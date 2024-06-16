Dhaba chicken white beans curry is a meatless version of the popular North Indian dhaba Chikin curry. The amazing cumin onion sauce works with any protein! This flavorful dish comes together in one pan in less than half an hour!

In North Indian cuisine, there are a lot of these small, roadside restaurants (called Dhaba) that serve meat-based dishes called Dhaba chicken curry or Dhaba chicken masala or dhaba paneer (cheese) masala etc. These are their signature curry and vary based on the restaurant. That amazing sauce which is generally close to vegan with the spices, aromatics, onion, tomatoes or other base is fantastic with any protein or veggies. So I took that sauce, added white beans to make this delectable Dhaba chicken white beans recipe.

Dhaba comes from the word dabba which loosely translates to “lunchbox”. This style of Indian cuisine began as quick meals for truckers on their routes, but now it’s a must-stop for anyone passing by one of these little roadside stands. The food is rustic, local and just so good with all of those amazing spices and sauces.

The sauce has a deep flavor from both whole and ground spices, like cumin seeds, coriander, garam masala, and fenugreek. They combine in the tomatoey-creamy sauce to make a dish that’s absolutely addictive!

These Dhaba chicken white beans use beans instead of the meat for a vegan version of this dish that’s just as delicious! It needs just 1 Pan and few steps! You can also add in some crisped up tofu to make a super delicious weeknight meal.

Why You’ll Love Dhaba Chicken White Beans

tender white beans in an amazing, fragrant sauce

1-pan, 25-minute meal

high protein main dish

gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free

No ratings yet Dhaba Chicken White Beans Dhaba chicken white beans curry is a meatless version of the popular North Indian dhaba Chikin curry. The amazing cumin onion sauce works with any protein! This flavorful dish comes together in one pan in less than half an hour! Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 25 minutes mins Servings: 3 Calories: 287 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

1" cinnamon stick

1 ½ cups ( 240 g ) chopped red onion

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1 teaspoon garam masala (or use a mix of ½ teaspoon each ground coriander, ground cumin, and generous pinches of cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper.

½ teaspoon dried fenugreek leaves (Kasuri methi)

2 tablespoons ginger garlic paste or 4 cloves garlic minced , ½ inch ginger minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

¼ cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt use soy-free and/or nut-free if needed, use non dairy cream like cashew or coconut cream as substitute

¼ teaspoon salt

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water or vegetable stock

15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of white beans, drained, such as butter beans, cannellini beans, or great northern beans ,drained. Or 1.5 cups cooked beans. Or use cooked lentils or crisped tofu

¼ cup ( 39 g ) frozen spinach thawed

red pepper flakes, cilantro, and cashew cream or thinned out non-dairy yogurt for garnish Instructions Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cumin seeds and cook until the cumin seeds darken significantly, and get very fragrant. This can take anywhere from 1 to 3 minutes, depending on your skillet and the stove.

Add in the bay leaves and cinnamon stick , and mix for a few seconds. Then, mix in the onion and the salt, and cook until the onion is golden or mostly golden, anywhere from 5 to 8 minutes. Add splashes of water in between to help the onions cook evenly and to help the conduction of heat from the pan.

Mix in all of the remaining spices and continue to cook for another minute.

Add the ginger garlic paste and mix in, then add in the tomato paste and non-dairy yogurt and mix in. Bring to a boil, then mix in the salt and water. Bring to a boil again, then mix in the white beans and spinach . Cover and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes, then taste and adjust salt and flavor.

Garnish with red pepper flakes, cilantro and a drizzle of non-dairy yogurt or other vegan cream of choice, and serve with some sourdough bread or flatbread. You can also serve this over rice or even over pasta for a fusion meal. Video Notes This recipe is naturally gluten-free.

It’s soy-free, if you use soy-free non-dairy yogurt. It’s nut-free if you use nut-free non-dairy yogurt. Oil-free: Dry toast the cumin seeds over medium heat on a skillet until fragrant. Then add the bay leaves, cinnamon, onion and 2-3 tablespoon stock. Cook until golden and continue. Add splashes of water or stock as needed for sautéing No onion garlic : use chopped zucchini or a mix of zucchini, celery or fennel instead of onion. Omit the garlic and add a good pinch of asafoetida (hing) or use ½ teaspoon more fenugreek leaves. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Dhaba Chicken White Beans Amount Per Serving Calories 287 Calories from Fat 36 % Daily Value* Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 0.4g 3% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 2g Sodium 465mg 20% Potassium 1020mg 29% Carbohydrates 48g 16% Fiber 12g 50% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 16g 32% Vitamin A 331IU 7% Vitamin C 13mg 16% Calcium 201mg 20% Iron 6mg 33% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

oil – To toast the whole spices and to sauté.

whole spices – Cumin seeds, bay leaves, and cinnamon sticks are the first flavor layer in this Dhaba chicken curry.

are the first flavor layer in this Dhaba chicken curry. onion – Adds so much amazing umami flavor!

ground spices – Coriander, Kashmiri chili powder (or paprika), garam masala, and fenugreek leaves add the next layer of flavor to the sauce.

leaves add the next layer of flavor to the sauce. ginger garlic paste – For even more amazing flavor!

– For even more amazing flavor! tomato paste – Adds umami and sweetness to the sauce.

non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce creamy. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed for allergy purposes. Use non dairy cream or cashew cream as a substitute

– Makes the sauce creamy. Use soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed for allergy purposes. Use non dairy cream or cashew cream as a substitute water – Water or broth adds moisture to the sauce.

white beans – Use canned or cooked white beans, drained. You can use butter beans, cannellini beans, or great northern beans.

– Use canned or cooked white beans, drained. You can use butter beans, cannellini beans, or great northern beans. spinach – Thawed, frozen spinach adds some green veggies to this curry.

– Thawed, frozen spinach adds some green veggies to this curry. garnishes – Red pepper flakes, cilantro, and more non-dairy yogurt add the final layer of flavor and texture. You can use cashew cream, if you don’t have enough non-dairy yogurt left to top the dish.

💡 Tips Stir frequently when roasting the whole spices, to prevent burning. The cumin seeds are ready when they have darkened significantly and start smelling amazing.

You want the onion nice and browned, so it has that good, roasted flavor.

There are so many ways to serve this! You can go traditional with roti or naan (flatbread), or rice. Or serve with toasted sourdough or you can spoon this over pasta for a fusion meal!

