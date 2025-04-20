Garlic parmesan orzo is a 30-minute meal starring orzo pasta in a creamy, cheesy, garlick sauce. Top it with this pan seared paprika tofu for a super easy dinner. (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options)

This is a vegan version of creamy garlic parmesan sauce pasta topped with this crispy paprika grilled chicken. A creamy garlicky sauce with pasta with the crisp protein is comfort food any day.

Instead of more conventional pasta, I’m using orzo. You can use any cooked pasta here. The sauce is the star here. The smoky crisp tofu balances out the flavor and adds protein!

If you’re not familiar with orzo, it is a small, rice-shaped pasta that’s a bit larger than rice when cooked. The texture is like any other pasta, it’s just miniature in size. Orzo cooks quickly and is so versatile! There are different sizes in orzo as well, use smaller or larger based on your preference.

Instead of chicken, I’m using slices of tofu that are coated in this delicious mix of spices and flavors. They get crisped up on a skillet and sliced, and they look like chicken.

The crust tastes like chicken, but obviously, the inside is a different texture. But they look gorgeous, and they taste gorgeous on their own and served with this orzo mixed with this creamy, garlicky, cheesy sauce.

The whole dish is easy and comes together really quickly.

It has a few ingredients, and everything cooks in about half an hour. This is an easy weeknight meal that’s just absolutely full of flavor!

You can change up the flavors by changing up the herbs that you add to the sauce and the tofu. You can use Cajun spice instead of the spices listed for the tofu and use different herbs in the sauce, such as Italian herbs, oregano, basil, etc.

The delicious pan seared tofu just pairs perfectly with the creamy sauce.

Why You’ll Love Garlic Parmesan Orzo

super easy weeknight meal

creamy, cheesy orzo pasta pairs so deliciously with the tender, crispy paprika tofu

versatile! Use tofu or substitute your favorite plant-based protein, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, soy-free vegan chicken, or chickpeas.

tofu and sauce cook in a single pan while the orzo boils on the stovetop

Garlic Parmesan Orzo Pasta with Paprika Tofu 5 from 2 votes By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 30 minutes mins Total: 45 minutes mins Servings: 4 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Italian SaveSaved Pin Print Garlic parmesan orzo pasta is a 30-minute meal starring tender orzo in a creamy, cheesy, garlic sauce. Top it with this pan seared paprika tofu for a super easy dinner. (gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free options) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Orzo ▢ 5 ounces orzo , ¾ cup

, ▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt For the Tofu ▢ 14 ounces extra firm tofu , pressed for at least 15 minutes

, ▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika , or regular paprika

, ▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon dried parsley , or oregano

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 1 ½ teaspoons paprika

▢ 1/4 teaspoon cayenne, , optional

, ▢ 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

▢ 2 teaspoons oil , to cook the tofu For the Sauce ▢ 2 teaspoons oil , or vegan butter

, ▢ 5 cloves garlic , finely chopped

, ▢ ½ cup chopped onion

▢ ¼ teaspoon chili flakes

▢ 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

▢ ½ teaspoon garlic powder

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast or more, to taste

▢ ⅓ cup non-dairy cream, or , non-dairy yogurt, or vegan cream cheese

, ▢ 1 tablespoon flour , mixed in 2 tablespoons water

, ▢ ½ cup frozen spinach , or more, to taste

, ▢ 2 to 3 tablespoons vegan parmesan and vegan mozzarella

▢ fresh parsley, or basil or other herbs , for garnish

, ▢ more vegan parmesan , for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Cook the orzo. Heat a large pot of water over medium-high heat. Use at least 4-5 cups of water. Once the water comes to a boil, add the salt and orzo, then reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the orzo is cooked to preference. Check the package for the recommended cooking time, then test it, cooking for another minute, if needed. Drain the pasta, rinse with cold water, and drizzle with a few drops of olive oil. Toss well, and set aside. Make the crispy tofu. Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then slice into about ½-inch or slightly thinner rectangles. You’ll get about 6 or 7 slices from the block. You can keep these slices as is or shape them into chicken-like slices by removing some of the edges of the tofu. ( you can also cube or tear tofu into bite size pieces and use)

