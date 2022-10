This Tofu Parmesan Bake layers pressed tofu with spinach, herbs, vegan cheese, and marinara sauce for the perfect comfort food Parmigiana dinner. Nutfree. Gluten-free option.

We’re in peak comfort food season. Now, comfort food is a little bit different for everyone and it depends on what cuisines you grew up eating. For many of us, comfort food definitely includes carbs – think Mac and Cheese . This recipe for vegan parmesan bake proves that we don’t have to carb load to get that comfy feeling!

For this tofu bake we layer tofu with herbed spinach cheese mix, marinara sauce and breadcrumbs. Because of the layering aspect we could call this a tofu lasagna but it does not contain any pasta. You could think of the tofu as a substitute for lasagna pasta though. The thicker tofu reminds me more of an eggplant parmigiana hence tofu Parmesan!

You can make this with homemade marinara sauce or with storebought marinara. To make marinara from scratch see my eggplant Parmesan recipe.

You can also bake the tofu brushed in olive oil for 15 mins before using for a golden and firmer tofu.

This recipe came about when I was just looking at what we had in the fridge. It uses easy ingredients and is flexible. The flavors depend on a good marinara or pasta sauce and vegan cheese shreds. I usually use a mix of 2 vegan mozzarella brands. Some have better flavor and some have better texture and together they give a fabulous result.

why you’ll love this tofu parmigiana!

it takes just minutes to put together

it’s super delicious way to try tofu

It is nutfree. It can be made gluten-free by omitting the breadcrumb on top or using gf breadcrumbs

my very picky niece loved it!

Tofu Parmesan Bake This Tofu Parmesan Bake has layers of pressed tofu with spinach, cheese and marinara sauce for the perfect comfort food dinner. Vegan Parmigiana Nutfree. Gluten-free option Prep Time 20 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 250 kcal Ingredients 14 ounces of firm or extra firm tofu pressed for at least 15 minutes and then sliced into 1/8 inch slices

2 teaspoons olive oil for greasing the dish

10-14 ounces of marinara sauce or pasta sauce or pizza sauce, thin out the sauce with 1-2 tablespoon or so water if its too thick For the spinach cheese filling: 6 to 8 ounces of frozen spinach, thawed and lightly pressed to remove excess moisture

1 cup vegan cheese shreds. I use mozzarella cheese and usually use a mix of 2 brand such as violife , Chao original mix, daiya

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper For the topping: 1/4 cup bread crumbs use gluten-free breadcrumbs if needed or coarsely crushed oats

1 teaspoon olive oil

Pepper flakes and fresh basil torn into small pieces for garnish Instructions Press and slice the tofu if you haven’t already and set aside.

Make the spinach cheese filling by mixing all of the ingredients that are listed under filling until mixed well.

Start layering your parmesan bake. Use a small baking dish because this makes a small serving. I used a 8.5 by 6.5-inch baking dish. Brush it with olive oil then add 2 to 3 tablespoons of the pasta sauce and spread evenly. then top it with tofu slices.

Top the tofu with more pasta sauce then add a third or half of the spinach mixture and even it out then add another layer of tofu, some more pasta sauce and repeat.

I make 2 layers but you can also make 3. After adding the spinach cheese mixture on top layer, add some of the leftover pasta sauce in small spoonfuls all over. Then top this with breadcrumbs, fresh basil and pepper flakes. Then drizzle with olive oil and bake at 425F(220c) for 25 minutes or until the top is starting to get golden and is bubbly.

Broil for one to two minutes until the top is even more golden. Remove from oven, and let it sit for a few minutes then slice and serve. Serve with warm garlic bread or over spaghetti.

Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. Freeze for upto a month Notes To make this gluten free just omit the breadcrumb topping or use gluten free breadcrumbs or coarsely crushed oats Vegan cheese substitute: Use my Use my vegan mozzarella. Oilfree: omit the oil. Soyfree: make my : make my Eggplant Parmigiana . Homemade marinara recipe is also on the eggplant parm post. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Tofu Parmesan Bake Amount Per Serving Calories 250 Calories from Fat 126 % Daily Value* Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 687mg 30% Potassium 490mg 14% Carbohydrates 19g 6% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 13g 26% Vitamin A 4387IU 88% Vitamin C 17mg 21% Calcium 224mg 22% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage:

Store refrigerated in a closed container or baking dish covered with foil for upto 3 days.

Freeze for upto a month