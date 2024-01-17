Easy Chickpea Wraps, 3 Ways

Need lunch or dinner in a hurry? These easy chickpea wraps are the answer! I give you three amazing ways to make these 20 Min wraps: berbere, buffalo cajun, and lemon pepper!

When I’m having a busy day, I just get out a can of chickpeas, add some spices or sauces with or without some aromatics , sauté and then add them to either tacos or wraps. I make some crunchy topping or some salad to go with it. Sometimes I’ll add some cooked greens or grains! These are super versatile and perfect for 20 min weeknight meals.

Chickpeas with Buffalo sauce + Cajun spice topped with crunchy celery and vegan ranch, chickpeas sautéed with onion and Ethiopian berbere spice, topped with tomato and onion, and Chickpeas sautéed with my lemon pepper sauce and served with cabbage or lettuce. You can serve these in wraps, in sandwiches, too a salad or grain bowl and what not!

These are some of my favorite ways to make a quick lunch or dinner. My husband just loves the Berbere chickpea wraps.

Why You’ll Love Chickpea Wraps

quick, easy lunch or dinner

versatile recipe – use what you have or make what you’re craving!

lots of protein and veggies

tons of flavor!

make-ahead option, great for meal prep

Print Recipe No ratings yet Chickpea Wraps Need lunch or dinner in a hurry? These easy chickpea wraps are the answer! I give you three amazing ways to make these 20 minute wraps: berbere, buffalo Cajun wraps , and lemon pepper chickpea wraps! Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Servings: 6 Calories: 264 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Berbere chickpea wraps: 1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

1 cup ( 164 g ) cooked chickpeas

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 – 1.5 teaspoons Ethiopian Berbere spice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/4 cup ( 59.15 ml ) water

2 tortillas 6 to 7 inches is perfect For topping the Berbere wraps: 2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 tablespoons chopped tomato

chopped cilantro and lime juice as needed For the buffalo cajun wraps: 1 cup ( 164 g ) cooked chickpeas

1/4 cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped red bell pepper

2 tablespoons vegan buffalo sauce or use 1.5 tablespoons hot sauce and 2 teaspoons melted vegan butter

1.5 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 cup water

2 tortillas 6 to 7 inches is perfect For topping the buffalo Cajun wraps: chopped celery and onion as needed

vegan ranch as needed For the lemon pepper chickpea wraps: 1 cup ( 164 g ) cooked chickpeas

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1.5 tablespoons maple syrup

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Generous pinch of salt and sugar, optional generous pinch cayenne or chili flakes for heat

1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1/4 cup of water

2 tortillas 6 to 7 inches is perfect For topping the lemon pepper wraps: chopped or thinly sliced cabbage or celery or red bell pepper Instructions Make the Berbere Chickpea wraps: Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add a teaspoon oil or 2 tablespoons broth, onion, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent.

Then add the chickpeas and all of the spices and mix well for half a minute. Then add the water and lime juice and mix in. Cook until the mixture thickens a little bit and the chickpeas are coated with the spices. Switch off the heat and set the chickpeas aside to use later in your wraps. This mixture makes about 2 medium-sized wraps.

Make the topping by chopping up the onion, tomato, and cilantro and mix well. Add some lime juice, salt, and pepper, and use this mixture to top the wraps. Warm up the tortillas as needed. Add a good helping of the berbere chickpeas and top it with the chopped veggies. You can also add some chopped lettuce and/or cucumber. Fold the wraps as you like and serve. Make the buffalo cajun chickpea wraps: Add all the ingredients under the buffalo cajun wraps to a skillet over medium heat. Mix well. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water and continue to cook until the mixture thickens a little bit. Taste and adjust salt and heat by adding more hot sauce if needed. Use this mixture to make the wraps. Warm up the tortillas as needed.

Chop up the celery and onions and have ready the vegan ranch. Assemble by adding the buffalo cajun chickpeas to the wraps and top it with some celery, onion, and a good drizzle of the vegan ranch. Optionally, add some chopped parsley on top. Make the lemon pepper chickpeas: Add the chickpeas, lemon juice, maple syrup, lemon zest, garlic, soy sauce, and black pepper to the skillet. You can also add a little bit of cayenne and a pinch of salt if needed.

Add the cornstarch/water mixture to the skillet. Mix well and let it come to a boil to thicken. Switch off the heat. Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more pepper or salt as needed. Then heat up your tortillas. Slice the cabbage, celery, and red bell pepper.

