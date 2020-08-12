Jalapeño Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich

This Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe combines two favorites into a new exciting lunch sandwich! Protein-rich chickpeas and veggies tossed with a creamy tofu dip, with a bit of a kick thanks to both pickled and fresh jalapenos! Jump to Recipe



I love Jalapeño Popper anything: Apart from classic Vegan Jalapeño Poppers I already have Jalapeño Popper Dip, Jalapeno Popper Pizza, and this Tempeh Scramble Wrap recipe with Jalapeño Popper Dip. So yes, I have a thing for Jalapeño Poppers.

Here’s my new favorite spin on this crowd-pleasing appetizer! Jalapeño Popper Chickpea Salad – a quick, easy, and flavorful vegan lunch sandwich that you can prep ahead and pack for an epic office lunch all week. The whole flavor of jalapeño popper in a simple sandwich that is healthy and packed with plant-based protein.

I like to use both fresh and pickled jalapeno peppers for the chickpea salad recipe for double the jalapeno flavor but you can add a bit less if you cannot handle a lot of heat.

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich This Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe combines two favorites into a new exciting lunch sandwich! Protein-rich chickpeas and veggies tossed with a creamy tofu based jalapeño popper dip, with a bit of a kick thanks to both pickled and fresh jalapenos! Soyfree option Glutenfree option Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 5 mins Chill time 15 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 268 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dip ingredients: 1/2 cup ( 118.29 g ) Silken or firm tofu or 1/4 cup raw cashews soaked in hot water for 15 mins for soyfree

1 tsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp nutritional yeast or ½ tsp prepared mustard

4 slices pickled jalapeno

2-3 tbsp water For chickpeas: 15 oz ( 453.59 g ) can of chickpeas or 1.5 cups cooked

¼ cup ( 25.25 g ) chopped celery

¼ cup ( 37.25 g ) chopped red bell pepper

2 tbsp chopped green onion

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp chopped fresh jalapeno (remove seeds to reduce heat if needed) Assembly: 4 bread slices (use Glutenfree bread for gf or serve in a bowl with crunchy greens and veggies )

Greens like spinach cucumber, or other fresh veggies

Sliced jalapeno or pickled jalapeno Instructions Blend all the dip ingredients until smooth in a blender. Add a tbsp water if needed.

Mash the cooked chickpeas in a bowl until mostly mashed with a few whole ones left.

Add in the rest of the chickpea salad ingredients including the tofu dip and mix really well. Chill for 15 mins

Taste and adjust salt and flavor as needed. Add something sweet like dried cranberries or raisins If you like or toasted cashews.

To assemble, prepare sandwich bread or wrap. Add a good helping of chickpea sandwich mix. Top with pickled jalapeños. Notes The chickpea salad will store in the refrigerator for up to 4 day

Nutrition does not include bread Nutrition Nutrition Facts Jalapeno Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 268 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 514mg 22% Potassium 473mg 14% Carbohydrates 35g 12% Fiber 12g 50% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 902IU 18% Vitamin C 27mg 33% Calcium 157mg 16% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

Tips and Variations:

Feel free to add something sweet like dried cranberries or raisins if you like.

For some crunch, add toasted pecans or cashews.

The flavor of this chickpeas salad develops as it sits, so chill it for some time before serving.

For a lower-carb version enjoy this salad in a lettuce wrap, or stuffed inside a hollowed-out tomato, or rolled up in a low carb tortilla.

Not a fan of tofu? Use 1/4 cup of soaked cashew nuts instead.

Want to take this to the next level? Make your own sandwich bread.

How to make this Vegan Jalapeño Popper Chickpea Salad Sandwich recipe:

For the dip, blend the tofu, lemon juice, salt, garlic powder and nutritional yeast until smooth. Add a tbsp or so water if needed.

Mash chickpeas in a bowl until mostly mashed with a few whole chickpeas here and there for some chew.

Add in the other salad ingredients, so the celery, jalapenos, bell pepper, and green onion and mix really well.

Add the creamy dip and stir well until combined. Chill for a bit.

After chilling, taste the salad and adjust salt level and flavor as needed. Feel free to add something sweet like dried cranberries or raisins If you like or toasted cashews.

Prepare sandwich bread or wrap. Add a good helping of chickpea sandwich mix. Top with pickled jalapeños.

To Store: Refrigerate just the jalapeño popper chickpea salad in a covered container for up to 3 -4 days.

