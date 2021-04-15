Potato Quinoa Waffles ( Aloo Tikki Waffles)

These easy Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles are inspired by my favorite Indian potato snack, Aloo Tikki! The quinoa adds nutrition and texture making them a savory brunch treat that is wonderfully filling! Vegan Gluten-free Nutfree Soyfree
I love me a good waffles recipe! No better self-care activity than digging into a pile of hot crispy waffles topped with all kinds of nuts and drizzles. But recently, I’ve been on a savory kick, and YES luckily the waffle maker is an excellent tool for not only making delicious sweet dessert waffles but it can be used for delicious savory snacks too. Like these incredible Potato Quinoa Waffles.
They are crispy on the outside and taste a bit like potato pancakes but we also add some cooked quinoa to these, so they are more filling and nutritious! And would you just look at that crisp, golden crust that only a piping hot waffle maker creates? Gorgeous!
I also call them Aloo Tikki Waffles – Aloo Tikki are Indian Potato Patties served as a snack and while there is no quinoa added to Indian potato patties, we do sneak in all those gorgeous Indian spices like cumin, green chiles, ginger and coriander.
Also try my Pizza Waffles and Chickpea flour veggie waffles for savory spins
Now, most quinoa waffles are made using quinoa flour. These are made using quinoa which we cook along with the potatoes! Of course, if you happen to have leftover cooked quinoa and potatoes, you can use those!
Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles
Ingredients
- 2 medium potatoes Russett or Yukon gold
- 1/4 cup (43 g) quinoa uncooked , or use 3/4 cup cooked
- 1 hot green chili such as serrano pepper, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup (54 g) finely chopped onion
- 2 tsp minced ginger
- 1/2 cup (8 g) chopped cilantro
- 1/2 tsp cumin seeds or a heaping 1/4 tsp carom seeds
- 1/2 tsp cayenne use less for less heat
- 1/2 tsp ground coriander
- 1/8 tsp baking soda
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp oil plus more as needed for making the waffles
Instructions
- Peel the potatoes and cut into small pieces. Rinse the quinoa and drain.
- Add the potatoes and quinoa to a pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. Pressure Cook in the pressure cooker for 3 minutes, then quick release after 5 minutes.If cooking in a saucepan, cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference.
- Once cooked, drain the potatoes and quinoa, let them drain really well, and cool down a bit. Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients. You can also use pre-cooked potatoes and quinoa instead of cooking them together.
- Add the potato and quinoa to a large bowl and mash, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust salt if needed. You can add other flavors here as you wish.
- Heat your waffle iron, drizzle a bit of oil on the waffle iron, then place a 1/4 cup or more of the mixture, depending on the size of the waffle iron. Close the iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown on both sides. This can take quite a bit of time depending on the waffle iron, and potatoes.
- If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it.Serve with chutneys, ketchup or topped with chickpea curry or other bean curries and salsa/Pico de Gallo
Notes
- If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then bake.
- These waffles also taste great and crispier with some vegan cheese shreds added to the waffles batter.
Nutrition
Ingredients for making Potato Quinoa Waffles:
- potatoes – the best kind to use here are Russett or Yukon gold potatoes.
- quinoa – I used a mix of red and white but any quinoa works. We want to rinse and drain the quinoa to remove the soapy taste.
- green chili, such as serrano pepper, finely chopped – skip if you don’t want them spicy.
- chopped onion – a great way to up the umami. Use red or white onions and make sure to chop them finely.
- As these are Aloo Tikki inspired I bring on the Indian flavors by adding some ginger, cilantro, cumin seeds, cayenne and ground coriander.
- baking soda is responsible for the rise.
- salt – potatoes need plenty of salt, always.
Tips and Substitutions:
- If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it.
- As for spices, you can add garam masala, or take them in a Mediterranean direction by skipping Indian spices as well as ginger, coriander and chiles and adding some rosemary, oregano, or basil instead.
- These waffles also taste great and get crispier with some vegan cheese shreds added to the waffles batter.
How to make Potato Quinoa Waffles
Prep the quinoa and potatoes: you can cook them separately to preference or together as below.
Peel the potatoes and cube them into small pieces. Rinse the quinoa and drain.
Add the potatoes and quinoa to a saucepan or pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. If using a pressure cooker, pressure cook for 3 minutes, then quick release after 5 minutes. In a saucepan, cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference. Once cooked, drain the potatoes and quinoa, let them drain really well, and cool down a bit. Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients.
Add the potato and quinoa to a large bowl and mash.
Now, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust salt if needed.
You can add other flavors to these vegan quinoa waffles – season them as you wish (see tips).
Heat your waffle iron, drizzle a bit of oil on the waffle iron, then place a 1/4 cup or more of the mixture, depending on the size of the waffle iron.
Close the iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown on both sides. This can take quite a bit of time depending on the waffle iron, and potatoes. If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it.
Toppings for these savory vegan quinoa waffles:
These waffles can be topped with pretty much anything Indian. Think leftover chickpea curry or vegan raita! Here are some more options:
- chopped chives
- vegan sour cream
- coconut bacon
- caramelized onions
- vegan cheese shreds
- smashed chickpeas or hummus
- jalapeno lime dip
Comments
priya saysApril 15, 2021 at 7:07 am
Can these be made with sweet potato?
Vegan Richa Support saysApril 17, 2021 at 2:02 pm
I don’t see why not – go for it
Richa saysApril 17, 2021 at 2:45 pm
Boiled Sweet potatoes can get too mushy. Bake them till all dente and then use
Anonymous saysApril 15, 2021 at 6:09 pm
This turned out so good.
Richa saysApril 15, 2021 at 6:18 pm
Awesome!!
JoAnn saysApril 15, 2021 at 7:21 pm
Mmm sounds interesting. Do you have a recipe for plain waffles and pancakes please
Adele McLaughlin saysApril 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm
These turned out amazing. Crispy and very flavourful. This recipe is definately one to keep. Easy to make.
Thank you!
Richa saysApril 17, 2021 at 2:51 am
Awesome!!