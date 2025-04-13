Chicken saagwala is an Indian chicken and spinach curry with a savory delicious sauce. Serve this flavor-packed vegan version with naan, flatbread, rice or quinoa. Gluten-free, nut-free with soy-free option.

Saagwala is a popular greens based sauce popular in Indian restaurants. It is similar to saag paneer, but is generally paired with chicken or meat. The interesting part about many of the saag or Palak curries is that they have similar sauces, but saagwala has a lot more spices for the meat version than in just the vegetarian version. So why not add all of those spices and make the regular saag super flavorful, as well?

When you order just plain saag at Indian restaurants, that usually is made with mustard, and it’s called sarson ka saag. The spinach saag or palak saag is the more common one for home style saag, because spinach is more readily available in most places. So that’s what we use to make palak tofu paneer.

I’m adapting the chicken saagwala recipes from a couple of chefs, like Ranveer Brar and chef Sanjyot (Your Food Lab) and changing it up to make the sauce vegan and as well as using some tofu instead of chickin.

Tofu it doesn’t cook the same way as chicken, obviously. The texture of plain tofu just doesn’t do justice to the dish, so I crisp up the tofu beforehand on the skillet or bake it with spices, and then add it to this delicious sauce.

You can also add in other protein to this flavorful saag, like cooked chickpeas, cooked white beans, or chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu to make it soy-free. Or, you can add in seitan or soy curls, if you want the protein to have a more chicken-like texture.

Why You’ll Love Saagwala

spiced, crispy tofu pieces in a savory, creamy, spinach curry sauce

very versatile! Replace the tofu with plant-based protein of choice.

flavors of garam masala, cardamom, cumin, cinnamon, ginger, garlic, and more!

gluten-free and nut-free with several easy, soy-free options

Chicken Saagwala No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 40 minutes mins Total: 55 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Indian SaveSaved Pin Print Chicken saagwala is an Indian chicken and spinach curry with a savory sauce that’s very similar to saag paneer. Serve this flavor-packed vegan version with naan, flatbread, or rice! gluten-free, nut-free with soy-free option Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For The Tofu Chicken ▢ 14 ounces firm or extra firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes

, ▢ 1 teaspoon oil

▢ 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

▢ 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch For The Spinach Saag Curry ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

▢ 1 inch cinnamon stick

▢ 1 black cardamom pod , partially opened

, ▢ 1 green cardamom pod , partially opened

, ▢ 1 teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi)

▢ 1 cup chopped onion

▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

▢ 1/2 to 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste , or 3 cloves of garlic, minced, and ½” of ginger, minced

, ▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ 1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt , or more for creamier

, ▢ 6 to 7 ounces frozen spinach

▢ 1 cup non-dairy milk , or water For Garnish ▢ lime juice, cilantro, cashew cream, julienned ginger Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the crispy tofu chicken. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized ¾” to 1” pieces, then add to a bowl.

Add the oil and toss well, then mix all of the spices and the cornstarch in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the tofu, tossing well to coat.

To bake : Spread this tofu onto a parchment lined baking sheet, so that the pieces aren't touching each other, and then bake at 400° F (205° C) for 22 to 28 minutes or until mostly crisp. Set aside.

To cook the tofu on the skillet: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and spread evenly, then continue to cook for 3 minutes or so, and then flip the pieces over. Continue to cook for another few minutes, and flip the pieces again, until most of the edges are somewhat crisp. This will take anywhere from 7 to 9 minutes. Set aside. Make the spinach saag Chop the frozen spinach by processing for 5 seconds in a food processor(optional).** Heat the skillet over medium heat, and add the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook, stirring frequently, until the cumin seeds are fragrant and have changed color significantly. This will take anywhere from 1 to 3 minutes, depending on your skillet and the stove and all of that.

Mix in the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and fenugreek leaves, and cook for 15 to 20 seconds.

Mix in the onion and the salt, and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water in between to help the onions cook evenly, and continue to cook for up to 5 to 8 minutes, until golden.

Stir in all of the ground spices and the ginger garlic paste, and cook for half a minute.

Mix in the tomato paste and yogurt. Cook for another half a minute, then mix in the frozen spinach and non-dairy milk or water.

Cover with a lid, and let it cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring once in between, then taste and adjust salt and flavor. If you want the saag to be saucier or creamier, you can add in some non-dairy cream, like ¼ cup of non-dairy yogurt or sour cream or cream cheese along with some more non-dairy milk.

Once the sauce is seasoned to preference, lightly fold in the tofu or just place the tofu on top over the saag and garnish with some cilantro, lime, and ginger and drizzle on non-dairy cream. Serve with naan, roti, other flat bread, or rice.

