lends the cashew mozzarella its cheesy flavor

I like to assemble the pizza bowl with sauteed sliced bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms

crisp greens or spinach are added to add some bulk to the bowls without packing on the starches.

fresh pizza toppings: chopped tomato and fresh basil, always!

pizza sauce – use your favorite brand, or see notes to make your own

Tips:

To make your own pizza sauce , mix 1.5 tablespoon of tomato paste with 4 -5 tablespoons of water, 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of thyme, 1/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and use.

, mix 1.5 tablespoon of tomato paste with 4 -5 tablespoons of water, 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon oregano, 1/2 teaspoon of thyme, 1/4 teaspoon garlic, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and use. All of the components can be made in advance and stored in containers. Feel free to double the amount to have lunch for a couple of days.

Nut-free: Use my cheesy tofu sauce or cauliflower alfredo instead of cashew mozzarella cream

How to make Vegan Pizza Bowl:

If you haven’t made the quinoa yet, rinse the quinoa then add to a saucepan with 1 cup of water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until the quinoa is fluffy, about 12-15 minutes.

Make the lentil sausage mix. Add all of the ingredients to a skillet over medium heat and mix well. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water if the mixture is too dry and could cook until the spices and sauces cover the lentils completely and the mixture thickens a little bit. Taste and adjust the flavor and set aside.

Make the cashew sauce: drain the cashews then add to the blender. Add the rest of the ingredients and blend until the mixture is creamy and thick.

You might have to blend it 2-3 times. Blend it for about 30 seconds then let it sit so that the cashews can continue to soak 4-5 minutes then blend again. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Roast up the veggies: Add the peppers and onions to a skillet over medium heat. Add 1/2 or 1 teaspoon of oil, some salt and pepper, and cook until they are slightly golden on some edges. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Then add the mushrooms to the same skillet. Add a teaspoon of oil, salt, and pepper as needed and then cook until the mushrooms are golden and then set aside.

Assemble the bowl: Add a good helping of the lentil sausage mix, the quinoa, the roasted veggies and mushrooms, greens, chopped tomatoes, then top it with dollops of pizza sauce and dollops of the cashew mozzarella sauce.

Then sprinkle some chopped fresh basil and serve.

How to store

Refrigerate components separately in closed containers. Quinoa, roasted mushrooms and veggies, and lentil mixture will last upto 4 days. The sauces and chopped fresh veggies will last upto 3 days