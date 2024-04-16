Vegan Richa
Pahadi Curry (1 Pan North Indian Mountain Tofu Cardamom Pepper Curry)

Published:

Pahadi curry — crispy tofu in a flavorful cardamom pepper onion curry sauce — is an amazing, one-pan meal! It’s based on an North Indian mountain cuisine curry that’s usually made with meat. But tofu or other vegan meat substitutes are just as delicious in this deeply-seasoned sauce. 1 Pan 40 minutes, gluten-free recipe. Options for Soyfree Nutfree

close-up of a panful of Pahadi curry
Table of Contents

This is a hearty mutton (meat) recipe that I’ve adapted from Pahadi cuisine and converted to a vegan curry. Pahadi means mountains, and the mountainous regions in India have their own cuisine. There are many states in the region and this mountain cuisine varies based on the state and city cuisines.

Many of the recipes from the cuisine use lots of whole spices in the sauce. Like all of my other vegan Indian recipes, even you don’t have all of the whole spices, you can still make the recipe. It will still have enough flavor overall, but you definitely should try it with the listed spices at least once. 

I often also use these spices, like the Kashmiri chili powder and black cardamom, in other recipes, so if you get a bag, you’re going to keep using them. 

Get them from the Indian store, because you can get a smaller quantity for much cheaper than online. You can also order from Indian stores online, because they often deliver, as well. 

You can bake or pan-fry the tofu for this recipe. I’m pan frying in the video, but the recipe includes baking instructions, as well. You can also use other proteins like pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, tempeh, soycurls or chickpeas/beans! Come along with me on this journey to try out the various regional Indian cuisines, made easier!

extreme close-up of a panful of Pahadi curry

Why You’ll Love Pahadi Tofu Curry

  • rich, flavorful, tomato-yogurt curry sauce with lots of whole and ground spices
  • tender, toothsome tofu pieces
  • one-pan meal
  • Indian regional cuisine recipe
  • only 40 minutes to make it
panful of Pahadi curry

More Indian Curry Recipes

Recipe Card

close-up of a panful of Pahadi curry
Pahadi Curry (1 Pan North Indian Mountain Tofu Cardamom Pepper Curry)

Pahadi curry — crispy tofu in a flavorful cardamom pepper onion curry sauce — is an amazing, one-pan meal! Vegan version of a deeply seasoned North Indian mountain cuisine Pahadi mutton. 1 Pan 40 minutes, gluten-free recipe. Options for Soyfree Nutfree
Prep Time15 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Total Time40 minutes
Course: biscuits, Main, Main Course
Cuisine: Indian
Keyword: pahadi curry
Servings: 4
Calories: 211kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

For the tofu “mutton”

  • 14 ounces (396.89 g) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and torn into bite size, 1” pieces
  • 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste or use 2 cloves of garlic, minced, and ½” of ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon non-dairy yogurt or non dairy cream
  • ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch or tapioca starch

For the sauce

  • 2 teaspoons oil divided
  • 2 black cardamom pods broken or opened up slightly
  • 8 black peppercorns
  • 2 whole cloves
  • 1 ½ cup (240 g) sliced red onion
  • ½ teaspoon salt divided, or more, as needed
  • 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste or use 6 cloves garlic minced and 1 inch ginger minced
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • ½ teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste or tomato ketchup
  • ¼ cup (59.15 g) almond flour
  • ¼ cup (59.15 ml) non-dairy yogurt
  • 1 cup (236.59 ml) non-dairy milk or water

For garnish

  • fresh cilantro

Instructions

Cook the tofu “mutton”.

  • Press and tear the tofu, if you haven't already. Then, add it to a bowl along with the ginger-garlic paste and yogurt. Toss to coat. Mix the spices and cornstarch in a small bowl and sprinkle all over. Toss again to coat the tofu really well.
  • Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir and flip occasionally to crisp all of the edges. Remove the tofu from the skillet, and set it aside.
    If you're baking the tofu, just transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes.

Make the sauce.

  • Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat, then add the whole spices and cook for a minute, or until the cloves and black cardamom are fragrant. (Reserve a few peppercorns for garnish later optional )
  • Mix in the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook for 7 to 9 minutes, until the onion is golden. Add splashes of water, to help the onion cook evenly..
  • Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder. Cook for 10-15 seconds. Then, add the tomato paste, almond flour, and nondairy yogurt, and mix very well. Now, mix in the non-dairy milk and another ¼ teaspoon salt.
  • Cover the pot with the lid and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling evenly, open the lid taste and adjust salt and flavor, and continue to simmer covered for another 5 minutes. Then, fold in the tofu and remove the pan from the heat.
  • Garnish with cilantro (and reserved toasted peppercorns) and serve with naan, roti, or rice.
    Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in a skillet or microwave.

Notes

This recipe is naturally gluten-free. It’s also coconut-free, as long as your non-dairy yogurt and milk don’t contain coconut.
To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed, tofu or soy-free tempeh. You can also use seitan or other soy-free chicken substitutes.
To make this nut-free, omit the almond flour and make sure to choose nut-free non-dairy yogurt and non-dairy milk.

