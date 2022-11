Vegan Baked French Toast is a simple sweet breakfast bake you need to add to the weekend morning rotation! Gluten-free option added. No standing around the stove flipping each toast! Soyfree recipe.

Vegan Baked French Toast Casserole is an easy-to-make morning breakfast bake the whole family will love! Pieces of bread are covered in homemade vanilla and almond-kissed vegan cashew custard, topped with a brown sugar cinnamon topping, and fresh blueberries.

Into the oven it goes until the French Toast is baked to perfection! Enjoy this baked french toast casserole fresh out of the oven with some fresh custard and fruit.

What I love most about this recipe? No sweating over the stove flipping each piece of bread. Instead, everything is spread into a casserole dish and baked. Less active time in the kitchen!

Make sure to pick decent bread. You might want to go for something a bit more artisanal and sturdier. Steer clear of the soft everyday sandwich bread and anything that’s too fresh. We want at least one day-old slices. I like to use ciabatta, not too sour sourdough, baguette, French bread or homemade white sandwich bread or wheat sandwich bread.

Change up the fruit as you like with raspberries, cranberries, banana etc. make ahead by prepping the casserole with the toasts and the custard and bake when needed!

Have wonderful and restful break you all. Sending lots of love your way especially since many of us are struggling for various reasons.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Vegan French Toast with Blueberries (Baked French Toast) Vegan Baked French Toast is a simple sweet breakfast bake you need to add to the weekend morning rotation! Gluten-free option added. No standing around the stove flipping each toast! Soyfree recipe. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 18 mins Total Time 33 mins Servings: 6 Calories: 194 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the custard: ½ cup ( 65 g ) raw cashews, soaked in hot water for 15 mins, see note for nutfree

1 cup ( 236.59 ml ) water

1 teaspoon flour

¼ teaspoon almond extract

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons sugar For the topping: 2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup blueberries or other berries of choice Other: 6-8 slices bakery bread or ciabatta or french bread or a simple handmade bread that’s not too soft

2-3 teaspoons of oil Instructions Make the custard : blend all the custard ingredients until really smooth, the cashews should be blended up and the mixture should not be gritty at all. To achieve this, Blend for one minute then sit for a few minutes and blend again. Repeat this 2-3 times until the mixture is silky smooth.

Prepare the topping by mixing the sugar and the cinnamon in a bowl and set aside. Preheat the oven to 425ºF(220c).

Bake : Brush the oil on a 10 x 13 inches or similar size baking dish. Use a stonewear or ceramic baking dish. Add two thirds of the custard into the baking dish then dip each piece of bread into the custard to coat really well then arrange it in the baking dish itself so that the pieces of bread are not overlapping but they are touching and well packed. (Depending on the bread you use you might need to let the bread soak for a few minutes in the custard if it isn't soaking really well before baking it.)

Once all the bread is in the baking dish, brush some more custard on top of the bread slices, then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and add the blueberries on top. Then place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 15 to 18 minutes, depending on your oven and the thickness of the bread as well as the thickness of your baking dish.

Once the edges of the custard and bread start to look golden, the french toast are done. Remove from the oven. And then remove the toasts from the baking dish while they are still hot because they tend to stick to the baking dish as they cool down. Place them on your serving dish or plate. If you have any custard left, you can heat it up in a small saucepan to thicken and then drizzle it over the french toast. Drizzle with maple syrup and serve with some fresh fruit of choice . Notes Make ahead; Use artisanal bread, assemble with the custard, cover the dish tightly with foil and refrigerate overnight. Remove foil and bake when needed. Brush additional custard before baking.

Gluten-free , use corn starch or tapioca starch instead of the flour in the custard, and use gluten-free bread for the French toast

, use corn starch or tapioca starch instead of the flour in the custard, and use gluten-free bread for the French toast Nutfree: Use a mix of 3 tablespoons hemp seeds and 3 tablespoons silken tofu. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan French Toast with Blueberries (Baked French Toast) Amount Per Serving Calories 194 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 136mg 6% Potassium 134mg 4% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 5g 10% Vitamin A 15IU 0% Vitamin C 3mg 4% Calcium 46mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Why is my baked French Toast soggy?

Baked French toast goes soggy if you’ve used too thin, fresh, or soft bread. Other causes are too much liquid in the custard or soaking the bread for too long..