This Curried Chickpea Fried Rice in a Jar is the perfect homemade food gift that can be made with pantry staple ingredients you might already have! This One Pot recipe be made in the Instant Pot in less than 10 minutes. Gluten-free & refined sugar-free.

Need a homemade gift but don’t want to resort to the old hot chocolate or chocolate chip cookie mix? For a creative and different homemade gift, make my Curried Fried Rice in a Jar. These cute mason jars filled with rice and a special spice blend are amazing for gifting and especially great for those who don’t love sweets. This is a dump and done recipe. Dump everything in the instant pot with water/stock and salt and close and pressure cook!

The best thing? You might already have most ingredients in your pantry. Just fill your jar with some basmati rice, then grab a small empty spice dispenser and layer the spice mix in it. Then place the little jar with the spice mix into the big mason jar with the rice.

With the jar, you want to include a list of ingredients that are needed to be added along with the instructions for making this Dump and Done Instant Pot Recipe. If you want, you could even include a can of chickpeas in the gift bag. There you are: you basically just gifted an amazing dinner or easy lunch that comes together in minutes. Trust me, people will call to let you know how delicious it was.

You can copy and paste the instructions from the blog or, write them out yourself. Handwritten always feels more special.

About the recipe: This curried chickpea fried rice can be made within minutes using an Instant Pot. You can also make it in a saucepan. Instructions are in the notes.

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Curried Chickpea Fried Rice in a Jar for Gifting ( Dump and Done Instant Pot Recipe) Curried Chickpea Fried Rice in a Jar is the perfect homemade food gift that can be made with pantry staple ingredients you might already have! This One Pot recipe be made in the Instant Pot or using a regular pot. Gluten-free & refined sugar-free. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 15 mins Total Time 25 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 415 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients To add to the jar: 1 1/2 cups ( 280 g ) white basmati rice For the spices: 1 tablespoon onion flakes

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon salt You can leave the salt out so people can decide how much they want to add

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne or Indian red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon poultry seasoning, optional or add 1/4 teaspoon oregano and 1/4 teaspoon sage

generous pinches of ground clove and nutmeg, optional For the rest of the ingredients: 15 ounce ( 425.24 g ) can of chickpeas

1 3/4 cups ( 414.03 ml ) of water or vegetable broth or use 1 cup water/broth and 1 cup light coconut milk

1 1/2 to 2 cups ( 273 g ) of chopped quick cooking vegetables of choice

1 tablespoon soy sauce or tamari ,optional Instructions You need 1 large quart size mason jar and a smaller jar for the spices for this jar gift. We keep the rice and spices separate so that the rice can be washed before using.

Add the rice to the large mason jar. To the smaller jar, add all of the spices, and salt if using, and close the lid. (You can add 2-3 teaspoons of your favorite curry powder or garam masala instead of all of the spices) . Add this spice jar to the larger jar.

Gift this large jar with a can of chickpeas or any other beans that you want to gift with. Tie up some bows, write the instructions, and gift it.

To use this jar , take the small jar out of the larger jar. Empty the rice into a bowl. Add some water and wash the rice, drain, add more water and soak for at least 15 minutes.

Open up the can of chickpeas. Drain and wash them and set aside.

Oil your instant pot really well then add in your drained rice. Add all of the spices. Add the chickpeas. You can add in your chopped vegetables and soy sauce if using. I like to use a mix of carrots, peas, peppers, beans. You can also add in 1 or 2 chopped tomato if you like. Then add in the water and mix really well.

If you want the rice to be really separate then 1 3/4 cup is the amount the water you want to use. The rice will be fluffy like fried rice. If you want it to be softer, then use 2 cups of water.

Mix really well then close the lid and pressure cook for 6 minutes. Then let the pressure release for 8 minutes and then quick release.

Fluff up the rice really well and then remove the inner pot from the instant pot because the plate at the bottom stays hot and it will keep cooking the rice and can overcook the rice.

Serve with some non dairy yogurt or chutneys of choice or any of Dals or curries. Notes You can also make this into a quinoa-fried rice jar. The cooking time for quinoa will be 3 minutes

Saucepan: After soaking and Draining the rice, add the rice and the rest of the ingredients to a saucepan. Add 3 cups of water. Mix really well. Cover and cook at low heat for 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Nutrition Facts Curried Chickpea Fried Rice in a Jar for Gifting ( Dump and Done Instant Pot Recipe) Amount Per Serving Calories 415 Calories from Fat 27 % Daily Value* Fat 3g 5% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 659mg 29% Potassium 487mg 14% Carbohydrates 84g 28% Fiber 9g 38% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 4188IU 84% Vitamin C 11mg 13% Calcium 98mg 10% Iron 4mg 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients:

white basmati rice

For the spices, I like a mix of onion flakes, garlic powder, salt , bay leaves, ground coriander, cumin, paprika, cayenne or Indian red chili powder, ground cardamom, turmeric, black pepper, and cinnamon

for an especially flavorful fried rice, add in some poultry seasoning, ground clove, and nutmeg

To make this dish, you need a can of chickpeas, water or vegetable broth, and chopped vegetables

a bit of soy sauce makes a great addition and makes this taste like restaurant-style fried rice

Tips:

you can use Indian red chili powder instead of cayenne

white beans or kidney beans can be used instead of chickpeas

You can also make this into a quinoa-fried rice jar. The cooking time for quinoa will be 3 minutes

How to make Instant Pot Curried Chickpea Fried Rice

To use this jar, take the small jar out of the larger jar. Empty the rice into a bowl. Add some water and wash the rice, drain, add more water and soak for at least 15 minutes.

Open up the can of chickpeas. Drain and wash them and set aside.

Oil your instant pot really well then add in drained rice. Add all of the spices. Add the chickpeas. You can add in your chopped vegetables and soy sauce if using. I like to use a mix of carrots, peas, peppers, beans. You can also add in some chopped tomato if you like. 1 or 2 chopped tomatoes. Then add in the water and mix in.

If you want the rice to be really separate then that’s the amount the water you want to use. If you want it to be slightly softer, then use 2 cups of water.

Mix really well then close the lid and pressure cook for 6 minutes. Then let the pressure release for 8 minutes and then quick release.

Fluff up the rice really well and then remove the inner pot from the instant pot because the plate at the bottom stays hot and it will keep cooking the rice and can overcook the rice.

Serve with some non dairy yogurt, Raita or chutneys of choice or any of Dals or curries.

You can also make this into a quinoa-fried rice jar. The cooking time for quinoa will be 3 minutes

How to assemble the jars:

You need 1 large quart size mason jar and a smaller jar to fit the spices for this.

Add the rice to the large mason jar. To the smaller jar, add all of the spices and salt if using and close the lid. Add this to the larger jar.

To your gift set, you can add a can of chickpeas or any other beans that you want to gift with the rice mix in a jar. Tie up some bows, write the instructions, and gift it!