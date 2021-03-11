Vegan Richa

Vegan Food Blog with Healthy and Flavorful Vegan Recipes

Everything Bagel Crackers – 4 Ingredients only

By 1 Comment

If you are a fan of  Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love these vegan Everything Bagel Crackers! Made with 4 ingredients only! A great snack served with hummus, or any soup!

a bowl with vegan everything bagel crackers

If you are a fan of Everything Bagels and love Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love today’s easy vegan Everything Bagel Crackers recipe. If you haven’t tried making your own crackers, you need to start! It’s a super rewarding little weekend project. I decided to add the famous Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning to take these crackers to the next level. And I have to say, these are a winner!

a bowl with vegan Everything But the Bagel Crackers
Now don’t be intimidated by making crackers from scratch  – these are super simple to make. The base of this bagel recipe is just four ingredients. Flour, water, salt and oil – all mixed in a bowl. To make these special we add Evertyhing Bagel Seasoning.

To get them rolled out nice and thin, we place the dough on a piece of parchment paper and cover with another piece of parchment paper. It helps to pat down the dough a little before starting to roll the dough. Roll until the dough is about 1-2 mm thick.

a bowl with homemade everything but the bagel crackers

What is Bagel Seasoning anyways?

Everything Bagel Seasoning is basically the topping of an Everything Bagel. These days, you see it on everything – not only baked goods like vegan bagels but also for everything bagel tofucheese balls, vegan scrambled eggs, hummus, avocado toast you name it –  and for a good reason. It adds the perfect salty, nutty, crunchy finishing touch to every dish.

Here are the ingredients you will need for making Everything Bagel Seasoning from scratch:

  • Poppy Seeds
  • Sesame Seeds
  • Black Sesame Seeds
  • Minced Dried Garlic
  • Minced Dried Onion
  • Flaked Sea Salt

Mix 2 tbsp. poppy seeds with 1 tbsp. each of white and black sesame seeds and add each 1 1/2 tbsp or dried minced garlic and dried onion flakes as well as 1 1/2 tsp flaked sea salt

Apart from making Everything Bagel crackers you can use the seasoning for making pita chips or vegan bagels or sprinkle on top of avocado toast.

MORE VEGAN CRACKERS RECIPES:

4 from 1 vote

Everything Bagel Seasoning Crackers

If you are a fan of  Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love these vegan Everything Bagel Crackers! Made with 4 ingredients only! A great snack served with hummus, or any soup! 
Prep Time25 mins
Cook Time15 mins
Total Time40 mins
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Everything bagel crackers, vegan crackers recipe
Servings: 20
Calories: 33kcal
Author: Vegan Richa

Ingredients

  • 1 cup (120 g) whole wheat pastry flour or use a mix of all-purpose and wheat flour
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 2 tbsp everything but the bagel seasoning
  • 2 tbsp neutral oil
  • 3-5 tbsp cold water

Instructions

  • In a bowl, mix in the flour, salt, and seasoning. Combine well.
  • Add in the oil and mix in, so that it is evenly distributed in the dry mixture, and there are some crumbs of the flour.
  • Add in the water 1-2 tbsp at a time, and make a dough that is not too sticky. You don't want to add too much water and keep the dough on the slightly hard side.
  • Once the dough comes together, let it sit for 5 minutes, then knead again to make it a bit smooth, then roll it out between two parchment sheets to 1-2 millimeters thick.
  • Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, score the rolled out dough, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, then check. Move some of the crackers around and bake more if needed.
  • I like to bake it with the fan on, but if you dont have fan that works as well.

Notes

  • For making your own Everything but the Bagel seasoning, blend 2 tbsp. poppy seeds with 1 tbsp. each of white
    and black sesame seeds and add each 1 1/2 tbsp or dried minced garlic and dried onion flakes as well as 1 1/2 tsp flaked sea salt
  • Don't stress it, if your crackers dough is not perfectly rectangular once rolled out - once the crackers are cut into shapes no one will notice.
  • Use a pizza wheel or knife to cut the dough into small squares.
  • I like to bake these vegan crackers with the fan on, but if you don't have a fan, that's fine!

Nutrition

Nutrition Facts
Everything Bagel Seasoning Crackers
Amount Per Serving
Calories 33 Calories from Fat 18
% Daily Value*
Fat 2g3%
Saturated Fat 1g6%
Trans Fat 1g
Sodium 108mg5%
Potassium 22mg1%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 1g4%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 1g2%
Vitamin A 1IU0%
Calcium 2mg0%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

ingredients needed for making everything bagel crackers

Ingredients:

  • whole wheat pastry flour – you can use a mix of all-purpose and wheat flour
  • salt – very important!
  • water – we use cold water for this recipe.
  • oil – use a neutral-tasting oil like sunflower, avocado or canola.
  • Everything but the Bagel Seasoning – storebought or homemade (see tips)

Tips & Substitutions:

  • For making your own Everything but the Bagel seasoning, mix 2 tbsp. poppy seeds with 1 tbsp. each of white
    and black sesame seeds and add each 1 1/2 tbsp or dried minced garlic and dried onion flakes as well as 1 1/2 tsp flaked sea salt
  • Don’t stress it, if your crackers dough is not perfectly rectangular once rolled out – once the crackers are cut into shapes no one will notice.
  • Use a pizza wheel or knife to cut the dough into small squares.
  • I like to bake these vegan crackers with the fan on, but if you don’t have a fan, that’s fine!

vegan everyrhing bagel cracker dough in a small white bowl

In a bowl, mix in the flour, salt, and seasoning. Combine well.
Add in the oil and mix in, so that it is evenly distributed in the dry mixture, and there are some crumbs of the flour.

Add in the water 1-2 tbsp at a time, and make a dough that is not too sticky. You don’t want to add too much water and keep the dough on the slightly hard side. Once the dough comes together, let it sit for 5 minutes, then knead again to make it a bit smooth, then roll it out between two parchment sheets to 1-2 millimeters thick.

vegan bagel cracker dough being rolled out an cut into small squares

Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, score the rolled out dough, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, then check. Move some of the everything bagels crackers around and bake more if needed.

overhead shot of a bowl with vegan Everything Bagel Crackers

WHAT TO SERVE EVERYTHING BAGEL CRACKERS WITH

These crackers are amazing on their own but you can also pair them with:

 



⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ If you Love the Recipe, Please consider rating it using stars in comments! It helps readers and helps more people find the recipe online! I love hearing from you all! ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Comments

  1. 4 stars
    Everyone said they were delicious but I couldn’t eat them because I can’t eat oil. Any sub for oil? Thank you!

    Reply
