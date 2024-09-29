This is a super delicious tofu tray bake with tofu and vegetables tossed in a delicious jerk inspired marinade and roasted. Just marinate and spread on a pan and bake! Serve just as-is or in a wrap, over a bed of rice or quinoa, or over salad greens. Easy 1 Pan weeknight meal. Soyfree option

This tray bake dinner is super easy and it’s super flavorful. I make an easy blender marinade with lots of herbs and spices. Then the tofu and veggies are tossed in the marinade, spread on a baking sheet and baked! And that’s it. This tray bake can be served as is or over cooked grains or over a salad, or a wrap. The caramelized herbed veggies and the crisped up flavorful tofu are heavenly.

The marinade is inspired by Jamaican jerk marinade, but I changed it a bit, omitting some of the spices you find in jerk seasoning, like allspice and cinnamon. You can add those for even more flavor.

This goes well with any kind of protein that you’re want to use. If you don’t want to use tofu, just add some chickpeas, chickpea tofu, soaked and drained soy curls, or your favorite vegan chicken substitute.

You can add more veggies to your tofu tray bake, and you definitely want to double or triple the marinade to keep on hand, so you can toss it in whatever veggies and proteins you want, whether you want to bake or or pan fry them. The marinade is just amazing either which way, so let’s make it!

Why You’ll Love this Tofu Tray Bake

easy 1-pan meal with almost no active cooking time

flavorful jerk seasoning-inspired marinade is amazing on the tofu and the veggies

versatile! Use your plant-based protein and veggies of choice.

make-ahead up to 2 days

naturally gluten-free and nut-free with easy soy-free options

Tofu Tray Bake 5 from 1 vote By: Vegan Richa Prep: 20 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 50 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course, Side Dish Cuisine: Jamaican SaveSaved Pin Print This is a super delicious tofu tray bake with tender vegetables tossed in a delicious sauce. Bake and serve just as-is or in a wrap, over a bed of rice or quinoa, or over salad greens. Gluten-free Nutfree, option for soyfree. Sheet pan Jerk dinner. Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Marinade ▢ 4 cloves garlic

▢ 1/2 inch ginger

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

▢ 1 or 2 whole green onions

▢ 2 tablespoons lime juice

▢ 1 tablespoon maple syrup , or use sugar

, ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1.5 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon dried thyme

▢ 2 teaspoons paprika

▢ 1 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 teaspoon Or more all-purpose seasoning , Or use poultry seasoning Optional Add-Ins ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as Serrano or scotch bonnet pepper

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon lime zest For the Veggies and Protein ▢ 14 ounce block firm or extra firm tofu, , pressed for at least 15 minutes and then either cubed, torn into pieces, or sliced into fat triangle slices

, ▢ 1 small red onion , chopped into inch size petals or fat slices

, ▢ 1 red bell pepper, , chopped into inch size slices

, ▢ 1 green bell pepper , chopped , inch size slices

, ▢ 1/2 cup cubed potatoes, 3/4 inch cubes , or more For Garnish ▢ hemp seeds , sunflower seeds, or chopped nuts

, ▢ cilantro or parsley, black pepper, lime juice Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the marinade. Add all of the marinade ingredients, including any optional add-ins you’re using, to a blender, and blend. If the blender doesn't move along, then add in 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to help it move along, and then blend into a coarse puree. You don't want a super smooth puree, blend only till the ginger, garlic, and greens are broken down. Set the marinade aside and preheat the oven to 410° F (210° C). Grease a large baking sheet or sheet pan, or line with parchment Make the veggies and protein. Chop your veggies , if you haven't already. Press the tofu , if you haven't already, and then chop. I usually make fat triangular slices, like small chicken breasts, and then I score them on the top with a knife, so that the marinade soaks in really well.

Add a little more than half of the marinade to the tofu , tossing well to coat, then add the remaining marinade to the veggies , and toss well. (You can prep the tofu in the marinade ahead, and then refrigerate the tofu for a couple of hours or overnight for the best results. Add the marinade to the vegetables just before you're ready to bake, because otherwise the veggies will start losing too much moisture from the salt in the marinade.)

Once you're ready to bake, spread the marinated tofu out on one side of a greased baking sheet. Then, add the veggies on the other side, and spread them out, as well. You want the baking sheet big enough so that it can accommodate both the tofu and the veggies, spread into a single layer without overlapping, so that they crisp up a bit. I use 12×17” or similar-size baking sheet.

Drizzle a teaspoon or so of oil all over. Then, bake for 20 minutes. If the veggies are starting to scorch on the edges at this point, move them around a little bit, and then continue to bake for another 10 minutes or longer, until the potatoes are cooked and some of the tofu is getting crisp on the edges. This is a very moist marinade, so you're not going to get super crispy results, but they will be packed with flavor! We want the marinade to thicken and set on the vegetables and tofu.

Once everything is baked to preference, remove it from the oven. For extra crispiness, you can broil it for a minute or two, and then remove it from the oven. Serve this tofu tray bake any which way you like! See notes for suggestions. Video Notes Serving Suggestions: Add the tofu and veggies to a bowl with chopped herbs, some seeds, lime juice and hot sauce.

Serve over rice or quinoa or rice and beans with herbs and lime wedges.

Make wraps by adding to a wrap along with lettuce, sliced cucumber, a good squeeze of lime juice, and black pepper. You can also add a creamy dressing to your wrap, like ranch, tahini dressing, cilantro lime dip, or curry dressing.

