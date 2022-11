These 5 ingredient No-Bake Peanut butter Cookies come together very quickly and satisfy the cookie, fudge and quick snack craving! Use almond butter to make it peanut-free and sunflower seed butter for nutfree.

These Peanut Butter & Chocolate No Bake Cookies are a new favorite in my home! They come together in no time at all and require no baking. So if you don’t have an oven or if it’s simply too hot to turn on the oven, this recipe is your friend!

It all starts with some smooth peanut butter, which just needs to be stirred together with some maple syrup, vanilla, salt, and flour/gluten-free flour of choice, and you are done!

Chill the dough, shape them into the typical peanut butter cookie shape and dip them into chocolate. You’re done! I recommend you pick a really high-quality peanut butter.

If you want to make them for the holidays, add a sprinkle of cinnamon, apple pie spice, or pumpkin spice to the cookie batter.

These 5 ingredient No-Bake Peanut butter Cookies come together very quickly and satisfy the cookie, fudge and quick snack craving! Use almond butter to make it peanut-free and sunflower seed butter for nutfree.

Ingredients

3/4 cup ( 193.5 g ) smooth peanut butter

1/4 cup ( 60 ml ) maple syrup

A pinch of salt, a pinch more if the peanut butter is unsalted

Few drops of vanilla extract optional

2 to 4 tablespoons of flour of choice, such as coconut flour, oat flour, almond flour for gluten-free, or all purpose flour (see note) For the chocolate coating: 1/3 cup ( 60 g ) vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips or chunks

1/2 teaspoon coconut oil optional Instructions Make the cookie dough : Let the peanut butter sit at room temperature for a while or you can microwave a little bit so that it is soft. Add to a bowl.

Heat the maple syrup in a microwave or in a sauce pan on stove top until it is hot. Add to the peanut butter. Add flavors such as vanilla or cinnamon etc, then mix really well. It will take a minute or so for the mixture to become nice and smooth.

Then add the salt and flour, I usually add 2 tablespoons of flour and then add more 1 tablespoon at a time. Mix in the flour and let the mixture sit in for 5-10 minutes so that the mixture cools a little bit and the peanut butter has the time to start solidify a little and the flour gets time to get absorbed in the wet mixture.

If still very sticky, Add 1 more tablespoon of flour to mix in and see if you need more. You want it to be a soft slightly sticky cookie dough and not stiff.

Put the bowl in the refrigerator to chill for 20 to 25 minutes.

In the meantime, melt your chocolate. Either on a double boiler on stove or in the microwave. Add the chocolate and the coconut oil to a bowl then microwave in 30-second intervals. Check every internal and as soon as the chocolate starts to melt, whisk it until all chocolate has melted and is smooth. Set aside.

Get the cookie dough bowl from the fridge. Using a scoop or a spoon, divide the dough into equal portions and roll it out into balls

Press these balls on parchment paper or a plate using a fork and set aside.

Then dip each of these cookies into melted chocolate. You can dip half, or full or drizzle over the cookies. You can also add some crushed peanuts on top for some crunchy texture.

Then chill these cookies again for 20 minutes until the chocolate sets and serve. Store refrigerated for upto 5 days. Notes Storage: These cookies will last in the fridge for a week. Freeze for upto a month. Use almond butter to make it peanut free and sunflower seed butter for Nutfree .

and sunflower seed butter for . Add cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to make them taste extra cozy.

For some crunch, you can also add some crushed peanuts on top of the dipped chocolate for some crunchy texture.

Ingredients:

peanut butter – choose smooth high-quality peanut butter. natural will work but cookie dough might need additional sweet like powdered sugar

maple syrup – it adds sweetness

flour helps bring everything together – use almond flour, oat flour, or coconut flour for gluten-free, all purpose for regular

vanilla extract

salt enhances the sweetness from the syrup – skip it if your peanut butter already has salt in it

for the chocolate coating, we melt vegan semi-sweet chocolate chips or chopped chunks of chocolate with some coconut oil

Tips:

Use almond butter to make it peanut free

Add cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice to make them taste extra cozy

If you’re not a fan of dark chocolate, skip it or use a different kind of chocolate

You can dip them half, or full or drizzle the chocolate over the cookies.

For some crunch, you can also add some crushed peanuts on top of the dipped chocolate for some crunchy texture.

How to make No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

Let the peanut butter sit at room temperature for a while or you can microwave it a little bit so that it is soft, then add it to a bowl.





Heat the maple syrup in a microwave or in a saucepan on the stovetop until it is hot.

Add to the peanut butter. Add flavorings such as vanilla or cinnamon etc and then mix really well. It will take a minute or so for the mixture to become nice and smooth.

Then add the salt and flour, I usually add 2 tablespoons of flour and then add more 1 tablespoon at a time depending on the consistency. Mix in the flour and let the mixture sit in for 5-10 minutes so that the mixture cools a little bit and the peanut butter has the time to start solidifying a little and the flour gets time to absorb the wet mixture.

If still sticky after 10 mins, Add 1 more tablespoon of flour to mix in and see if you need more. You want it to be a soft cookie dough and not stiff.

Put the bowl in the refrigerator to chill for 20 minutes.

In the meantime, melt your chocolate. Either on a double boiler on the stove or in the microwave.

Add the chocolate with the coconut oil to a bowl then microwave in 30-second intervals, Check after each interval, As soon as the chocolate starts to melt, whisk it until all chocolate has melted and is smooth. Set aside.

Get the cookie dough bowl from the fridge. Using a scoop or a spoon divide the dough into equal portions and roll it out into balls. Press these balls on parchment paper or a plate using a fork and set aside.

Then dip each of these cookies into chocolate. You can dip them half, or full or drizzle them over the cookies. You can also add some crushed peanuts on top for some crunchy texture.

Then chill these cookies again for 20 minutes until chocolate sets and serve.

STORAGE:

These cookies will last in the fridge for a week. Freeze for up to a month.