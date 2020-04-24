Easy Roasted Breakfast Potatoes (Vegan)

Delicious crispy baked breakfast potatoes roasted to perfection in the oven with dried herbs, onions, garlic, and bell pepper. These are so easy to make and even better than your favorite diner’s roasted potatoes. Jump to Recipe

Is there anything better than a hearty breakfast on a lazy Sunday morning? No, I don’t think there is. My perfect savory breakfast MUST include a mountain on crispy baked breakfast potatoes. On their own, with tofu scramble, or as a filling for my Vegan Omelets.

My go-to breakfast potato recipe is as simple as it is delicious! Chopped potatoes roasted in the oven with finely diced red and green bell peppers and onion, until they’re perfectly crispy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside. They make the best vegan side to all your favorite breakfast items.

These breakfast potatoes have a nice Mediterranean touch from all the delicious dried herbs in there. The addition of onion, garlic and bell peppers adds some color and a touch of sweetness you will love! These will definitely make an appearance at our breakfast table again and let me tell you a secret: We love breakfast potatoes for dinner too! They’re that good.

Ingredients for making this breakfast potatoes recipe:

Potatoes – I use Yukon or Russet for this recipe because of how well they hold their shape but red potatoes would also work. Buy organic, if possible, and don’t peel off the skin, which is where most of that goodness resides.

Red and green bell pepper for some color and sweetness.

Onions and garlic. Fresh onions are a must in my opinion. If you're in a hurry, you can use garlic powder instead of fresh garlic.

Dried rosemary and thyme add a nice Mediterranean touch.

A pinch of cayenne pepper adds a little BADA-BING without making these too spicy.

Tips and variations:

I like to serve these baked breakfast potatoes with omelets or hot with some ketchup but you can spice them up with your favorite hot sauce or homemade salsa.

I like to serve these baked breakfast potatoes with omelets or hot with some ketchup but you can spice them up with your favorite hot sauce or homemade salsa. It's important to toss the potatoes with some oil to allow for the seasoning to stick to your taters and for crispy result.

Oilfree: use aquafaba and also toss the potatoes in a bit of flour

If you don’t want to use fresh garlic, you could use garlic powder.

Feel free to add some chopped parsnips, sweet potatoes, fennel, beets, shallots, or carrots to this.

You can use smoked paprika instead of cayenne pepper for a milder, sweeter taste.

How to make the best breakfast potatoes:

Preheat the oven to 400F / 205 C.

2. Add all of the ingredients except oil to a baking dish. Drizzle with oil and mix everything well to coat evenly.

3. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Broil for a minute to crisp them up. DONE!

