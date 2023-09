Buffalo Cajun wraps! Cajun + Buffalo sauce is a must try with soycurls or other protein! Add to wraps or burrito or tacos, top with crunchy veggies and vegan ranch. 30 minute weeknight meal.

Easy meal combinations come from days i fix meals in a hurry. These are super simple wraps made with four-ingredient buffalo cajun soy curls are super delicious. Cajun seasoning with Buffalo sauce is a match you have to try. Use your favorite Cajun blend or make cajun spice.

I use a store-bought vegan buffalo sauce, but you can also make your own.

This recipe is versatile! You can use other types of vegan protein, like seitan or shredded tofu or other vegan chicken substitutes, if you don’t want to use soy curls.

Why You’ll Love Buffalo Cajun Soy Curls

4-ingredients without sacrificing flavor

ready in 30 minutes

amazing combination of buffalo sauce and cajun spice!

Naturally nut-free with soy-free and gluten-free options.

Recipe Card

Print Recipe No ratings yet Buffalo Cajun Soy Curl Wraps uffalo Cajun wraps! Cajun + Buffalo sauce is a must try with soycurls or other protein! Add to wraps or burrito or tacos, top with crunchy veggies and vegan ranch. 30 minute weeknight meal. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Servings: 3 Calories: 247 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the soy curls: 4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) dry soy curls soaked in 2 cups of warm broth for 15 minutes

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) thinly sliced onions, optional

2 teaspoons oil

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) buffalo sauce , or use 3 tbsp hot sauce+1.5 tbsp vegan butter

2 teaspoons cajun seasoning, less or more to preference For topping: chopped celery as needed

chopped red onion as needed

finely chopped cabbage or lettuce as needed

salt and pepper

3 Tablespoons or more vegan ranch as needed To assemble: 3 warmed tortillas 6- to 7-inch tortillas work best Instructions Soak your soy curls in warm broth, if you haven’t already and let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes to rehydrate. Drain the soy curls and reserve the remaining broth. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the oil, drained soy curls, and sliced onions (if using). Cook until the soy curls are slightly golden on some edges. 5-7 mins. Then add the buffalo sauce, cajun seasoning, and 3 tablespoons of the reserved broth and toss well. Continue to cook for 2 to 4 minutes or until the sauce thickens a little bit then switch off the heat.

Heat up the tortillas in the microwave or over the stove and top them with some lettuce or cabbage, and add the cooked soy curls and onion. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper and a good drizzle of the vegan ranch. You can also add some fresh herbs like, parsley or cilantro, and serve immediately. Notes Nutritional information doesn’t include toppings, since the amount you use will vary. This recipe makes about three wraps. This recipe can be easily doubled to make more wraps. You can also make a burrito by adding a little bit of lime rice on the side and make burritos. To make this without soy curls, use shredded tofu. No need to soak, just press and shred the tofu and use. To make it soy-free, you can use other soy-free vegan chicken substitutes, such as seitan or store-bought vegan chicken substitutes. You don’t need to soak any of these ingredients in the broth, just add them to the skillet with the sauce and cook until the sauce has slightly thickened and use. You can also use cooked chickpeas as a protein substitute. To make it gluten-free, use gluten-free tortillas. This recipe is naturally nut-free, as long as you use a nut-free vegan ranch. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Buffalo Cajun Soy Curl Wraps Amount Per Serving Calories 247 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 107mg 3% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 7g 8% Protein 21g 42% Vitamin A 657IU 13% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 170mg 17% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

soy curls – Dry soy curls soaked in hot broth is the base for your wrap filling. You can use tofu, other vegan chicken substitutes, seitan, or chickpeas instead. None of these substitutions need to be soaked in broth before using.

onions – Adds umami and texture. You can omit, if you want to make this recipe even simpler.

oil – To sauté.

buffalo sauce – Use bottled, vegan buffalo sauce or make your own with a mix of hot sauce and melted vegan butter

cajun seasoning – This adds so much amazing flavor! Use store-bought or make my DIY cajun blend.

toppings – Celery, red onion, and cabbage or lettuce bring lots of freshness and crunch to these buffalo cajun wraps! You also want vegan ranch dressing to drizzle on top to contrast the heat with a creamy element. Make sure that your ranch is nut-free, if needed.

tortillas – For wrapping. Use gluten-free tortillas for a gluten-free version.

Tips

Prep the toppings while the soy curls soak to save on total prep time.

Don’t skip warming the tortillas. It makes these wraps so much more addictive!

How to Make Buffalo Cajun Wraps

Soak your soy curls in broth if you haven’t already and let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes to rehydrate. Drain the soy curls and reserve the remaining broth. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat.

Add the oil, drained soy curls, and sliced onions (if using). Cook until the soy curls are slightly golden on some edges.

Then add the buffalo sauce, cajun seasoning, and 1/4 cup of the reserved broth and toss well. Continue to cook for two to three minutes until the sauce thickens a little bit then switch off the heat.





Heat up the tortillas in the microwave or over the stove. Top them with some lettuce or cabbage, and add the cooked soy curls and onion.

Sprinkle some salt and black pepper and a good drizzle of the vegan ranch. You can also add some fresh herbs, like parsley or cilantro, and serve immediately.

