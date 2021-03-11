If you are a fan of Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love these vegan Everything Bagel Crackers! Made with 4 ingredients only! A great snack served with hummus, or any soup!

If you are a fan of Everything Bagels and love Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love today’s easy vegan Everything Bagel Crackers recipe. If you haven’t tried making your own crackers, you need to start! It’s a super rewarding little weekend project. I decided to add the famous Everything But The Bagel Sesame Seasoning to take these crackers to the next level. And I have to say, these are a winner!



Now don’t be intimidated by making crackers from scratch – these are super simple to make. The base of this bagel recipe is just four ingredients. Flour, water, salt and oil – all mixed in a bowl. To make these special we add Evertyhing Bagel Seasoning.

To get them rolled out nice and thin, we place the dough on a piece of parchment paper and cover with another piece of parchment paper. It helps to pat down the dough a little before starting to roll the dough. Roll until the dough is about 1-2 mm thick.

What is Bagel Seasoning anyways?

Everything Bagel Seasoning is basically the topping of an Everything Bagel. These days, you see it on everything – not only baked goods like vegan bagels but also for everything bagel tofu, cheese balls, vegan scrambled eggs, hummus, avocado toast you name it – and for a good reason. It adds the perfect salty, nutty, crunchy finishing touch to every dish.

Here are the ingredients you will need for making Everything Bagel Seasoning from scratch:

Poppy Seeds

Sesame Seeds

Black Sesame Seeds

Minced Dried Garlic

Minced Dried Onion

Flaked Sea Salt

Mix 2 tbsp. poppy seeds with 1 tbsp. each of white and black sesame seeds and add each 1 1/2 tbsp or dried minced garlic and dried onion flakes as well as 1 1/2 tsp flaked sea salt

Apart from making Everything Bagel crackers you can use the seasoning for making pita chips or vegan bagels or sprinkle on top of avocado toast.

Print Recipe 4 from 1 vote Everything Bagel Seasoning Crackers If you are a fan of Trader Joe’s famous Everything Bagel Seasoning, you are going to love these vegan Everything Bagel Crackers! Made with 4 ingredients only! A great snack served with hummus, or any soup! Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 40 mins Servings: 20 Calories: 33 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 cup ( 120 g ) whole wheat pastry flour or use a mix of all-purpose and wheat flour

1/4 tsp salt

2 tbsp everything but the bagel seasoning

2 tbsp neutral oil

3-5 tbsp cold water Instructions In a bowl, mix in the flour, salt, and seasoning. Combine well.

Add in the oil and mix in, so that it is evenly distributed in the dry mixture, and there are some crumbs of the flour.

Add in the water 1-2 tbsp at a time, and make a dough that is not too sticky. You don't want to add too much water and keep the dough on the slightly hard side.

Once the dough comes together, let it sit for 5 minutes, then knead again to make it a bit smooth, then roll it out between two parchment sheets to 1-2 millimeters thick.

Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, score the rolled out dough, then transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet, bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, then check. Move some of the crackers around and bake more if needed.

Use a pizza wheel or knife to cut the dough into small squares.

I like to bake these vegan crackers with the fan on, but if you don't have a fan, that's fine! Nutrition Nutrition Facts Everything Bagel Seasoning Crackers Amount Per Serving Calories 33 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Trans Fat 1g Sodium 108mg 5% Potassium 22mg 1% Carbohydrates 4g 1% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 1g 2% Vitamin A 1IU 0% Calcium 2mg 0% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

whole wheat pastry flour – you can use a mix of all-purpose and wheat flour

salt – very important!

water – we use cold water for this recipe.

oil – use a neutral-tasting oil like sunflower, avocado or canola.

Everything but the Bagel Seasoning – storebought or homemade (see tips)

Tips & Substitutions:

Use a pizza wheel or knife to cut the dough into small squares.

I like to bake these vegan crackers with the fan on, but if you don’t have a fan, that’s fine!

WHAT TO SERVE EVERYTHING BAGEL CRACKERS WITH

These crackers are amazing on their own but you can also pair them with: