This post contains affiliate links. Please see our disclosure policy.

These split red lentil recipes will help you make the most of that jar of red lentils in your pantry. Red lentils are a budget-friendly source of protein and fiber, and they are so versatile! Use them to make soup, stew, dal, brownies, granola, bolognese, tortillas and MORE!!

Split red lentils are so easy to cook with. Because they are split, they cook quickly on the stove or in the Instant Pot. They simmer on the stove in about 15 minutes, and they cook in the Instant Pot in five minutes!

There are also just so many ways to cook with red lentils! You can, of course, use them as the base for soups, stews, and curries. But because they break down when you cook them and have a neutral flavor, you can use them to thicken and add protein to sauces and spreads. They can even add moisture and sneaky fiber and protein to baked goods, like brownies!

Dried split red lentils are shelf stable, so they keep for ages in an airtight container in the pantry. If your lentils are older, they can take longer to cook and need a bit more water, but they’ll still work well in the split red lentil recipes below.

Split red lentils are brown lentils that have been skinned and split. They are often labeled as just red lentils. You can find them in many stores as well as online. Red lentils can also be found in whole form, i.e they have been skinned but not split. You can use the non split red or pink lentils as well, they just take a few mins longer to cook. 1 cup of cooked split red lentils has 18g protein and 16g fiber! And rich is iron , potassium and folate. Try some of these recipes and do let me know what’s your favorite way to use red lentils!

Red Lentil Dal and Soups

Red Lentil Spinach Soup 4.89 from 17 votes A cozy, creamy bowl of red lentil and spinach soup is a comforting and easy meal that has an amazing flavor! It’s a one-pot meal that’s ready in just over half an hour. Gluten-free nut-free soy-free View Recipe

Golden Red Lentil Dal (Turmeric Spinach Dal) 5 from 31 votes This golden red lentil dal gets its vibrant color from turmeric! It's an easy lentil soup with greens that's perfect for a weeknight dinner. (gluten-free, nut-free, and soy-free) View Recipe

Vegan Dalcha 5 from 4 votes This South Indian Lentil meat stew – Dalcha, has lentils or split peas cooked with spices, coconut milk and meat to make a hearty stew that is served with rice Biryani. We use soycurls to make a glorious vegan dalcha. Glutenfree Nutfree recipe. Soyfree option View Recipe

Vegan Masoor Dal Tadka Indian Split Red Lentil Dal 5 from 22 votes Restaurant-Style Masoor Dal Tadka (Indian split Red lentil Dal tempered with whole spices) is easy and to make, super comforting, creamy, and oh so flavorful! Glutenfree Soyfree nutfree coconutfree View Recipe

Dal Fry 4.94 from 33 votes This easy Indian dal fry stars spiced red and yellow lentils topped with savory tempering. (Spiced oil). It’s super simple and so satisfying! View Recipe

Thecha Dal- Lentil Dal with Blistered Chilies and Garlic 5 from 2 votes Thecha dal, an Indian red lentil dal that you know and love with a spicy, nutty, umami-packed addition! Blistered chilies garlic are pounded with peanuts to make a chili chutney, and swirled to the lentil soup to make a flavorful dal! View Recipe

1 Pot Lentil Tortilla Soup (Instant Pot or Saucepan) 4.97 from 30 votes Easy Tortilla Soup with Red lentils. 1 Pot 30 minutes! Add veggies of choice, garnish with tortilla chips or avocado. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Nut-free Recipe. To double, double everything except water. Start with a bit less than double water/liquid. View Recipe

Turkish Red Lentil Soup 5 from 48 votes Easy Turkish Red Lentil Soup with carrots, turkish spices, red lentils.Easy weeknight meal. Few ingredients. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe. Since the soup gets blended, the veggies can be chopped roughly to save time. View Recipe

Split Red Lentil Stews and curries

Vegan Keema Madras with lentils 5 from 29 votes Vegan Keema Madras with lentils. Keema is usually a minced meat dish made with combination of spices to add a complex flavor. This Vegan Keema uses red lentils. Serve this with flatbread, rice or with dosa and appam. Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe Nut-free Option View Recipe

Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry 5 from 41 votes This creamy Thai inspired Vegan Red Lentil Sweet Potato Curry features healthy coconut milk and plenty of veggies. It's all made in just one pot, gluten-free and perfect as a quick weeknight dinner! View Recipe

Lentil Chickpea Stew with sun-dried tomato and italian herbs 4.96 from 84 votes This Red Lentil chickpea stew with italian herbs and sun-dried tomato, is a super easy, one-pan, meal! It makes a delicious, protein-packed weeknight meal with garlic bread or sourdough to dip, or serve it over pasta, baked potato, or roasted vegetables. View Recipe

Spiced Lentil Rice Casserole or Kitchari Casserole 5 from 16 votes This Baked Kitchari Casserole is made with a combination of rice, red lentils, and warming spices that help with digestion, and nourish your body. A baked version of Indian Lentil Rice Casserole that is simple and also great for meal prep! Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree View Recipe

