Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich

By 6 Comments

This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich filled with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings and a crunchy quick slaw! 100% plant-based & perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch!

side view of a vegan lunch sandwich with buffalo chickpea salad and slaw

This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is savory, satisfying, creamy, crunchy, and slightly spicy – the perfect kind of thing to whip up as a healthy weekday lunch. Simple yet fun and it all comes together in 20 minutes.

I’d imagine the buffalo chickpea salad and slaw combo would also work wonderfully as fillings for vegan tacos or wraps or lettuce wraps. My mind is filled with possibilities.

a halved buffalo chickpea salad sandwich with slaw on a wooden chopping board

Buffalo flavor is one of my favorites and I have many other Buffalo-inspired recipes on the blog. Have you tried my Buffalo Chickpea Pizza, my Buffalo Tempeh, and my Buffalo Tofu Wraps? You’ll love them!

side view of vegan buffalo chickpea salad sandwich on a wooden board

5 from 3 votes

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich

This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings! 100% plant-based perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch!
Prep Time20 mins
Total Time20 mins
Course: dinner, lunch, Main Course
Cuisine: American
Keyword: vegan chickpea salad sandwich, vegan sandwich with chickpeas
Servings: 2
Calories: 494kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

Ingredients:

  • 15 oz (425 g) can chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked
  • 1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped celery
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

For the sauce:

  • 3 tablespoons hot sauce such as Frank’s
  • 1-2 teaspoons white vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons oil or melted vegan butter

For the slaw:

  • 2 cups of finely chopped cabbage or you can also use lettuce
  • 2-3 tablespoons vegan ranch (see notes)
  • dash of salt and pepper
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice

Assemble

  • bread slices as needed or you can also assemble this in tacos burritos, or wraps.
  • baby greens as needed

Instructions

  • In a bowl, add the chickpeas and mash until most of the chickpeas are mashed but there's still some texture.
  • Add in the bell pepper, celery, and onion and mix well.
  • In a bowl, mix the sauce ingredients until well combined.
  • Then add sauce to the chickpea mixture along with salt and garlic powder and toss well. Taste and adjust salt and heat. If you like more heat, you can add more hot sauce or you can add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne.
  • To make the slaw, add the slaw ingredients to a bowl and toss well. Taste and adjust by adding more ranch if needed.
  • Assemble by placing some greens like baby spinach or some peppery greens on one bread slice.
  • Then add a good helping of the chickpea mash then top it with the slaw and add another bread slice.

Notes

Nutritional values: for one sandwich, does not include bread
  • To make vegan ranch: blend 1/4 cup raw cashews,1/4 cup water, dash of salt pepper parsley thyme, 1/4 teaspoon each onion powder,  garlic powder,dill, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar,2 tsp nutritional yeast 
  • Add some sunflower seeds or chopped walnuts or pecans to the chickpea filling for some extra crunch
  •  Not huge on chickpeas? You can use other cooked beans such as navy beans, white northern or cannellini.
  • Choose gluten-free bread or serve the chickpea salad in lettuce cups to make this gluten-free.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich
Amount Per Serving
Calories 494 Calories from Fat 153
% Daily Value*
Fat 17g26%
Saturated Fat 2g13%
Sodium 810mg35%
Potassium 886mg25%
Carbohydrates 68g23%
Fiber 19g79%
Sugar 15g17%
Protein 21g42%
Vitamin A 805IU16%
Vitamin C 70mg85%
Calcium 150mg15%
Iron 7mg39%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

  • mashed chickpeas form the base of the chickpea salad
  •  finely chopped bell pepper, celery, and onion are added for texture and crunch
  • the buffalo sauce is a simple mix of hot sauce, vinegar, and melted vegan butter or oil
  • the slaw is made by tossing thinly sliced cabbage with Vegan Ranch, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice
  • bread: you favorite sandwich bread

Tips & Substitutions:

  • You could add some sunflower seeds or chopped toasted walnuts or pecans to the chickpea filling for some extra crunch
  •  Not huge on chickpeas? You can use other cooked beans such as navy beans, white northern or cannellini.
  • Choose gluten-free bread or serve the chickpea salad in lettuce cups to make this gluten-free.

ingredients for buffalo chickpea salad sandwich assembled on a marble countertop

How to Make Buffalo Chickpea Sandwiches

In a bowl, add the chickpeas and mash until most of the chickpeas are mashed but there’s still some texture. Add in the bell pepper, celery, and onion.

In a bowl, mix the sauce ingredients until well combined. Then add to the chickpea mixture along with salt and garlic powder and toss well. Taste and adjust salt and heat level. If you like more heat, you can add more hot sauce or you can add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne.

slaw and buffalo chickpea salad in two glass bowls on a marble countertop

To make the slaw, add the slaw ingredients to a bowl and toss well. Taste and adjust, adding more ranch if needed.

a halved chickpea salad sandwich on a wooden board

Assemble by placing some greens like baby spinach or some peppery greens on one bread slice. Then add a good helping of the chickpea mash, then top it with the slaw and add another bread slice.

What about Buffalo Chickpea Tacos?

Want to make a vegan chickpea taco instead? You can put both of the fillings into tacos and call it a fiesta! For tacos, I recommend adding some crunchy greens, then the buffalo chickpea mash, then some slaw. Serve immediately.

Meal Prep tips:

The mashed chickpeas can be stored in the fridge in a covered container for 3 days. I recommend making the slaw the same day. However, you can chop the cabbage and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.

 

 



Comments

  3. 5 stars
    This looks fantastic. I can’t wait to make it. I have one question. When looking at the nutritional facts I noticed 5mg of cholesterol. What contains cholesterol in this vegan recipe? I love your recipes.

    Reply