Optional Chili oil tadka: Heat a teaspoon of oil over medium low heat. Add 1 dried red chili, broken into half and 1 clove garlic sliced. Cook until lightly golden then drizzle over the saag. Video Notes **Chopped frozen spinach is usually pretty fine already, but for the right texture of this saag, you can pulse whole or even chopped frozen spinach in a food processor for 5 to 10 seconds to break it down into a very finely chopped spinach. You don’t want a puree, you just want it to have a super fine texture. Murg saagwala is naturally gluten-free, and it’s nut-free as long as your non-dairy yogurt and milk are nut-free. To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, a can of chickpeas, or white beans. Also make sure your yogurt and milk are soy-free. For soycurls, use 4 oz soycurls. Rehydrate in stock, then drain, lightly squeeze, toss in spices and cornstarch and bake or pantry and use. Whole spice substitutes: sub for black cardamom, use a second green cardamom pod. If you would like to use ground spices, use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom and ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon and add them later, when you add the garam masala. If you don’t have fenugreek leaves, use ¼ teaspoon ground mustard and, again, add it later with the garam masala. Nutrition Calories: 170 kcal , Carbohydrates: 12 g , Protein: 12 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 4 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 4 g , Sodium: 452 mg , Potassium: 293 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 3 g , Vitamin A: 5307 IU , Vitamin C: 8 mg , Calcium: 283 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your chicken substitute. You can use other plant based proteins instead, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, chickpeas, white beans, seitan, or soaked and drained soy curls.

oil – To crisp up the tofu, to toast the whole spices, and to sauté.

ground spices – We are seasoning the tofu with turmeric, Kashmiri chili powder, garlic powder, garam masala, and salt. For the saag curry, you will need ground coriander, cayenne, red pepper flakes, and more garam masala.

cornstarch – Helps the spices stick to the tofu and helps the tofu crisp up beautifully.

whole spices – You will start the spinach saag curry by roasting some whole spices: cumin seeds, cinnamon stick, black and green cardamom, and fenugreek leaves. If you don’t have all of the whole spices, you can just omit them. If you don’t have black cardamom, use a second green cardamom pod. If you would like to use ground spices instead, use ½ teaspoon ground cardamom and ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon and add them later, when you add the garam masala. If you don’t have fenugreek leaves, use ¼ teaspoon ground mustard and, again, add it later with the ground spices.

onion – Sautéed onion adds so much umami to the sauce!

tomato paste – Adds even more umami to the sauce.

non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce creamy. You can also use some as a garnish.

non-dairy milk or water – To add volume to the sauce.

garnishes – Lime juice, cilantro, fresh ginger, and non-dairy cream (yogurt, sour cream, or cashew cream) finish the dish.

💡 Tips Chopped frozen spinach is usually pretty fine already, but for the right texture of this saag, you can pulse whole or chopped frozen spinach in a food processor for 5 to 10 seconds to break it down into a very finely chopped spinach. You don’t want a puree, you just want it to have a super fine texture.

If you’re baking the tofu, make the sauce while it’s in the oven to save time.

When you’re roasting the whole spices in the pan, stir frequently to prevent burning.

How to Make Vegan Chicken Saagwala

First, make the crispy tofu chicken.

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then tear it into bite-sized ¾” to 1” pieces, then add to a bowl.

Add the oil and toss well, then mix all of the spices and the cornstarch in a small bowl, and sprinkle all over the tofu, tossing well to coat.

To bake: Spread this tofu onto a parchment lined baking sheet, so that the pieces aren’t touching each other, and then bake at 400° F (205° C) for 22 to 28 minutes or until mostly crisp. Set aside.

To cook the tofu on the skillet: Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add 1 teaspoon of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the tofu to the skillet and spread evenly, then continue to cook for 3 minutes or so, and then flip the pieces over. Continue to cook for another few minutes, and flip the pieces again, until most of the edges are somewhat crisp. This will take anywhere from 7 to 9 minutes. Set aside.

Now, make the spinach saag.

Heat the skillet over medium heat, and add the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook, stirring frequently, until the cumin seeds are fragrant and have changed color significantly. This will take anywhere from 1 to 3 minutes, depending on your skillet and the stove and all of that.

Mix in the cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and fenugreek leaves, and cook for 15 to 20 seconds.

Mix in the onion and the salt, and cook until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water in between to help the onions cook evenly, and continue to cook for up to 5 to 8 minutes, until golden.

Stir in all of the ground spices and the ginger garlic paste, and cook for half a minute.

Mix in the tomato paste and yogurt. Cook for another half a minute, then mix in the frozen spinach and non-dairy milk or water.

Cover with a lid, and let it cook for 5 to 8 minutes, stirring once in between, then taste and adjust salt and flavor. If you want the saag to be saucier or creamier, you can add in some non-dairy cream, like ¼ cup of non-dairy yogurt or sour cream or cream cheese along with some more non-dairy milk.

Once the sauce is seasoned to preference, lightly fold in the tofu or just place the tofu on top over the saag and garnish with some cilantro, lime, and ginger and drizzle on non-dairy cream. Serve with naan, roti, other flat bread, or rice.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for months. Reheat in microwave or skillet.