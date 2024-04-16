Pahadi curry — crispy tofu in a flavorful cardamom pepper onion curry sauce — is an amazing, one-pan meal! It’s based on an North Indian mountain cuisine curry that’s usually made with meat. But tofu or other vegan meat substitutes are just as delicious in this deeply-seasoned sauce. 1 Pan 40 minutes, gluten-free recipe. Options for Soyfree Nutfree

This is a hearty mutton (meat) recipe that I’ve adapted from Pahadi cuisine and converted to a vegan curry. Pahadi means mountains, and the mountainous regions in India have their own cuisine. There are many states in the region and this mountain cuisine varies based on the state and city cuisines.

Many of the recipes from the cuisine use lots of whole spices in the sauce. Like all of my other vegan Indian recipes, even you don’t have all of the whole spices, you can still make the recipe. It will still have enough flavor overall, but you definitely should try it with the listed spices at least once.

I often also use these spices, like the Kashmiri chili powder and black cardamom, in other recipes, so if you get a bag, you’re going to keep using them.

Get them from the Indian store, because you can get a smaller quantity for much cheaper than online. You can also order from Indian stores online, because they often deliver, as well.

You can bake or pan-fry the tofu for this recipe. I’m pan frying in the video, but the recipe includes baking instructions, as well. You can also use other proteins like pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, tempeh, soycurls or chickpeas/beans! Come along with me on this journey to try out the various regional Indian cuisines, made easier!

Why You’ll Love Pahadi Tofu Curry

rich, flavorful, tomato-yogurt curry sauce with lots of whole and ground spices

tender, toothsome tofu pieces

one-pan meal

Indian regional cuisine recipe

only 40 minutes to make it

More Indian Curry Recipes

Recipe Card

Save This Recipe in Your Inbox Share your email and we will send this recipe! Plus, enjoy all the new recipes as they post! Save Post Δ Email SAVE THIS! By submitting this form, you consent to receive emails from Vegan Richa. Print Recipe No ratings yet Pahadi Curry (1 Pan North Indian Mountain Tofu Cardamom Pepper Curry) Pahadi curry — crispy tofu in a flavorful cardamom pepper onion curry sauce — is an amazing, one-pan meal! Vegan version of a deeply seasoned North Indian mountain cuisine Pahadi mutton. 1 Pan 40 minutes, gluten-free recipe. Options for Soyfree Nutfree Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 40 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 211 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the tofu “mutton” 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and torn into bite size, 1” pieces

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or use 2 cloves of garlic, minced, and ½” of ginger, minced

1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt or non dairy cream

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch For the sauce 2 teaspoons oil divided

2 black cardamom pods broken or opened up slightly

8 black peppercorns

2 whole cloves

1 ½ cup ( 240 g ) sliced red onion

½ teaspoon salt divided, or more, as needed

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or use 6 cloves garlic minced and 1 inch ginger minced

1 teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder

1 tablespoon tomato paste or tomato ketchup

¼ cup ( 59.15 g ) almond flour

¼ cup ( 59.15 ml ) non-dairy yogurt

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) non-dairy milk or water For garnish fresh cilantro Instructions Cook the tofu “mutton”. Press and tear the tofu, if you haven't already. Then, add it to a bowl along with the ginger-garlic paste and yogurt. Toss to coat. Mix the spices and cornstarch in a small bowl and sprinkle all over. Toss again to coat the tofu really well.

Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir and flip occasionally to crisp all of the edges. Remove the tofu from the skillet, and set it aside. If you're baking the tofu, just transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes. Make the sauce. Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat, then add the whole spices and cook for a minute, or until the cloves and black cardamom are fragrant. (Reserve a few peppercorns for garnish later optional )

Mix in the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook for 7 to 9 minutes, until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water, to help the onion cook evenly..

Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder. Cook for 10-15 seconds. Then, add the tomato paste, almond flour, and nondairy yogurt, and mix very well. Now, mix in the non-dairy milk and another ¼ teaspoon salt.

Cover the pot with the lid and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling evenly, open the lid taste and adjust salt and flavor, and continue to simmer covered for another 5 minutes. Then, fold in the tofu and remove the pan from the heat.

Garnish with cilantro (and reserved toasted peppercorns) and serve with naan, roti, or rice. Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in a skillet or microwave. Notes This recipe is naturally gluten-free. It’s also coconut-free, as long as your non-dairy yogurt and milk don’t contain coconut. To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed, tofu or soy-free tempeh. You can also use seitan or other soy-free chicken substitutes. To make this nut-free, omit the almond flour and make sure to choose nut-free non-dairy yogurt and non-dairy milk. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pahadi Curry (1 Pan North Indian Mountain Tofu Cardamom Pepper Curry) Amount Per Serving Calories 211 Calories from Fat 99 % Daily Value* Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 153mg 4% Carbohydrates 15g 5% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 5g 6% Protein 12g 24% Vitamin A 212IU 4% Vitamin C 8mg 10% Calcium 260mg 26% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Did you make this recipe? Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is your meat substitute. You can use other meat substitutes, like vegan chicken, seitan, chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu, or tempeh or use chickpeas/beans.

ginger-garlic paste – Adds so much flavor to the tofu and the sauce! You can substitute fresh, minced ginger and garlic instead.

non-dairy yogurt – Gives creaminess and tang to the sauce and to the tofu itself. Use non dairy cream, cashew cream, blended silken tofu or vegan cream cheese as subs

Kashmiri chili powder – Seasons the tofu and the sauce.

cornstarch – Helps the seasonings adhere to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Use tapioca starch as a sub

oil – To toast the spices and sauté the onion.

whole spices – Black cardamom, peppercorn, and cloves add the first layer of flavor to the sauce. You can omit some or all of these, if you can’t find them.

onion – For umami in the sauce.

garam masala – Teams up with the Kashmiri chili powder to season the sauce even more.

tomato paste – Gives the sauce a rich, tomatoey flavor. You can use tomato ketchup instead.

almond flour – Adds creaminess and texture to the sauce.

non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce creamy and tangy.

non-dairy milk – Adds even more creaminess to the sauce!

cilantro – For garnish.

Tips

Make sure to press the tofu well for the best texture.

When you’re toasting the whole spices, stir frequently to avoid burning them.

When you add the almond flour and tomato paste, mix and mash well to incorporate them into the sauce.

How to Make Pahadi Curry

First, cook the tofu “mutton”.

Press and tear the tofu, if you haven’t already. Then, add it to a bowl along with the ginger-garlic paste and yogurt. Toss to coat. Mix the spices and cornstarch in a small bowl and sprinkle all over. Toss again to coat the tofu really well. ( or alternatively, mix the spices and the yogurt and ginger garlic into a pasta and toss tofu in it)

Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir and flip occasionally to crisp all of the edges. Remove the tofu from the skillet, and set it aside.

If you’re baking the tofu, just transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Now, make the sauce in the same pan you used for the tofu.





Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat, then add the whole spices and cook for a minute, or until the cloves and black cardamom are fragrant. (Reserve 1 black cardamom and few peppercorns for garnish later optional )

Mix in the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook for seven to nine minutes, until the onion is golden. You can add splashes of water, if the skillet is drying out too much.

Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder. Cook for a few seconds. Then, add the tomato paste, almond flour, and nondairy yogurt, and mix very well. Now, mix in the non-dairy milk and another ¼ teaspoon salt.

Cover the pot with the lid and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling evenly, open the lid, taste and adjust salt and flavor, and continue to simmer covered for another 5 minutes. Then, fold in the tofu and remove the pan from the heat.

Garnish with cilantro and serve with naan, roti, or rice.

Frequently Asked Questions