In a shallow bowl, mix all the spices for the tofu and the cornstarch really well and spread the mixture in the bowl. Take each tofu slice , place it in the bowl, and flip it around to coat with the cornstarch mixture on all sides, including the thinner edges. Lightly dab to remove any excess, and place it on a plate. Repeat for all of the tofu slices.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once hot, add the tofu slices or torn pieces. Spread evenly and let them cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom turns golden. Flip and cook the other side until golden and slightly browned. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Make the sauce. In the same skillet you used for the tofu, heat the skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil or vegan butter , then mix in the garlic and cook for 5-10 seconds. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt , mix in, and cook for a minute. Increase the heat to medium, add a splash of water and the chili flakes , then mix and continue cooking until the onion turns golden. Add splashes of water in between to help brown it evenly. Depending on your skillet and stove, this will take about 6-8 minutes.

Add the smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, nutritional yeast . You can also add some Italian herbs , if you like. Stir in the non-dairy cream or vegan cream cheese . Mix the flour and water well until there are no lumps, then add it to the skillet along with 1 cup of water . Mix everything in, pressing and mixing in the non-dairy cream cheese. Bring the mixture to a boil, then taste and adjust the salt and seasoning. Add the vegan cheese (mozzarella and Parmesan) at this point.

Fold in the spinach and mix in. Let it simmer for a minute, then mix in the cooked orzo, and let it simmer for another minute before switching off the heat. Serve. Garnish with chopped herbs, like fresh parsley or basil and a good sprinkling of vegan parmesan. Slice the crispy tofu and add a helping of orzo to your serving plate. Place the tofu slices on top of the orzo, sprinkle with more parmesan and chili flakes, if desired, and serve. Video Notes Any leftover tofu pieces from shaping can be crumbled and folded into the sauce before adding the orzo. Nut-free, use nut-free non-dairy cream cheese and vegan parmesan. For a gluten-free, use gluten-free orzo and substitute cornstarch for the flour in the sauce.

Any leftover tofu pieces from shaping can be crumbled and folded into the sauce before adding the orzo. Nut-free, use nut-free non-dairy cream cheese and vegan parmesan. For a gluten-free, use gluten-free orzo and substitute cornstarch for the flour in the sauce. For soy-free, use soy-free proteins, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, soy-free vegan chicken, or chickpeas. For a heartier meal, serve with roasted vegetables on the side. Nutrition Calories: 298 kcal , Carbohydrates: 43 g , Protein: 15 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 2 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 3 g , Sodium: 620 mg , Potassium: 480 mg , Fiber: 4 g , Sugar: 5 g , Vitamin A: 3242 IU , Vitamin C: 4 mg , Calcium: 87 mg , Iron: 3 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

orzo – This is your pasta. You can use other bite-size pasta, if you can’t find orzo. Gluten-free pasta/orzo is fine to use.

– This is your pasta. You can use other bite-size pasta, if you can’t find orzo. Gluten-free pasta/orzo is fine to use. tofu – This is your chicken, but you can use other plant-based proteins, if you prefer, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, soy-free vegan chicken, or chickpeas.

– This is your chicken, but you can use other plant-based proteins, if you prefer, like chickpea tofu, pumpkin seed tofu, seitan, soy-free vegan chicken, or chickpeas. dried spices – We are coating the tofu in a mixture of cornstarch, smoked paprika, garlic, parsley, black pepper, cayenne, and regular paprika. For the sauce, you will need chili flakes, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and nutritional yeast. Change these up for flavor variations.

– We are coating the tofu in a mixture of cornstarch, smoked paprika, garlic, parsley, black pepper, cayenne, and regular paprika. For the sauce, you will need chili flakes, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and nutritional yeast. Change these up for flavor variations. oil or vegan butter – To sauté the garlic and onions.