Sri Lankan Red Lentil Curry 5 from 27 votes Sri Lankan Red Lentil Curry. Creamy Dal curry Spiced with fenugreek seeds, cinnamon & black peppercorns. Coconut milk adds cooling creaminess. Easy Vegan Gluten-free Soy-free Recipe. No garlic recipe. Serves 2 View Recipe

Spicy Lentil Bean Stew 4.83 from 17 votes This deliciously flavorful lentil bean stew is rich and creamy with deep flavors from North Indian spices! It’s an easy, 1-pan 30 minute white bean stew with split lentils that you can serve on its own or with rice, flatbread, or naan. Naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free. View Recipe

Instant Pot Red Lentil Recipes

Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup 4.98 from 299 votes Instant Pot Lasagna Soup – Vegan Lasagna Soup with Red lentils, lasagna noodles, veggies, and basil. 1 Pot weekday meal. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Can be gluten-free. View Recipe

Instant Pot Lentil Butternut Squash Curry 4.93 from 77 votes Instant Pot Red Lentil Butternut Squash Curry. This Warming lentil butternut or pumpkin curry is creamy and comforting. 1 Pot, make in a Pressure cooker or Saucepan. Vegan Glutenfree Soyfree nutfree Recipe View Recipe

Instant Pot Kitchari 5 from 62 votes Learn how to make Kitchari in your Instant Pot – a traditional ayurvedic recipe for basmati rice with red lentils that is easy to digest, packed with fiber and warming spices! Perfect for the cold season. Stove top option. Vegan kitchari View Recipe

Instant Pot Vegan Chili – Oil-free Kidney Bean Red Lentil Chili 4.98 from 45 votes Instant Pot Vegan Chili – Oil-free Kidney Bean Red Lentil Chili. Easy Flavorful Pressure Cooker Vegetarian Chili. Vegan Glutenfree Nutfree Soyfree Recipe. Saucepan Option

View Recipe

Red Lentil Recipes that aren’t soups or stews!

Lentil Brownies 4.91 from 51 votes Fudgy Lentil Brownies. High Protein Brownies that dont taste beany! Just process and bake. Use chickpeas for variation. Vegan Gluten-free Recipe. Can be Nut-free View Recipe

Red Lentil Granola with Coconut and Cranberries 5 from 11 votes Sweet, crunchy, protein-packed red lentil granola with coconut and cranberries is allergy-friendly and has 11 grams of protein per serving! Serve it just like you would any other granola. It is nut-free and grain-free View Recipe

Lentil Bolognese With Spaghetti 4.99 from 53 votes This Lentil Bolognese Sauce is hearty with Red lentils and Mushrooms, flavors with herbs, sauce and great with Spaghetti or other pasta. 22 Gm of Protein. Vegan Soyfree Nutfree Recipe. Can be gluten-free with glutenfree pasta View Recipe

Cajun Spiced Smoky Vegan Sloppy Joes 5 from 12 votes Smoky Vegan Sloppy Joes with Cajun Spices. Easy Red Lentil Carrot Zucchini Sloppy mix. Serve between soft buns, dinner rolls, pita pockets or tacos. Vegan Nut-free Recipe. Soy free option. Easily Gluten-free. View Recipe

BBQ Lentil Veggie Burger with Mango Carrot Slaw. Vegan Recipe 5 from 3 votes BBQ Lentil Veggie Burger with Mango Carrot Slaw and barbecue sauce. Serve as burgers or over a crisp salad. Easy lentil veggie burger. Vegan Recipe. Can be gluten-free, soy-free View Recipe

Chickpea Cauliflower Tacos with Lentil Tortillas 5 from 6 votes Lentil Mung Bean Soft Tacos Stuffed with Chickpea and Cauliflower. Corn-Free and Grain-free soft Tacos and chickpeas and Cauliflower cooked with taco seasoning. Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, gluten, grain, sugar, yeast. Can be made nut-free with sunflower seed or other seed based sour cream. View Recipe

Gobi Aloo Wrap Vegan Red Lentils Hummus Wrap with Cauliflower and Potatoes 5 from 14 votes Allergen Information: Free of Dairy, egg, corn, soy, nut, yeast. It can be made gluten-free with GF wraps. It can be made grain-free by skipping the wraps or using lettuce leaves. Serve in a bowl. View Recipe

Chorizo Tofu Burrito Bowl 5 from 9 votes This tofu burrito bowl is packed with flavor from chorizo-style tofu and this incredible mixture of stewed black beans and red lentils. Serve over rice with your favorite burrito fillings, like cilantro, salsa, and vegan cheese or sour cream. View Recipe

Turmeric Lentil Fritters Tomato Bowl with Tahini Dill Sauce 4.89 from 27 votes Turmeric Lentil Fritters Tomato Greens Bowl with Tahini Dill Sauce. Baked Seedy Golden Lentil fritters with greens, tomatoes and a tahini sauce make an easy Lunch bowl. Vegan Nut-free Soy-free Recipe. Easily Glutenfree. Makes 16 to 18 fritters View Recipe

Frequently Asked Questions