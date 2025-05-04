Beans korma is a 1 Pan plant-based version of the usually meat-heavy dish. This decadent Indian Korma curry has an incredible flavor from whole cinnamon and cloves, caramelized onion, cilantro, mint, and curry leaves. (gluten-free and soy-free with a nut-free option)

Korma is usually a meaty, stewy dish that originated in the Indian subcontinent through the Mughal Empire, which ruled that region at the time. They evolved from these decadent, meaty curries and stews made with the meat cooked with whole spices, nuts, dried fruit, and yogurt simmered over a long period to make this delicious stew, which got adapted into various Indian regional cuisines.

There are many different kormas from various parts of India. Southern Indian kormas are not as heavy with dairy. They might use coconut, and are lighter (kurma).

I took my Shahi korma recipe and fused it with this South Indian Nilgiri korma recipe that I was working on, to make this amazing sauce.

Instead of adding tofu, a chicken substitute, or a meat substitute, I added some beans to it. This makes this Korma a one-pan meal! You don’t need to cook the tofu or any other meat substitute. Just add the beans to the sauce, and the dish is ready.

This sauce is absolutely delicious. It has whole spices, a lot of caramelized onion, cilantro, mint, and curry leaves, inspired by the Nilgiri korma, which has these greens in the sauce. If you don’t like cilantro, you can replace it with spinach or other greens.

Then, there’s a fantastic combination of whole cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves, white pepper, and Kashmiri chili powder, which add a fabulous flavor to the sauce.

Instead of adding whole nuts and seeds and then blending everything up, I add almond flour to the sauce to add the nutty texture. If you want to make it nut-free, you can substitute with another seed flour or simply omit the almond flour.

Once the sauce is ready and the beans are added, we top it with toasted cashews and raisins to elevate the flavors even more and make it more decadent. The cashews also add more protein. There’s protein from the beans, almond flour, and non-dairy yogurt, and from from the cashews and raisins.

For even more protein, you can use blended silken tofu instead of yogurt for creaminess as well for garnish. You can also top the dish with hemp seeds or blend the hemp seeds into the tofu.

No matter what variation you use, this deeply seasoned beans korma is a super delicious, satisfying, one pan meal served with naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potato, garlic bread, or sourdough.

Why You’ll Love Korma Beans

delicious, 30-minute, 1-pot meal

rich and decadent curry with beans, spices, and fresh herbs

versatile! Serve with naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potato, garlic bread, or sourdough.

Beans Korma

Beans korma is a plant-based version of the usually meat-heavy dish. This creamy, one-pan Indian Korma curry has an incredible flavor from whole cinnamon and cloves, caramelized onion, cilantro, mint, and curry leaves.

Ingredients

For the Cashews and Raisins

1 teaspoon oil

▢ 2 tablespoon cashews , raw or toasted

, ▢ 1 tablespoon raisins , or use other dried fruit such as chopped dates, apricots For the Beans Korma ▢ 2 teaspoons oil

▢ 2 whole cloves

▢ 2 bay leaves

▢ 1 cinnamon stick ( 2 inch)

▢ 1.5 cups finely chopped red onion

▢ 2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste , or 5 cloves garlic, minced, and 1-inch ginger, minced

, ▢ 1 hot green chili , such as serrano or Indian chili, finely chopped

, ▢ ½ to 1 teaspoon garam masala

▢ ¼ teaspoon white pepper

▢ 1 tablespoon ground coriander

▢ 2 teaspoons paprika , or Kashmiri chili powder

, ▢ 1 tablespoon tomato paste

▢ ½ cup chopped cilantro

▢ 10 curry leaves , finely chopped

, ▢ 2 tablespoons chopped mint, , optional

, ▢ ¼ cup non-dairy yogurt

▢ 1 cup or more water , or stock

, ▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ 2 tablespoons almond flour

▢ 15 ounce can white beans , such as cannellini, great northern beans, butter beans or chickpeas, drained, or 1.5 cups cooked beans

, ▢ cilantro, , non-dairy cream or yogurt, and lemon juice for garnish Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Toast the cashews and raisins. Add the oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the raw cashews and toast them until just about golden, about two minutes. Then add the raisins, mix them in, and continue to toast until the raisins puff up. Remove the cashews and raisins from the skillet. If using pre-toasted cashews, add them along with the raisins, since they don’t need as much roasting time. Make the sauce. Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil . Once the oil is hot, add the cloves, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves . Cook until the cloves and cinnamon stick become fragrant and the bay leaves change color, about 30 seconds. Mix in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt . Cook until the onions turn golden, adding splashes of water as needed to help the onion cook evenly. 6 to 8 minutes. Stir every minute or so. (The onions need to get golden and caramelized, cook longer if needed. )

Once the onion is golden, reduce the heat to medium. Add the green chilies and mix them in. Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste with a splash of water . Cook for about a minute. If using minced ginger and garlic, cook for another minute.

Next, add all of the ground spices, tomato paste, and another splash of water . Mix everything well, and cook until the tomato paste is roasted, about 1 minute. Then, mix in the cilantro, curry leaves, mint, yogurt, almond flour, and the remaining salt . Mix in the water or stock , then bring the mixture to a boil, taste, and adjust salt and flavor as needed. 2 to 3 mins. Add more water, if you want it saucier at this point.

Add the beans and mix them in, cover with the lid, and let that simmer for 6 to 8 minutes. Once done, open the lid, fold in half of the cashews and raisins , and mix in. Taste and adjust the flavor and consistency. Add more water or non-dairy milk, if you like. Bring the mixture back to a boil, and switch off the heat.