Add chopped veggies then a good helping of the chickpeas to the tortillas and top it with more of the veggies, a pinch of salt and pepper, and serve. Notes Recipe time is to make 1 style of wrap. Nutritional information doesn’t include toppings, since the amounts you use will vary. To make this recipe ahead, you can prepare all the fillings and toppings and keep them separately in the fridge for up to 3 days. To serve heat up the tortillas as needed and add the fillings and toppings and serve them as tacos or wraps. Variations : use other beans like white beans or cooked lentils. You can also use tofu that you can crisp up with a little bit of oil. You can also use chickpea tofu , seitan, or soy curls. For the soy curls, you need to soak and drain them before using them. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Chickpea Wraps Amount Per Serving Calories 264 Calories from Fat 45 % Daily Value* Fat 5g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 662mg 29% Potassium 373mg 11% Carbohydrates 45g 15% Fiber 8g 33% Sugar 9g 10% Protein 10g 20% Vitamin A 592IU 12% Vitamin C 14mg 17% Calcium 99mg 10% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

chickpeas – Use canned or cooked chickpeas, drained. You can also use other beans like white beans or cooked lentils. Crisped up tofu also worked well. You can also use chickpea tofu, seitan, or soy curls. For the soy curls, you need to soak and drain them before using them.

salt and spices – Each wrap has its own flavor profile with unique spices in the sauce! See the recipe card above for each one.

lemon or lime juice – For acidity. The berbere and lemon pepper chickpea wraps use lemon, while the berbere wraps use lime juice.

veggies – Fresh veggies and herbs like onion, tomato, celery, cilantro, and cabbage top each wrap to add to the flavor and texture.

vegan ranch – For topping the cajun buffalo chickpea wraps.

maple syrup – Adds a little sweetness to the sauce of the lemon pepper chickpea wraps.

cornstarch – To thicken the lemon pepper sauce. You can use tapioca starch instead.

tortillas – Use six to seven-inch tortillas. Gluten-free is fine.

Tips

To make this recipe ahead, you can prepare all the fillings and toppings and keep them separately in the fridge for up to three days. To serve heat up the tortillas and fillings as needed and add the fillings and toppings and serve them as tacos or wraps.

If you’re making more than one style of wrap at a time, prep all of the veggies before you start, so you can focus on cooking the filling and warming the tortillas before assembling.

How to Make Chickpea Wraps

Berbere Chickpea Wraps

Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the oil, onion, and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion is translucent.

Then add the chickpeas and all of the spices and mix well for half a minute. Then add the water and lime juice and mix in. Cook until the mixture thickens a little bit and the chickpeas are coated with the spices. Switch off the heat and set the chickpeas aside to use later in your wraps. This mixture makes about two medium-sized wraps.

Make the topping by chopping up the onion, tomato, and cilantro and mix well. Add some lime juice, salt, and pepper, and use this mixture to top the wraps. Warm up the tortillas as needed.

Add a good helping of the berbere chickpeas and top it with the topping. You can also add some chopped lettuce and/or cucumber. Fold the wraps as you like and serve.

Buffalo Cajun Chickpea Wraps

Add all the ingredients under the buffalo cajun wraps to a skillet over medium heat. Mix well. Add two to three tablespoons of water and continue to cook until the mixture thickens a little bit. Taste and adjust salt and heat by adding more hot sauce if needed.

Use this mixture to make the wraps. Warm up the tortillas as needed.





Chop up the celery and onions and have ready the vegan ranch. Assemble by adding the buffalo cajun chickpeas to the wraps and top it with celery, onion, and a good drizzle of the vegan ranch. Optionally, add some chopped parsley on top.

Lemon Pepper Chickpeas

Add the chickpeas, lemon juice, maple syrup, lemon zest, garlic, soy sauce, and black pepper to the skillet. You can also add a little bit of cayenne and a pinch of salt if needed.

Add the cornstarch/water mixture to the skillet. Mix well and let it come to a boil to thicken. Switch off the heat. Taste and adjust the flavor by adding more pepper or salt as needed.

Then heat up your tortillas. Slice the cabbage, celery, and red bell pepper.

Add a good helping of the chickpeas to the tortillas and top it with the veggies, a good pinch of salt and pepper, and serve.

