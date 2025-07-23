High protein and fiber. Mix everything right in the pan meal, this Sheet pan roasted veggies and beans with Creamy Lemon Yogurt sauce, has amazing flavor and texture! Wrap it, bowl it, swipe with bread! So good! Gluten-free, options for soyfree, Nutfree

This is an easy, refreshing, spring and summer meal that you can put together within minutes. You make this amazingly refreshing lemon yogurt sauce and pair it with savory roasted veggies and crispy, crunchy beans that have been tossed in spices like paprika, coriander, black pepper, and garlic. They are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside.

The warm veggies and the cooling yogurt sauce are just fabulous together.

This is a veggie-heavy recipe rich in fiber, with over 14 grams per serving. It contains 15 to 25 grams of protein per serving, depending on the garnishes and non-dairy yogurt used. The protein in these sheet pan roasted vegetables comes from the beans, yogurt, sesame or hemp seeds, and even the vegetables. For an even more filling meal, serve with whole grain flatbread, pita, or naan.

You can pair them with the sauce in any way you like. You can put the sauce on a plate, top it with the roasted veggies, then top with some seeds and sprouts and a good squeeze of lemon juice.

Or make a wrap with pita bread or naan bread. Just warm the bread, add the yogurt sauce, the roasted veggies, some more sauce, sprouts, cucumber, and a squeeze of lemon, then serve.

Sheet pan veggies and beans are absolutely delicious any which way you serve it. You can even make small tacos out of it!

Why You’ll Love Sheet Pan Veggies and Beans

super easy 1-pan meal celebrates delicious spring and summer veggies

tender-crisp roasted vegetables with crunchy roasted white beans

creamy, vibrant, 1-bowl lemon yogurt sauce

naturally gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free

Sheet Pan Veggies and Beans with Lemon Yogurt Sauce No ratings yet By: Vegan Richa Prep: 15 minutes mins Cook: 25 minutes mins Total: 40 minutes mins Servings: 3 Course: dinner, Main, Main Course Cuisine: Mediterranean SaveSaved Pin Print Sheet pan veggies and beans celebrate spring and summer’s bounty! They have so much fabulous flavor and texture and are amazing topped with the vibrant, lemon yogurt sauce! (gluten-free, soy-free, nut-free) Ingredients US Customary Metric 1x 2x 3x For the Veggies and Beans ▢ 15 ounce can white beans , or chickpeas, northern beans, or any other cooked beans, about 1 1/2 cups

, ▢ 1 cup chopped red bell pepper , chopped into 3/4-inch pieces

, ▢ 1 cup chopped potato , cubed into 3/4 inch pieces

, ▢ 1/2 cup sliced carrots , sliced into 1/4-inch slices For the Seasoning ▢ 2 teaspoons paprika , or a mix of sweet and smoked paprika

, ▢ 1 teaspoon onion powder

▢ 1 teaspoon garlic powder

▢ 2 teaspoons ground coriander

▢ 1/2 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

▢ 2 teaspoons olive oil

▢ 1 tablespoon lemon juice For the Creamy Yogurt Sauce ▢ 1 cup non-dairy yogurt , use plain or Greek-style vegan yogurt for a thicker sauce

, ▢ 1 teaspoon lemon zest , or zest of half a lemon

, ▢ 1 clove garlic , grated or minced

, ▢ 1/4 teaspoon salt

▢ 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander For Garnish ▢ microsprouts or microgreens

▢ sesame seeds or hemp seeds

▢ pickles or pickled onion

▢ lemon juice , as needed

, ▢ chopped fresh herbs , such as parsley, cilantro, green onion, or basil Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark Instructions Make the sheet pan veggies and beans. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a baking sheet that fits all your veggies and beans in a single layer. If the sheet is too large, the veggies may dry out. If it is too small, they will overlap and get mushy. A baking sheet around 11×13" works well.

Chop all the veggies if you haven't already. Drain your beans . Add the beans and chopped vegetables to the parchment-lined baking sheet. (Or use a large bowl to toss veggies with the spice mixture and then spread on baking sheet)

In a small bowl, combine the paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, ground coriander, salt, pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice . Mix well. If the mixture is too thick, add another tablespoon of lemon juice. If it’s still too thick, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to make a thin dressing that will coat the vegetables evenly.

