This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich filled with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings and a crunchy quick slaw! 100% plant-based & perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch!

This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is savory, satisfying, creamy, crunchy, and slightly spicy – the perfect kind of thing to whip up as a healthy weekday lunch. Simple yet fun and it all comes together in 20 minutes.

I’d imagine the buffalo chickpea salad and slaw combo would also work wonderfully as fillings for vegan tacos or wraps or lettuce wraps. My mind is filled with possibilities.

Buffalo flavor is one of my favorites and I have many other Buffalo-inspired recipes on the blog. Have you tried my Buffalo Chickpea Pizza, my Buffalo Tempeh, and my Buffalo Tofu Wraps? You’ll love them!

Print Recipe 5 from 3 votes Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich is the ultimate vegan lunch sandwich with a spicy chickpea salad that has all the flavors of buffalo wings! 100% plant-based perfect for a summer picnic or as an office lunch! Prep Time 20 mins Total Time 20 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 494 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Ingredients: 15 oz ( 425 g ) can chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked

1/4 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder For the sauce: 3 tablespoons hot sauce such as Frank’s

1-2 teaspoons white vinegar or apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons oil or melted vegan butter For the slaw: 2 cups of finely chopped cabbage or you can also use lettuce

2-3 tablespoons vegan ranch (see notes)

dash of salt and pepper

1 teaspoon lime juice Assemble bread slices as needed or you can also assemble this in tacos burritos, or wraps.

baby greens as needed Instructions In a bowl, add the chickpeas and mash until most of the chickpeas are mashed but there's still some texture.

Add in the bell pepper, celery, and onion and mix well.

In a bowl, mix the sauce ingredients until well combined.

Then add sauce to the chickpea mixture along with salt and garlic powder and toss well. Taste and adjust salt and heat. If you like more heat, you can add more hot sauce or you can add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne.

To make the slaw, add the slaw ingredients to a bowl and toss well. Taste and adjust by adding more ranch if needed.

Assemble by placing some greens like baby spinach or some peppery greens on one bread slice.

Then add a good helping of the chickpea mash then top it with the slaw and add another bread slice. Notes Nutritional values: for one sandwich, does not include bread To make vegan ranch : blend 1/4 cup raw cashews,1/4 cup water, dash of salt pepper parsley thyme, 1/4 teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder,dill, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar,2 tsp nutritional yeast

: blend 1/4 cup raw cashews,1/4 cup water, dash of salt pepper parsley thyme, 1/4 teaspoon each onion powder, garlic powder,dill, 1 tsp apple cider vinegar,2 tsp nutritional yeast Add some sunflower seeds or chopped walnuts or pecans to the chickpea filling for some extra crunch

Not huge on chickpeas? You can use other cooked beans such as navy beans, white northern or cannellini.

Choose gluten-free bread or serve the chickpea salad in lettuce cups to make this gluten-free. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 494 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 810mg 35% Potassium 886mg 25% Carbohydrates 68g 23% Fiber 19g 79% Sugar 15g 17% Protein 21g 42% Vitamin A 805IU 16% Vitamin C 70mg 85% Calcium 150mg 15% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

mashed chickpeas form the base of the chickpea salad

finely chopped bell pepper, celery, and onion are added for texture and crunch

the buffalo sauce is a simple mix of hot sauce, vinegar, and melted vegan butter or oil

the slaw is made by tossing thinly sliced cabbage with Vegan Ranch, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice

bread: you favorite sandwich bread

What about Buffalo Chickpea Tacos?

Want to make a vegan chickpea taco instead? You can put both of the fillings into tacos and call it a fiesta! For tacos, I recommend adding some crunchy greens, then the buffalo chickpea mash, then some slaw. Serve immediately.

Meal Prep tips:

The mashed chickpeas can be stored in the fridge in a covered container for 3 days. I recommend making the slaw the same day. However, you can chop the cabbage and store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.