These split red lentil recipes will help you make the most of that jar of red lentils in your pantry. Red lentils are a budget-friendly source of protein and fiber, and they are so versatile! Use them to make soup, stew, dal, brownies, granola, bolognese, tortillas and MORE!!
Split red lentils are so easy to cook with. Because they are split, they cook quickly on the stove or in the Instant Pot. They simmer on the stove in about 15 minutes, and they cook in the Instant Pot in five minutes!
There are also just so many ways to cook with red lentils! You can, of course, use them as the base for soups, stews, and curries. But because they break down when you cook them and have a neutral flavor, you can use them to thicken and add protein to sauces and spreads. They can even add moisture and sneaky fiber and protein to baked goods, like brownies!
Dried split red lentils are shelf stable, so they keep for ages in an airtight container in the pantry. If your lentils are older, they can take longer to cook and need a bit more water, but they’ll still work well in the split red lentil recipes below.
Split red lentils are brown lentils that have been skinned and split. They are often labeled as just red lentils. You can find them in many stores as well as online. Red lentils can also be found in whole form, i.e they have been skinned but not split. You can use the non split red or pink lentils as well, they just take a few mins longer to cook. 1 cup of cooked split red lentils has 18g protein and 16g fiber! And rich is iron , potassium and folate. Try some of these recipes and do let me know what’s your favorite way to use red lentils!
Red Lentil Dal and Soups
Red Lentil Spinach Soup
A cozy, creamy bowl of red lentil and spinach soup is a comforting and easy meal that has an amazing flavor! It’s a one-pot meal that’s ready in just over half an hour. Gluten-free nut-free soy-free
This South Indian Lentil meat stew – Dalcha, has lentils or split peas cooked with spices, coconut milk and meat to make a hearty stew that is served with rice Biryani. We use soycurls to make a glorious vegan dalcha. Glutenfree Nutfree recipe. Soyfree option
Thecha Dal- Lentil Dal with Blistered Chilies and Garlic
Thecha dal, an Indian red lentil dal that you know and love with a spicy, nutty, umami-packed addition! Blistered chilies garlic are pounded with peanuts to make a chili chutney, and swirled to the lentil soup to make a flavorful dal!
1 Pot Lentil Tortilla Soup (Instant Pot or Saucepan)
Easy Tortilla Soup with Red lentils. 1 Pot 30 minutes! Add veggies of choice, garnish with tortilla chips or avocado. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. To double, double everything except water. Start with a bit less than double water/liquid.
Easy Turkish Red Lentil Soup with carrots, turkish spices, red lentils.Easy weeknight meal. Few ingredients. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Since the soup gets blended, the veggies can be chopped roughly to save time.
Vegan Keema Madras with lentils. Keema is usually a minced meat dish made with combination of spices to add a complex flavor. This Vegan Keema uses red lentils. Serve this with flatbread, rice or with dosa and appam. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe Nut-free Option
Lentil Chickpea Stew with sun-dried tomato and italian herbs
This Red Lentil chickpea stew with italian herbs and sun-dried tomato, is a super easy, one-pan, meal! It makes a delicious, protein-packed weeknight meal with garlic bread or sourdough to dip, or serve it over pasta, baked potato, or roasted vegetables.
Spiced Lentil Rice Casserole or Kitchari Casserole
This Baked Kitchari Casserole is made with a combination of rice, red lentils, and warming spices that help with digestion, and nourish your body. A baked version of Indian Lentil Rice Casserole that is simple and also great for meal prep! Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree
This deliciously flavorful lentil bean stew is rich and creamy with deep flavors from North Indian spices! It’s an easy, 1-pan 30 minute white bean stew with split lentils that you can serve on its own or with rice, flatbread, or naan. Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free.
Instant Pot Red Lentil Butternut Squash Curry. This Warming lentil butternut or pumpkin curry is creamy and comforting. 1 Pot, make in a Pressure cooker or Saucepan. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree nutfree Recipe
Learn how to make Kitchari in your Instant Pot – a traditional ayurvedic recipe for basmati rice with red lentils that is easy to digest, packed with fiber and warming spices! Perfect for the cold season. Stove top option. Vegan kitchari
Sweet, crunchy, protein-packed red lentil granola with coconut and cranberries is allergy-friendly and has 11 grams of protein per serving! Serve it just like you would any other granola. It is nut-free and grain-free
This Lentil Bolognese Sauce is hearty with Red lentils and Mushrooms, flavors with herbs, sauce and great with Spaghetti or other pasta. 22 Gm of Protein. Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free with glutenfree pasta
Lentil Mung Bean Soft Tacos Stuffed with Chickpea and Cauliflower. Corn-Free and Grain-free soft Tacos and chickpeas and Cauliflower cooked with taco seasoning. Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten, grain, sugar, yeast. Can be made nut-free with sunflower seed or other seed based sour cream.
This tofu burrito bowl is packed with flavor from chorizo-style tofu and this incredible mixture of stewed black beans and red lentils. Serve over rice with your favorite burrito fillings, like cilantro, salsa, and vegan cheese or sour cream.
Turmeric Lentil Fritters Tomato Bowl with Tahini Dill Sauce
Turmeric Lentil Fritters Tomato Greens Bowl with Tahini Dill Sauce. Baked Seedy Golden Lentil fritters with greens, tomatoes and a tahini sauce make an easy Lunch bowl. Vegan Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Easily Glutenfree. Makes 16 to 18 fritters
So many things! Use them to make conventional recipes, like soups, stews, curries, and dal. Or, you can use them in more offbeat ways, like, tortillas, pancakes, brownies, to thicken sauces, and even to make granola!
Dp you have to split red lentils before cooking?
You don’t! They are bought as split red lentils. Split red lentils cook up very quickly, no soaking needed. I do recommend rinsing them well in a strainer before using.