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Pahadi Curry (1 Pan North Indian Mountain Tofu Cardamom Pepper Curry)
Amount Per Serving
Calories 211 Calories from Fat 99
% Daily Value*
Fat 11g17%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Polyunsaturated Fat 2g
Sodium 698mg30%
Potassium 153mg4%
Carbohydrates 15g5%
Fiber 4g17%
Sugar 5g6%
Protein 12g24%
Vitamin A 212IU4%
Vitamin C 8mg10%
Calcium 260mg26%
Iron 2mg11%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Did you make this recipe?Please do leave a comment and rating below.. Tag me on Instagram @veganricha
tofu, onions, spices, and other curry ingredients in bowls on a kitchen counter

Ingredients and Substitutions

  • tofu – This is your meat substitute. You can use other meat substitutes, like vegan chicken, seitan, chickpea tofu or pumpkin seed tofu, or tempeh or use chickpeas/beans.
  • ginger-garlic paste – Adds so much flavor to the tofu and the sauce! You can substitute fresh, minced ginger and garlic instead.
  • non-dairy yogurt – Gives creaminess and tang to the sauce and to the tofu itself. Use non dairy cream, cashew cream, blended silken tofu or vegan cream cheese as subs
  • Kashmiri chili powder – Seasons the tofu and the sauce.
  • cornstarch – Helps the seasonings adhere to the tofu and helps the tofu get crispy. Use tapioca starch as a sub
  • oil – To toast the spices and sauté the onion.
  • whole spices – Black cardamom, peppercorn, and cloves add the first layer of flavor to the sauce. You can omit some or all of these, if you can’t find them.
  • onion – For umami in the sauce.
  • garam masala – Teams up with the Kashmiri chili powder to season the sauce even more.
  • tomato paste – Gives the sauce a rich, tomatoey flavor. You can use tomato ketchup instead.
  • almond flour – Adds creaminess and texture to the sauce.
  • non-dairy yogurt – Makes the sauce creamy and tangy.
  • non-dairy milk – Adds even more creaminess to the sauce!
  • cilantro – For garnish.

Tips

  • Make sure to press the tofu well for the best texture.
  • When you’re toasting the whole spices, stir frequently to avoid burning them.
  • When you add the almond flour and tomato paste, mix and mash well to incorporate them into the sauce.

How to Make Pahadi Curry

First, cook the tofu “mutton”.

Press and tear the tofu, if you haven’t already. Then, add it to a bowl along with the ginger-garlic paste and yogurt. Toss to coat. Mix the spices and cornstarch in a small bowl and sprinkle all over. Toss again to coat the tofu really well. ( or alternatively, mix the spices and the yogurt and ginger garlic into a pasta and toss tofu in it)

mixing ginger-garlic paste and yogurt in a bowl
mixing Kashmiri chili powder into the yogurt mixture
adding tofu to the bowl with the seasoned yogurt mixture
tofu tossed with the seasoned yogurt mixture

Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the tofu and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Stir and flip occasionally to crisp all of the edges. Remove the tofu from the skillet, and set it aside.

If you’re baking the tofu, just transfer the coated tofu to a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 400° F (205° C) for 20 to 25 minutes. 

adding tofu to the pan
tofu "mutton" after cooking until crispy

Now, make the sauce in the same pan you used for the tofu.


Add the remaining teaspoon of oil to the same skillet over medium heat, then add the whole spices and cook for a minute, or until the cloves and black cardamom are fragrant. (Reserve 1 black cardamom and few peppercorns for garnish later optional )

roasting the whole spices in the pan

Mix in the onion and ¼ teaspoon salt and cook for seven to nine minutes, until the onion is golden. You can add splashes of water, if the skillet is drying out too much.

adding onion and salt to the pan
onion, after browning in the pan

Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, and Kashmiri chili powder. Cook for a few seconds. Then, add the tomato paste, almond flour, and nondairy yogurt, and mix very well. Now, mix in the non-dairy milk and another ¼ teaspoon salt. 

adding ginger-garlic paste to the onions
adding non-dairy yogurt to the onion mixture
adding non-dairy milk to the yogurt-onion mixture in the pan
almond flour sprinkled onto the sauce in the pan
adding tomato paste to the sauce

Cover the pot with the lid and bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling evenly, open the lid, taste and adjust salt and flavor, and continue to simmer covered for another 5 minutes. Then, fold in the tofu and remove the pan from the heat.

adding crispy tofu "mutton" back to the pan of Pahadi curry sauce
mixing crispy tofu "mutton" back into the pan of Pahadi curry sauce

Garnish with cilantro and serve with naan, roti, or rice. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is this recipe allergy friendly?

This recipe is naturally gluten-free. It’s also coconut-free, as long as your non-dairy yogurt and milk don’t contain coconut.

Can I make this soy-free?

To make this soy-free, use chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu or soy-free tempeh. You can also use seitan or other soy-free chicken substitutes.

Can Pahadi curry be nut-free?

To make this nut-free, omit the almond flour and make sure to choose nut-free non-dairy yogurt and non-dairy milk.

Can I make this ahead and store?

Storage: store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto 2 months. Reheat in a skillet or microwave.

More North Indian Curries



Reader Interactions

