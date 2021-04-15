Potato Quinoa Waffles ( Aloo Tikki Waffles)

These easy Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles are inspired by my favorite Indian potato snack, Aloo Tikki! The quinoa adds nutrition and texture making them a savory brunch treat that is wonderfully filling! Vegan Gluten-free Nutfree Soyfree

I love me a good waffles recipe! No better self-care activity than digging into a pile of hot crispy waffles topped with all kinds of nuts and drizzles. But recently, I’ve been on a savory kick, and YES luckily the waffle maker is an excellent tool for not only making delicious sweet dessert waffles but it can be used for delicious savory snacks too. Like these incredible Potato Quinoa Waffles.

They are crispy on the outside and taste a bit like potato pancakes but we also add some cooked quinoa to these, so they are more filling and nutritious! And would you just look at that crisp, golden crust that only a piping hot waffle maker creates? Gorgeous!

I also call them Aloo Tikki Waffles – Aloo Tikki are Indian Potato Patties served as a snack and while there is no quinoa added to Indian potato patties, we do sneak in all those gorgeous Indian spices like cumin, green chiles, ginger and coriander.

Also try my Pizza Waffles and Chickpea flour veggie waffles for savory spins

Now, most quinoa waffles are made using quinoa flour. These are made using quinoa which we cook along with the potatoes! Of course, if you happen to have leftover cooked quinoa and potatoes, you can use those!

MORE VEGAN BREAKFAST OPTIONS

Print Recipe 5 from 2 votes Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles These easy Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles are inspired by my favorite Indian potato snack, Aloo Tikki! The quinoa adds nutrition and texture making them a savory brunch treat that is wonderfully filling! Makes 8-10 mini waffles Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 35 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 4 Calories: 141 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 medium potatoes Russett or Yukon gold

1/4 cup ( 43 g ) quinoa uncooked , or use 3/4 cup cooked

1 hot green chili such as serrano pepper, finely chopped

1/3 cup ( 54 g ) finely chopped onion

2 tsp minced ginger

1/2 cup ( 8 g ) chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp cumin seeds or a heaping 1/4 tsp carom seeds

1/2 tsp cayenne use less for less heat

1/2 tsp ground coriander

1/8 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp salt

1 tsp oil plus more as needed for making the waffles Instructions Peel the potatoes and cut into small pieces. Rinse the quinoa and drain.

Add the potatoes and quinoa to a pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. Pressure Cook in the pressure cooker for 3 minutes, then quick release after 5 minutes. If cooking in a saucepan, cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference.

Once cooked, drain the potatoes and quinoa, let them drain really well, and cool down a bit. Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients. You can also use pre-cooked potatoes and quinoa instead of cooking them together.

Add the potato and quinoa to a large bowl and mash, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust salt if needed. You can add other flavors here as you wish.

Heat your waffle iron, drizzle a bit of oil on the waffle iron, then place a 1/4 cup or more of the mixture, depending on the size of the waffle iron. Close the iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown on both sides. This can take quite a bit of time depending on the waffle iron, and potatoes.

If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it. Serve with chutneys, ketchup or topped with chickpea curry or other bean curries and salsa/Pico de Gallo Notes If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then bake.

These waffles also taste great and crispier with some vegan cheese shreds added to the waffles batter. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Indian Spiced Vegan Potato Quinoa Waffles Amount Per Serving Calories 141 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 6% Sodium 517mg 22% Potassium 552mg 16% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 2g 2% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 247IU 5% Vitamin C 24mg 29% Calcium 25mg 3% Iron 2mg 11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients for making Potato Quinoa Waffles:

potatoes – the best kind to use here are Russett or Yukon gold potatoes.

quinoa – I used a mix of red and white but any quinoa works. We want to rinse and drain the quinoa to remove the soapy taste.

green chili, such as serrano pepper, finely chopped – skip if you don’t want them spicy.

chopped onion – a great way to up the umami. Use red or white onions and make sure to chop them finely.

As these are Aloo Tikki inspired I bring on the Indian flavors by adding some ginger, cilantro, cumin seeds, cayenne and ground coriander.

baking soda is responsible for the rise.

salt – potatoes need plenty of salt, always.

Tips and Substitutions:

If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it.

As for spices, you can add garam masala, or take them in a Mediterranean direction by skipping Indian spices as well as ginger, coriander and chiles and adding some rosemary, oregano, or basil instead.

These waffles also taste great and get crispier with some vegan cheese shreds added to the waffles batter.

How to make Potato Quinoa Waffles

Prep the quinoa and potatoes: you can cook them separately to preference or together as below.

Peel the potatoes and cube them into small pieces. Rinse the quinoa and drain.

Add the potatoes and quinoa to a saucepan or pressure cooker with 3 cups of water. If using a pressure cooker, pressure cook for 3 minutes, then quick release after 5 minutes. In a saucepan, cook over medium heat for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are cooked to preference. Once cooked, drain the potatoes and quinoa, let them drain really well, and cool down a bit. Meanwhile, prep the rest of the ingredients.

Add the potato and quinoa to a large bowl and mash.

Now, add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. Taste and adjust salt if needed.

You can add other flavors to these vegan quinoa waffles – season them as you wish (see tips).

Heat your waffle iron, drizzle a bit of oil on the waffle iron, then place a 1/4 cup or more of the mixture, depending on the size of the waffle iron.

Close the iron and cook until the waffles are golden brown on both sides. This can take quite a bit of time depending on the waffle iron, and potatoes. If you want these to be sturdier, and more crispy, you can add in a 1/4 cup of flour or breadcrumbs into the mixture, and then waffle it.

Toppings for these savory vegan quinoa waffles:

These waffles can be topped with pretty much anything Indian. Think leftover chickpea curry or vegan raita! Here are some more options: