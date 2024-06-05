Baked Eggplant and Tofu in Peanut Sauce

Baked eggplant and tofu in a super quick and flavorful peanut sauce is a one-pan meal that is super versatile! You can easily make this recipe gluten-free, soy-free, and even nut-free! Serve with rice, quinoa, or as lettuce wraps.

This is a super quick peanutty recipe. I had a bunch of eggplant left, so I decided to use it with the tofu. I made this easy peanut butter satay sauce and then tossed the tofu and eggplant in it and then baked it. You can also pan fry the mixture until crispy, if you’d prefer that to baking.

Either way, it’s a really simple eggplant and tofu recipe. It’s just 2 Steps, 1 Pan, 1 Bowl recipe that needs 15 minutes of active time. Just mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl, reserving a few tablespoons for drizzling later. Add your eggplant and tofu to the bowl of sauce, toss, and either bake or pan fry. Serve with rice or quinoa or add this to lettuce wraps.

You can also mix this up to use other veggies besides eggplant, like broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms or bell pepper! Or use more tofu. Eggplant and tofu go well together Especially coated in this flavorful satay-style peanut sauce.

Why You’ll Love Eggplant and Tofu in Peanut Sauce

1-bowl, 1-pan meal

ready in under an hour, 15 mins active time

crispy tofu and tender, crispy eggplant in flavorful peanut sauce

versatile! Easily made gluten-free and even peanut-free, soy-free, and/or nut-free

serve how you like: over rice, quinoa, or as lettuce wraps

For the Peanut Butter Satay Sauce 4 tablespoons smooth peanut butter , brought to room temperature or warmed in microwave

2 tablespoons soy sauce or use tamari for gluten-free

1.5 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste or use finely minced ½ inch of ginger and 2 cloves of garlic

1 tablespoon sambal oelek or other Asian chili sauce, or you can use gochujang for different flavors. Use more for spicier

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1.5 tablespoon maple syrup

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper For the Eggplant and Tofu 7 ounces ( 198.45 g ) firm or extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes then cubed or torn into organic shapes

1.5 cups ( 123 g ) chopped eggplant chopped into either cubes or 2” long slices, ½” thick

2 teaspoons cornstarch To Serve rice, quinoa, or lettuce For Garnish green onion, sesame seeds or crushed peanuts, and lime juice Instructions Preheat the oven to 415° F (213° C). Press and cube the tofu, if you haven't already. You can cube it into ¾” cubes or tear it into organic shapes. Slice the eggplant, if you haven't already. No need to peel Make the peanut sauce. Add all of the peanut satay sauce ingredients to a bowl, and whisk really well to combine. The peanut butter should mix in entirely (warm the mix in microwave if the peanut butter is too solid)

Reserve 2-3 tablespoons of this sauce to use as dressing for later. (Thin the dressing sauce out with a little water or some more lime juice and set aside)

To the bowl of remaining sauce, add the 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and mix well.

Add the sauce to the tofu and eggplant, tossing well so that all of the tofu and eggplant are entirely coated with the sauce. If the sauce is too thick to coat, drizzle in a little bit of warm water to help the sauce loosen a little bit and coat all of the tofu and eggplant. Bake the eggplant and tofu. Spread the eggplant-tofu mixture evenly onto a parchment-lined baking dish, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Check in at the 20-minute mark. If the eggplant is not cooked yet, cover the dish with the parchment and continue to bake for another 5-10minutes. You can also stir them if they aren't too stuck to the paper at this time to continue to bake.

Once the eggplant is cooked and tofu is crisp on some of the edges, remove the baking dish from the oven. Or stir fry the eggplant and tofu instead. Sprinkle an extra teaspoon of cornstarch all over the tofu and eggplant, tossing to coat well.

Heat a large skillet over a medium-high heat, add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, transfer the tofu and eggplant mixture to the skillet, and spread evenly. If it doesn’t all fit in the skillet, then you can do it in two batches. You don't want to overcrowd the skillet.

Keep cooking until the eggplant and tofu are crisp on most of the edges. The eggplant should also be soft in the middle. This takes about 3 to 4 minutes on each side, and you will have to flip it at least 2 to 3 times. To serve. Add your rice or quinoa to a bowl, top with the baked eggplant and tofu, and drizzle on the reserved peanut sauce. Sprinkle with green onion, crushed peanuts, and lime juice, and serve.

Storage: Store the baked tofu and eggplant in a closed container in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat on a skillet or bake for 5-10 mins to crisp up and serve. Store the dressing in a closed container in the fridge for upto 3 days. Lightly warm it to loosen it a bit and use To make this gluten-free, use tamari. Soy-free, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce and pumpkin seed tofu, chickpea tofu, or your favorite soy free vegan meat substitute. To make this peanut-free, use almond butter instead or peanut butter, or to make it nut free use sun butter. Top with nuts or seeds of choice, as needed.

Ingredients and Substitutions

smooth peanut butter – This is the base for your peanut sauce. Use a seed butter, like sun butter, for nut-free, if needed.

– This is the base for your peanut sauce. Use a seed butter, like sun butter, for nut-free, if needed. soy sauce – Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free.

– Use tamari for gluten-free or coconut aminos for soy-free. lime juice – For refreshing flavor and tang.

– For refreshing flavor and tang. ginger garlic paste – Gives the sauce such an amazing flavor! You can use minced ginger and garlic instead of the paste.

– Gives the sauce such an amazing flavor! You can use minced ginger and garlic instead of the paste. sambal oelek – Adds flavor and a little heat. You can use other Asian chili sauce or even gochujang, if you like.

– Adds flavor and a little heat. You can use other Asian chili sauce or even gochujang, if you like. sesame oil – For deeper flavor in the sauce.

– For deeper flavor in the sauce. maple syrup – A little sweetness brings out the flavors in the peanut sauce.

– A little sweetness brings out the flavors in the peanut sauce. salt and pepper – To season the sauce.

eggplant and tofu – Slice the eggplant into cubes or ½″ by 2″ pieces. Use firm or extra firm tofu that you press and cube or tear into bit-sized pieces.

– Slice the eggplant into cubes or ½″ by 2″ pieces. Use firm or extra firm tofu that you press and cube or tear into bit-sized pieces. cornstarch – Helps the eggplant and tofu get crispy in the oven or in the stir fry. Use other starch as substitute

– Helps the eggplant and tofu get crispy in the oven or in the stir fry. Use other starch as substitute rice, quinoa, or lettuce cups – To serve.

– To serve. garnishes – Top this with some reserved satay sauce, green onion, crushed peanuts or sesame seeds , and lime juice.

💡 Tips Whisk the peanut sauce together really well until the peanut butter fully dissolves. If it’s too thick, add some warm water, broth, or extra lime juice to get it to the consistency you want.

Pressing the tofu gets the moisture out for a more toothsome texture. The excess water in tofu can also cause the sauce to get too thin, so be sure to press.

Feel free to mix up your veggies! Cauliflower, broccoli, and bell pepper all work well in place of the eggplant in this recipe.

How to Make Eggplant and Tofu in Peanut Sauce

Preheat the oven to 415° F (213° C). Press and cube the tofu, if you haven’t already. You can cube it into ¾” cubes or tear it into organic shapes. Slice the eggplant, if you haven’t already.

Make the peanut sauce.

Add all of the peanut satay sauce ingredients to a bowl, and whisk really well to combine. The peanut butter should mix in entirely.

Reserve 2-3 tablespoons of this sauce to use as dressing for later. You can also thin that reserved sauce out with a little water or some more lime juice to make it into just a thinner consistency.

To the bowl of remaining sauce, add the 2 teaspoons of cornstarch and mix well.

Add to the tofu and eggplant and toss well to coat. If the sauce is getting a bit too thick, drizzle in a little bit of warm water or broth to help the sauce loosen a little bit and coat all of the tofu and eggplant.

Now, bake the eggplant and tofu.

Spread the eggplant-tofu mixture evenly onto a parchment-lined baking dish, and bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Check in at the 20-minute mark. If the eggplant is almost cooked or things are starting to scorch too much, move it around and cover the dish with parchment paper and bake for 2 mins. If the eggplant is not cooked yet, cover the dish with the parchment and continue to bake for another 5 -10 minutes. You can also stir these if they aren’t too stuck to the paper at this time to continue to bake.





Once the eggplant is cooked and tofu is crisp on some of the edges, remove the baking dish from the oven.

Alternatively , you can stir fry the eggplant and tofu instead.

Sprinkle an extra teaspoon of cornstarch all over the tofu and eggplant, tossing to coat well.

Heat a large skillet over a medium-high heat, and add 2 teaspoons of oil. Once the oil is hot, transfer the tofu and eggplant mixture to the skillet, and spread evenly. If it doesn’t all fit in the skillet, then you can do it in two batches. You don’t want to overcrowd the skillet.

Keep cooking until the eggplant and tofu are crisp on most of the edges. The eggplant should also be soft in the middle. This takes about 3 to 4 minutes on each side, and you will have to flip it 2 to 3 times.

Then, you’re ready to serve!

To Serve: Add your rice or quinoa to a bowl, top with the eggplant and tofu, and drizzle on the reserved peanut sauce. Sprinkle with green onion, crushed peanuts, and lime juice, and serve.

To make lettuce wraps, add the eggplant and tofu to lettuce leaves, top with some green onion, crushed peanuts, and lime juice, and serve.