Garnish with the remaining toasted cashews and raisins, a drizzle of non-dairy cream or yogurt, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Serve with naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potato, garlic bread, or sourdough. Video Notes This dish is gluten-free, and it’s soy-free, if you use soy-free non-dairy yogurt. This sauce benefits from sitting for a bit for the flavors to meld. Let it cool, then reheat to serve.

This dish is gluten-free, and it's soy-free, if you use soy-free non-dairy yogurt. This sauce benefits from sitting for a bit for the flavors to meld. Let it cool, then reheat to serve.

Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days. Freeze for months. Reheat in a skillet or microwave

To make this nut-free, use nut-free non-dairy yogurt and omit the almond flour and the cashews. You can use pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds in place of the cashews, if you like.

For higher protein: Use blended silken tofu instead of yogurt for creaminess as well for garnish. You can also top the dish with hemp seeds or blend the hemp seeds into the tofu.

Ingredients and substitutions

oil – To toast the cashews and raisins and to sauté. for oil-free, dry toast the nuts. For sautéing use broth

– To toast the cashews and raisins and to sauté. for oil-free, dry toast the nuts. For sautéing use broth cashews and raisins – Adds richness to the curry and you use some as a topping. Omit the cashews, if needed, for nut-free, or replace them with pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds.

– Adds richness to the curry and you use some as a topping. Omit the cashews, if needed, for nut-free, or replace them with pumpkin seeds or sunflower seeds. whole spices – Before sautéing the aromatics, we are toasting up some whole cloves, bay leaves, and a cinnamon stick.

– Before sautéing the aromatics, we are toasting up some whole cloves, bay leaves, and a cinnamon stick. aromatics – Sautéed onion, green chili, and either ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic all bring a ton of umami to this sauce!

– Sautéed onion, green chili, and either ginger garlic paste or minced ginger and garlic all bring a ton of umami to this sauce! ground spices – This is the second layer of flavor in the sauce. you will need garam masala, white pepper, ground coriander, and either paprika or Kashmiri chili powder.

– This is the second layer of flavor in the sauce. you will need garam masala, white pepper, ground coriander, and either paprika or Kashmiri chili powder. tomato paste – Adds umami and color to the sauce.

– Adds umami and color to the sauce. herbs – Cilantro, curry leaves, and mint add yet another layer of flavor! You can omit one or two herbs if you don’t have them. Mint and curry leaves add the unique flavor here. Mint is easily found in stores, curry leaves can be found in Indian stores, dried can be ordered online. Leave out curry leaves if you can’t find them.

– Cilantro, curry leaves, and mint add yet another layer of flavor! You can omit one or two herbs if you don’t have them. Mint and curry leaves add the unique flavor here. Mint is easily found in stores, curry leaves can be found in Indian stores, dried can be ordered online. Leave out curry leaves if you can’t find them. non-dairy yogurt – For creaminess. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. Or use blended silken tofu or cashew cream or coconut milk

– For creaminess. Choose soy-free and/or nut-free, if needed. Or use blended silken tofu or cashew cream or coconut milk almond flour – Adds texture to the sauce. Omit or use a seed flour for nut-free.

– Adds texture to the sauce. Omit or use a seed flour for nut-free. white beans – Use any white beans you like, such as cannellini, great northern, butter beans or use chickpeas.

– Use any white beans you like, such as cannellini, great northern, butter beans or use chickpeas. toppings – Top beans korma with fresh cilantro, non-dairy yogurt or cream, and lemon juice.

💡Tips Adding water to the pan while cooking the onion helps the heat conduct evenly, so the onion browns more evenly and more quickly.

If you use fresh ginger and garlic, cook for an extra minute, since it has more of a raw flavor than ginger garlic paste.

This korma benefits from sitting for a bit for the flavors to meld and cilantro flavor to settle. Let it cool completely, then reheat to serve.

How to Make Beans Korma

Add the oil to a large skillet over medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the cashews and toast them until just starting to turn golden, about two minutes. Then add the raisins, mix them in, and continue to toast until the raisins puff up. Remove the cashews and raisins from the skillet. (If using pre-toasted cashews, add them along with the raisins, since they don’t need as much roasting time.)

Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the cloves, cinnamon stick, and bay leaves. Cook until the cloves and cinnamon stick become fragrant and the bay leaves change color, about 30 seconds. Mix in the onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Cook until the onions turn golden, adding splashes of water as needed to help the onion cook evenly. 6-8 mins. We really want a nice golden brown onion for the sauce to get that color and umami flavor. So if it takes longer, let it continue to cook before the next step.

Once the onion is golden, reduce the heat to medium. Add the green chilies and mix them in. Then, mix in the ginger-garlic paste with a splash of water. Cook for about a minute. If using minced ginger and garlic, cook for another minute.

Add all of the ground spices, tomato paste, and another splash of water. Mix everything well, and cook until the tomato paste is roasted, about one minute.

Then, mix in the cilantro, curry leaves, mint, yogurt, almond flour, and the remaining salt. Mix in the water or stock, then bring the mixture to a boil (2-3 minutes), taste, and adjust salt and flavor as needed. Add more water, if you want it saucier at this point.

Add the beans and mix them in, cover with the lid, and let that simmer for 6 to 8 minutes. Once done, open the lid, fold in half of the cashews and raisins, and mix in. Taste and adjust the flavor and consistency. Add more water or non-dairy milk, if you like. Bring the mixture back to a boil, and switch off the heat.

Garnish with the remaining toasted cashews and raisins, a drizzle of non-dairy cream or yogurt, chopped cilantro, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Store: Refrigerate for upto 3 days. Freeze for months.

What to Serve with Korma Beans

Serve beans korma with naan, flatbread, rice, quinoa, baked potato, garlic bread, or sourdough.