Delicious vegan mushroom biryani in the Instant Pot. Mushroom biryani is an amazing vegan version of chicken biryani made with meaty mushrooms, tender fluffy rice, and flavorful spices. Perfect for weeknight meal! Add some chickpeas or beans for added protein. Vegan Gluten-free Soyfree Recipe, Nutfree option. Stove top instructions included

This vegan Mushroom biryani is a delicious one-pot dish made with rice, sliced mushrooms, and a fragrant blend of whole and ground spices and herbs. Traditionally a biryani is made with meat, often chicken, that is marinated in yogurt and then layered with parboiled basmati rice and fresh herbs like cilantro and mint

For this chicken biryani-style recipe we are using mushrooms instead of chicken but you can also use other chicken substitutes here. Great chicken alternatives are soy curls, seitan or store bought vegan chicken or other vegan chicken substitutes. Check the notes on how to use those.

As for the cooking method, I am using an Instant pot. Hence just pot to wash up afterwards! You will be amazed by how fluffy the rice will turn out. See recipe notes for stove top instructions.

There are many ways to make Biryani. There are also variations in the recipe based on region, be it Hyderabadi biryani, Lucknowi biryani. Todays recipe is a generic Biryani recipe that I often use with vegan meats. The flavor and umami from the mushrooms make this Biryani delicious and meaty. You can add some veggies or protein along with the mushroom.

I cook the mushroom first to get that browned Caramelized mushroom flavor. Mushrooms cooked under pressure get that flavor without having to stand around and sauté it for a long time! Just add to the instant pot with be try limited liquid and you get perfectly browned mushrooms. Then add the rice and water and spices and pressure cook.

Print Recipe No ratings yet Instant Pot Mushroom Biryani Delicious vegan mushroom biryani in the Instant Pot. Mushroom biryani is an amazing vegan version of chicken biryani made with meaty mushrooms, fluffy basmati rice, and flavorful spices. Vegan Gluten-free soyfree recipe. Nutfree option. Stove top instructions included Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 25 mins Total Time 35 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 334 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 1/3 cup ( 250 g ) white basmati rice , wash really well and soak for at least 15 minutes For the spices and onion: 2 teaspoons oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 bay leaves

3 cloves

3 green cardamom pods, slightly opened

1 cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom. slightly opened, optional

3 tablespoons cashews

1 medium onion, thinly sliced or 1 ½ cup thinly sliced red onion For the mushrooms: 1 tablespoon ginger garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1 1/2 teaspoon Kashmiri chili powder or use paprika

1 1/2 teaspoons garam masala, use less or more to preference

3/4 teaspoon salt divided

8-10 ounces ( 230 g ) of sliced mushrooms, 1/4 inch thick slices or quartered, use white or cremini or a mix

1 1/2 cups ( 355 ml ) water

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped mint , optional

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) non dairy yogurt or use coconut cream or cashew cream

For garnish: lemon juice and pepper flakes Instructions Wash and soak the rice if you haven’t already, then heat up the instant pot on sauté mode. Add the oil, once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and cook for a minute or until fragrant. Then add the rest of the whole spices and mix in for a few seconds.

Add the cashews and cook stirring frequently, until the cashews are golden, this can take anywhere from 1-3 minutes. You want the cashews to get golden on most of the edges,

Remove most of the cashews and set aside for garnish.

Add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4-6 minutes. Stir occasionally and deglaze with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water in between. The water helps in the conduction of heat as well and helps in quicker and even browning.

Once onion is golden remove half of the onion to use as garnish. Then add the ginger garlic paste, ground spices, that’s the Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, garam masala and add yogurt and mix really well.

Add the mushrooms and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix really well. Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of water depending on your instant pot. If using a large (8 qt or 10 qt) instant pot then use the 1/4 cup of water.

Close the lid and pressure cook for 9 minutes, once the pressure cooking is done let the pressure release for 5 minutes then quick release.

Open the lid and stir the mushrooms and even them out in the inner pot. Then drain the rice and sprinkle the rice all over the mushrooms, do not mix. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoons salt all over.

Add in 1 1/2 cups of water, just drizzle over the rice and do not mix. Add half the cilantro and mint on the rice and close the lid and pressure cook on high for 5 minutes. Once the pressure cooking is done, let the instant pot sit for 7 minutes to naturally release then quick release using a spatula.

Open the lid, add lemon juice and fluff the rice. Remove the inner pot from the instant pot as the bottom plate stays hot and will continue to cook the rice. Once you remove the inner pot or transfer the rice to a serving dish, fluff really well then garnish with cashews, remaining reserved onions, cilantro and mint.