You can also use these creamy dressings if you serve this in a bowl. Make ahead, make the marinade and marinate the tofu in the fridge for up to two days, and then use them use them as you need. You can chop the vegetables and store them for two days, as well, but don’t toss them in the marinade until ready to bake. This tofu tray bake is naturally gluten-free and nut-free, as long as you don’t use nuts as an optional topping. To make it soy-free, use chickpea tofu, chickpeas, or soy-free vegan chicken. You can also use jackfruit that has been rinsed really well and then pressed to remove all of the brine. Variations: use soaked and drained soy curls in place of the tofu. Use other vegetables, like zucchini, summer squash, cauliflower, and so on. Depending on the vegetables you use, your cooking time might vary by 5 to 10 minutes. Nutrition Calories: 213 kcal , Carbohydrates: 22 g , Protein: 14 g , Fat: 9 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 453 mg , Potassium: 341 mg , Fiber: 5 g , Sugar: 10 g , Vitamin A: 2206 IU , Vitamin C: 94 mg , Calcium: 222 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients and Substitutions

garlic – Flavors the marinade.

– Flavors the marinade. ginger – Flavors the marinade.

– Flavors the marinade. fresh herbs – Cilantro and green onion add more flavor to the marinade.

– Cilantro and green onion add more flavor to the marinade. lime juice – For acidity.

– For acidity. maple syrup – A little sweetness brings out all of the other flavors.

– A little sweetness brings out all of the other flavors. salt and dried herbs and spices – Salt, onion power, dried thyme, paprika, black pepper, and all-purpose seasoning round out the marinade’s flavor.

– Salt, onion power, dried thyme, paprika, black pepper, and all-purpose seasoning round out the marinade’s flavor. optional marinade additions – You can add heat and more flavor by adding a hot green chili and some lime zest to the marinade. Add in dashes of cinnamon and allspice for variation

– You can add heat and more flavor by adding a hot green chili and some lime zest to the marinade. Add in dashes of cinnamon and allspice for variation tofu – This is your protein. To make it soy-free, use chickpea tofu, chickpeas, or soy-free vegan chicken. You can also use jackfruit that has been rinsed really well and then pressed to remove all of the brine. You can also use soaked and drained soy curls in place of the tofu.

– This is your protein. To make it soy-free, use chickpea tofu, chickpeas, or soy-free vegan chicken. You can also use jackfruit that has been rinsed really well and then pressed to remove all of the brine. You can also use soaked and drained soy curls in place of the tofu. veggies – I am using red onion, red and green bell pepper, and potato. You can also use other vegetables, like zucchini, summer squash, cauliflower, and so on. Depending on the vegetables you use, your cooking time might vary by 5 to 10 minutes.

– I am using red onion, red and green bell pepper, and potato. You can also use other vegetables, like zucchini, summer squash, cauliflower, and so on. Depending on the vegetables you use, your cooking time might vary by 5 to 10 minutes. garnishes – Top your finished tray bake with nuts or seeds, fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley, black pepper, and lime juice.

💡 Tips When blending the marinade, you don’t want a totally smooth mixture. You’re basically just breaking down the garlic, ginger, and herbs.

It’s important that the tofu and veggies are spread out in a single layer with no overlap for the best results.

How to Make a Tofu Tray Bake

Add all of the marinade ingredients, including any optional add-ins you’re using, to a blender, and blend. If the blender doesn’t move along, then add in 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to help it move along, and then blend into a coarse puree. You don’t want a super smooth puree, just the ginger, garlic, and greens should be broken down. Set the marinade aside and preheat the oven to 410° F (210° C).

Chop your veggies, if you haven’t already. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, and then chop it up. I usually make pretty fat slices, like small chicken breasts, and then I score them on the top a little bit, so that the marinade soaks in really well.

Add a little more than half of the marinade to the tofu, tossing well to coat, then add the remaining marinade to the veggies, and toss well. You can prep the tofu in the marinade ahead, and then refrigerate the tofu for a couple of hours or overnight for the best results.

Add the marinade to the vegetables just before you’re ready to bake, because otherwise the veggies will start losing too much moisture from the salt in the marinade.

Once you’re ready to bake, spread the marinated tofu out on one side of a greased baking sheet. Then, add the veggies on the other side, and spread them out, as well. You want the baking sheet big enough so that it can accommodate both the tofu and the veggies spread into a single layer without overlapping, so that they crisp up a bit. I use 12×17” or similar-size baking sheet.

Drizzle a teaspoon or so of oil all over. Then, bake for 20 minutes. If the veggies are starting to scorch on the edges at this point, move them around a little bit, and then continue to bake for another 10 minutes or longer, until the potatoes are cooked and some of the tofu is getting crisp on the edges.

This is a very moist marinade, so you’re not going to get super crispy results, but they will be packed with flavor! You just want everything to just set on the vegetables and tofu and for veggies and tofu to have just some crispy edges.

Once everything is baked to preference, remove it from the oven. For extra crispiness, you can broil it for a minute or two, and then remove it from the oven. Serve this tofu tray bake any which way you like!

How to Serve Your Tofu Tray Bake

There are so many delicious serving options! You can serve the tofu and veggies on their own or topped with a creamy dressing, like ranch, tahini dressing, cilantro lime dip, or curry dressing. You can also serve them over rice, grains, or quinoa or over beans and rice with toppings of choice.

This also makes a great filling for wraps! Add to your wrap with lettuce, sliced cucumber, a good squeeze of lime juice, and black pepper. If you want it saucy, add one of the creamy dressings listed above.