– To sauté the garlic and onions. vegan cream cheese – Make the sauce creamy! You can use non dairy cream or cashew cream(blend 1/3 cup cashews with 3/4 cup water) or non-dairy yogurt, if you prefer

– Make the sauce creamy! You can use non dairy cream or cashew cream(blend 1/3 cup cashews with 3/4 cup water) or non-dairy yogurt, if you prefer flour – Helps thicken the sauce. Make sure to dissolve it in a little water before adding to the pan, so it won’t clump. Use gluten-free flour or cornstarch as a substitute

– Helps thicken the sauce. Make sure to dissolve it in a little water before adding to the pan, so it won’t clump. Use gluten-free flour or cornstarch as a substitute spinach – This is your veggie! Or add other veggies in your pasta. Or roasted veggies on the side.

– This is your veggie! Or add other veggies in your pasta. Or roasted veggies on the side. vegan cheese – For the sauce and for garnish. These give the garlic parmesan orzo its deeper cheesy flavor.

– For the sauce and for garnish. These give the garlic parmesan orzo its deeper cheesy flavor. fresh parsley – Adds a fresh flavor as a garnish. Use basil or oregano as a sub

💡Tips Start boiling the water for the orzo before you start the tofu, so you can cook both simultaneously and save time in the kitchen.

For an even creamier garlic parmesan orzo, you can stir in some non-dairy yogurt or non-dairy cream at the end of cooking before plating.

How to Make Garlic Parmesan Orzo

Heat a large pot of water over medium-high heat. Use at least 4-5 cups of water. Once the water comes to a boil, add the salt and orzo, then reduce the heat to medium. Cook until the orzo cooks to preference. Check the package for the recommended cooking time, then test it, cooking for another minute, if needed. Drain the pasta, rinse with cold water, and drizzle with a few drops of olive oil. Toss well, and set aside.

Press the tofu, if you haven’t already, then slice into about ½-inch or slightly thinner rectangles. You’ll get about 6 or 7 slices from the block. You can keep these slices as is or shape them into chicken-like slices by removing some of the edges of the tofu.

In a shallow bowl, mix all the spices for the tofu and the cornstarch really well and spread the mixture in the bowl. Take each tofu slice, place it in the bowl, and flip it around to coat with the cornstarch mixture on all sides, including the thinner edges. Lightly dab to remove any excess, and place it on a plate. Repeat for all of the tofu slices.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil, and once hot, add the tofu slices or torn pieces. Spread evenly and let them cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes or until the bottom turns golden. Flip and cook the other side until golden and slightly browned. Remove from the skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet you used for the tofu, heat the skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil or vegan butter, then mix in the garlic and cook for 5-10 seconds. Yes we cook the garlic before onion to infuse the oil with garlic. This adds a stronger flavor to make it a garlic Parmesan sauce! Add the onion and a good pinch of salt, mix in, and cook for a minute.

Increase the heat to medium, add a splash of water and the chili flakes, then mix and continue cooking until the onion turns golden. Add splashes of water in between to help brown it evenly. Depending on your skillet and stove, this will take about 6-8 minutes.

Add the smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, nutritional yeast. You can also add some Italian herbs such as oregano and basil, if you like.

Stir in the non-dairy cream or vegan cream cheese. Mix the flour and water in a small bowl, until there are no lumps, then add it to the skillet along with 1 cup of water. Mix everything in, pressing and mixing in the non-dairy cream cheese.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then taste and adjust the salt and seasoning. Add the vegan cheese at this point.

Fold in the spinach and mix in. Let it simmer for a minute, then mix in the cooked orzo, and let it simmer for another minute before switching off the heat.

Garnish with chopped herbs, like fresh parsley or basil and a good sprinkling of vegan parmesan.

Slice the crispy tofu and add a helping of orzo to your serving plate.

Place the tofu slices on top of the orzo, sprinkle with more parmesan and chili flakes, if desired, and serve.

What to Serve with Garlic Parmesan Orzo

This meal is delicious on its own or with my cheesy garlic breadsticks to go with it!