Add some pepper flakes and serve. Serve with raita, yogurt, chutneys, curries or crisped tofu or protein of choice. Notes For flavour variations add in 1/4 teaspoon of black peppercorns, add in a little bit of mace. You can also add in some saffron milk( soak 4 to 5 strands of saffron in 1 tablespoon of non-dairy milk) once soaked and the milk is yellow in colour drizzle all over the cooked biryani and fluff it and serve. Stove top: follow instructions in a saucepan over medium heat. after adding the mushrooms, mix, cover and cook for 12-15 mins, stir once in between. Then add the drained rice, water, salt and lightly mix. Cover the pan with a lid, reduce heat to low and cook for 17-19 minutes. Nutfree: omit the nuts No onion garlic: Use thin slices of zucchini instead of onion. Add 1/3 teaspoon fenugreek leaves instead of garlic Brown Rice: Sauté the mushrooms for 2-3 mins, don’t pressure cook. Then add the soaked(30 min soak) and drained 1 1/2 cups brown basmati rice, salt and the water. Don’t mix. Close the lid and pressure cook 17-19 mins depending on the brown rice type and brand. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Instant Pot Mushroom Biryani Amount Per Serving Calories 334 Calories from Fat 63 % Daily Value* Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 466mg 20% Potassium 397mg 11% Carbohydrates 60g 20% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 4g 4% Protein 9g 18% Vitamin A 406IU 8% Vitamin C 6mg 7% Calcium 74mg 7% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Tips

If you don’t have black cardamom you can also use star anise or you can just omit it.

For flavour variations add in 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper corns, add in a bit of mace. You can also add in some saffron milk (soak 4 to 5 strands of saffron in 1 tablespoon of non-dairy milk) once soaked and the milk is yellow in colour, drizzle all over the cooked biryani and fluff it and serve.

add in 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper corns, add in a bit of mace. You can also add in some saffron milk (soak 4 to 5 strands of saffron in 1 tablespoon of non-dairy milk) once soaked and the milk is yellow in colour, drizzle all over the cooked biryani and fluff it and serve. Biryanis usually have whole spices and they are obviously are not fun to bite into so you can remove all the whole spices , (the bay leaves and the cloves and the green and black cardamom) if you can find them, just before serving. You’ll want to leave them in if you’re storing the biryani because the spices will continue to infuse the dish with a lot of flavor.

How to make Vegan Mushroom Biryani

Wash and soak the rice if you haven’t already, then heat up the instant pot on sauté mode. Add the oil, once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and cook for a minute or until fragrant. Then add the rest of the whole spices and mix in for a few seconds.

Add the cashews and cook until the cashews are golden, this can take anywhere from 1-3 minutes. You just want the cashews to get golden on most of the edges, stir frequently.

Remove most of the cashews and set aside for garnish. Add the onion and a good pinch of salt and cook until golden. 4-6 mins

Stir occasionally and deglaze with 1 to 2 tablespoons of water in between.

The water helps in the conduction of heat as well and helps in quicker and even browning.





Once onion is golden remove half of the onion to use as garnish. Then add the ginger garlic paste, ground spices, that’s the Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, garam masala and add yogurt and mix really well.

Add the mushrooms and 1/2 teaspoon salt and mix really well. Add 2 to 4 tablespoons of water depending on your instant pot. If using a large instant pot then use the 1/4 cup of water.

Close the lid and pressure cook for 9 minutes, once the pressure cooking is done let the pressure release for 5 minutes then quick release.

Open the lid and stir the mushrooms and even them out. Then drain the rice and sprinkle the rice all over the mushrooms, do not mix. Sprinkle 1/4 teaspoons salt all over.

Add in 1 1/2 cups of water, just drizzle over the rice and do not mix. Add half the cilantro and mint on the rice and close the lid and pressure cook for 5 minutes.

Once the pressure cooking is done, let the instant pot sit for 7 minutes to naturally release then quick release using a spatula.

Open the lid, add some lemon juice and fluff the rice. Remove the inner pot from the instant pot because the bottom plate stays hot and will continue to cook the rice.

Once you remove the inner pot or transfer the rice to a serving dish, fluff really well then garnish with cashews, remaining reserved onions, cilantro and mint.

Add lemon juice and some pepper flakes and serve. Serve with some raita or yogurt or chutneys or curries or cropped tofu or protein of choice.

Storage:

Store in a closed container in the fridge for upto 3 days. Reheat in a skillet or microwave.