Drizzle the spice mixture over the beans and vegetables on the baking sheet and toss well with a spatula to coat everything evenly. It will take about a minute to get everything really well coated. Spread everything into a single layer on the sheet with no overlap.

Bake for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, stir the veggies and beans. If they’re starting to dry out, loosely cover the baking sheet with another sheet of parchment paper and continue baking. Check the potatoes and carrots after another 5 to 10 minutes. If they are done, remove the baking sheet from the oven. If not, bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, make the lemon yogurt sauce. While the vegetables are roasting, prepare the yogurt sauce. In a bowl, add the non-dairy yogurt, lemon zest, grated garlic, salt, and ground coriander . Mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning. For extra flavor, you can add black pepper, ground cumin, or herbs like dill or thyme. Set the sauce aside.

Once the roasted vegetables and beans are ready, remove them from the oven. You can serve this dish in several ways. For a veggie summer meal, serve the warm vegetables with the creamy sauce on a plate. Spread the yogurt sauce on the plate, top with the roasted veggies and beans, and garnish with micro sprouts, chopped cucumber or onion, fresh herbs, sesame or hemp seeds, and a squeeze of lemon. Serve immediately.

To serve as a wrap, warm a pita or naan, spread yogurt sauce over it, add the roasted veggies, drizzle more yogurt sauce on top, and finish with garnishes like sprouts, onions, cucumbers, sesame seeds, and lemon juice. Serve immediately.

Storage: Store the roasted veggie mixture and yogurt sauce separately. Serve them cold as needed or reheat the veggie and beans in the oven or a skillet and serve. Video Notes Nutritional information is for the sheet pan beans and veggies and yogurt sauce. It does not include toppings, since what toppings and how much you use will vary. This recipe is naturally gluten-free. It is nut-free, and soy-free, as long as you use a soy-free and/or nut-free non-dairy yogurt. For extra protein, blend half yogurt and half silken or firm tofu in a food processor with the rest of the yogurt sauce ingredients until smooth and thick. Use this whipped yogurt-tofu mixture in place of the yogurt sauce. Nutrition Calories: 314 kcal , Carbohydrates: 46 g , Protein: 17 g , Fat: 8 g , Saturated Fat: 1 g , Polyunsaturated Fat: 3 g , Monounsaturated Fat: 2 g , Sodium: 618 mg , Potassium: 884 mg , Fiber: 14 g , Sugar: 8 g , Vitamin A: 5822 IU , Vitamin C: 79 mg , Calcium: 237 mg , Iron: 6 mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you make this recipe? Rate and comment below!

Ingredients

veggies and beans – White beans or your favorite cooked beans of choice combine with bell pepper, potato, and carrots.

– White beans or your favorite cooked beans of choice combine with bell pepper, potato, and carrots. seasoning – We are seasoning the sheet pan beans and veggies with paprika (or a mix of smoked and sweet paprika), onion powder, garlic powder, coriander, black pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice. The oil adds moisture helps the veggies brown and the beans get crispy-crunchy.

– We are seasoning the sheet pan beans and veggies with paprika (or a mix of smoked and sweet paprika), onion powder, garlic powder, coriander, black pepper, olive oil, and lemon juice. The oil adds moisture helps the veggies brown and the beans get crispy-crunchy. yogurt sauce – A simple combination or non-dairy yogurt (Greek-style or regular), lemon zest, garlic, salt and coriander. Use soy-free and/or nut-free yogurt, if needed.

– A simple combination or non-dairy yogurt (Greek-style or regular), lemon zest, garlic, salt and coriander. Use soy-free and/or nut-free yogurt, if needed. garnishes – Top this off with your choice of microgreens, sesame seeds or hemp seeds, pickled cucumber or pickled onion, lemon juice, and fresh herbs of choice.

💡Tips When you spread out the beans and veggies on your baking sheet, you want them overlapping as little as possible so they cook quickly and evenly.

Total baking time will depend on your pan and oven and your personal preference.

