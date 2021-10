This holiday season, try my vegan glutenfree holiday roast! It’s made with a mix of protein-rich chickpeas and tofu and comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Vegan, Gluten-free, nut-free!

The holiday season is SO CLOSE and like every year I add a few mains to the blog collection. Try my Vegan Nut roast Meatloaf or my Lentil Quinoa Loaf. Those were highly popular last year.

This year I am going for a glutenfree holiday roast made with chickpeas and tofu! This roast is rich and hearty and comes with a roasted vegetable filling and a sweet maple glaze for that umami. The mix comes together easily in a food processor and is gluten-free, nut-free and lentil-free!

The chickpeas and tofu make a sturdy base. Tofu, chickpeas add volume, tofu makes it chewy a bit like seitan, rice flour and starch act as binders making the dough easy to work with. Make it into a cylinder roll or a stuffed roll. The glaze balances out the flavor so you get rich umami, creamy sweet roasted veg and a well seasoned savory “chickpea roast” all in one bite!

Serve it with my vegan gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce or pick any of the sides I listed at the end of the post!

Print Recipe Vegan Gluten-free Holiday Roast This holiday season, try my glutenfree holiday roast! It's made with chickpeas and tofu, comes filled with roasted vegetables and features a sweet and sticky glaze. Gluten-free, nut-fre Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 50 mins Total Time 1 hr 10 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 305 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the roast: 15 Oz can ( 15.98 oz ) chickpeas or 1 1/4 cup of cooked chickpeas

6 ounces ( 170.1 g ) firm of extra firm tofu pressed for 15 minutes and cubed

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons cornstarch or tapioca starch

3 tablespoons rice flour or you can also use chickpea flour

2 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning or use more of the herbs below

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

1 tablespoon vegan Worcestershire sauce For the glaze: 2 teaspoons maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary or 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary chopped

2 teaspoons Vegan Worcestershire Sauce

1 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon Balsamic Vinegar

1.5 Cups or more Glutenfree stuffing or roasted veggies of choice Instructions For the stuffing: You can use any stuffing of choice, I use roasted root vegetables. (Fennel, sweet potato, leek, Golden beet chopped into equal size pieces, tossed in oil, salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary in a baking dish and baked until Golden) For the Roast Press the tofu for 10 minutes if you haven't already. Add all of the ingredients to a food processor and process until the mixture is smooth and there aren't any chickpea pieces or tofu pieces there. Process for 30 seconds, then scrape and process again. It will become a pasty dough kind of consistency.

Transfer the mixture to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Use a spatula to spread it out into a square or a rectangle about 8 inches in width.

Add the stuffing of choice and then roll the roast over. Use your parchment to roll as the mixture will be sticky, use parchment to bring the ends of the chickpea mixture together and then seal it using the spatula.

You can also seal the open ends. I like to leave it open.

Keep the parchment on the rolled roast and bake at 385 degrees Fahrenheit ( 200 deg C) for 30 minutes. Then remove the roast from the oven.

Mix your glaze and brush all over and continue to bake for another 15-20 minutes. Let your roast cool at least 15 minutes before trying to slice. Use a really sharp knife or a serrated knife and slice.

Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy , cranberry sauce and other holiday fixings of choice. You can make the roast ahead. Bake until ready to glaze and refrigerate. Add the glaze and bake when needed. Notes nutrition doesn’t include stuffing. mashed potatoes, Serve it with my vegan gravy cranberry sauce or pick any of the sides I listed at the end of the post! Substitutions: Vegan Worcestershire sauce: use a mix of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and molasses

chickpeas : use other white beans

Substitutions: Vegan Worcestershire sauce: use a mix of soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, and molasses

chickpeas : use other white beans

tofu: this would be tricky to substitute as it helps make the roast chewy. You can use more beans but the roast will be very pasty.

Tips:

The gluten-free roast will keep well for about 5 days in the fridge when properly stored

in the fridge when properly stored Feel free to add some sunflower seeds to the mix for some crunch

You can use tapioca starch instead of cornstarch and chickpea flour instead of rice flour

Sides to serve with this gluten-free holiday roast:

This roast would go really well with Roasted Brussel Sprouts or Kabocha Squash. Mashed Sweet Potatoes or regular Mashed Potatoes would also go excellently. If you’re feeling adventurous, serve this roast with my Indian Mashed Potatoes