Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree substitute option.

Everyone loves a sheet pan dinner. Everything we love about a one-pot dinner flipped onto a sheet pan. I mean, what’s better than dumping some ingredients onto a sheet pan, popping it into the oven, setting a timer, and letting the oven do its magic while you move on to more fun things.

This vegan sheet pan dinner can be left completely unattended apart from the odd peek through the oven door. Clean-up is minimal as well because, again – just one pan.

Ok, we have one more dish because we make a little tahini sauce on the side to drizzle the sheet pan dinner with after cooking. While the tahini sauce is optional, it is totally recommended because the creaminess of the tahini really lifts the whole dinner to a completely new level of delish.

What makes this sheet pan dinner exceptionally good is the use of berbere – a spicy Ethiopian spice blend that contains over a dozen different ingredients.

Amongst them are red chili peppers, fenugreek, and ginger, as well as other warming spices like coriander, cardamom, allspice, cumin, peppercorns, cloves, and cinnamon.

You can find berbere in the spice or international section of any well-stocked supermarket or get it online or make your own!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Smoky Berbere Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with tahini dressing Spice up your dinner routine with this flavorful Berbere Sheet Pan Dinner! Veggies, beans and tofu cubes are seasoned with a bold Ethiopian spice blend, baked until caramelized, then drizzled with a creamy lemon tahini dressing. Glutenfree Nutfree, Soyfree substitute option. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 30 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 383 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 4 oz quartered white or cremini mushrooms 1-inch or smaller size pieces

1 small zucchini chopped into thick slices

1 bell pepper sliced into thick slices (red pepper or a mix of red and green bell peppers or other colours)

7 oz firm or extra firm tofu pressed and cubed

1.5 - 2 cups small chopped broccoli

15 oz can white beans or chickpeas or other beans of choice or 1.5 cups cooked

2 teaspoons lime juice

2 teaspoons oil For the spices: 1 tablespoon berbere blend

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion flakes For the tahini dressing: 1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup warm water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon dried dill or parsley

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

Cilantro or parsley for garnish

2 Tablespoons pumpkin seeds or hemp seeds for crunch optional Instructions Chop or cube all the veggies and the tofu if you haven’t already. Then add them to a big sheet pan or baking dish (11x13 inches or larger size). Then drizzle the lime juice and oil on to the veggies and toss to coat well. If the veggies are not fully coated then add some more lime juice and another teaspoon of oil and toss.

In another bowl mix all the spices and sprinkle all over and toss well so all the veggies, tofu and beans are coated with the spice mixture. (You can use other spices like garam masala, baharat, curry powder etc. for variation)

Preheat the oven to 400ºF (205ºC) and place the baking pan in the preheated oven.

Bake for 25-30 minutes. At about the 18-20 minute mark check the veggies if they are getting evenly cooked and the edges are not getting scorched. Move them around. If the broccoli or mushrooms are not cooked through let them bake for another 10 minutes or so.

Meanwhile make the tahini dressing . Add the tahini, 2 tablespoons of water, lemon juice, dried dill, salt and garlic powder to a bowl. Mix really well. Add more water as needed to make a creamy thick dressing. Taste and adjust salt, tang and flavor.

Once the veggies are done cooking, remove from the oven and plate them in your serving bowls and drizzle with the tahini dressing. You can add some pumpkin seeds or chopped pecans for crunch(optional). Garnish with parsley.

You can also add these veggies in a pita wrap and add some lettuce and tahini dressing. Or you can add these veggies to a bowl with some cooked grains , and make a bowl. Notes This recipe is nut-free, gluten-free Soy-free : omit the tofu and add more veggies of choice, more mushroom or more beans.

Oilfree: Use aquafaba instead of oil for baking Nutrition Nutrition Facts Smoky Berbere Sheet Pan Veggie Dinner with tahini dressing Amount Per Serving Calories 383 Calories from Fat 135 % Daily Value* Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 622mg 27% Potassium 926mg 26% Carbohydrates 46g 15% Fiber 13g 54% Sugar 10g 11% Protein 20g 40% Vitamin A 1868IU 37% Vitamin C 95mg 115% Calcium 188mg 19% Iron 7mg 39% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

veggies: cremini mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper, and broccoli

our protein of choice here is tofu along with white beans

spices: Ethiopian spice mix berbere, paprika, thyme, pepper, garlic powder and onion powder

for the tahini dressing, we mix tahini with warm water, lemon juice, salt, dill ad garlic powder for flavor

Tips:

Ways to serve berbere sheet pan dinner:

You can also add these veggies in a pita wrap and add some lettuce and tahini dressing. To make a wrap you can use tortillas. Or you can add these veggies to a bowl with some cooked grains if you like.

Storage

Refrigerate the roasted veggies and bean mix in a closed container for upto 3 days. Refrigerate dressing separately. Reheat the veggies in the oven or microwave , then dress and serve.