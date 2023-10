Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert.

Pumpkin pie is a quintessential fall dessert, but making pie from scratch is a whole production. This pumpkin crisp is a twist on that classic. It gives you the same fall flavor profile with less active cooking time!

This is a quick, crustless pumpkin pie filling topped with a delicious, oat crumble. To take this dessert over the top, serve slices of pumpkin pie crisp with some whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on top.

This is perfect fall dessert for any day and even for festive events! Bake it in a nice baking dish for a gorgeous crisp on top and serve from the dish. You can adjust the filling so that it sets a bit more and it’s more like bars, or you can keep it more like a pudding. Adjust it away as you like.

Why You’ll Love Pumpkin Crisp

all of the pumpkin pie flavors you love with less work to make

velvety, pumpkin filling packed with warming fall spices

crispy streusel topping is so easy to make! Just mix and spread, no kneading or shaping.

soy-free and nut-free with a gluten-free option

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Pumpkin Pie Crisp Pumpkin crisp has all of the amazingly delicious flavors and texture of pumpkin pie without the need to make a crust. Instead, it has a crunchy streusel topping that comes together in a single bowl. Serve it warm or chilled topped with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for a decadent fall or winter dessert. Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Total Time 45 minutes mins Servings: 8 Calories: 187 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Pie Layer 1 1/4 cup ( 306.25 g ) pumpkin puree

3 tablespoons coconut cream , solid white part from full fat coconut milk can

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour** or use a mix of half gluten-free flour and half cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

pinch of salt For the Topping 1/2 cup ( 62.5 g ) all-purpose flour or use gluten-free blend of choice

1/2 cup ( 40.54 g ) old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup ( 73.33 g ) brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons melted vegan butter or more, if needed Instructions Line an 8×5-inch or a similar size baking dish with parchment paper or grease it really well. You can also use a 9×4-inch loaf pan, a cake pan, or a 6-inch cast iron dish. Preheat the oven to 365° F (185° C). Make the pie layer. In a bowl, add all of the ingredients listed under the pie layer and mix until the brown sugar and all the flour are well incorporated.

Spread this into your baking dish and even it out with a spatula. Make the topping. To a bowl, add all the dry ingredients — that’s the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon, baking powder and salt — and mix really well.

Melt the vegan butter and add it to the bowl, then press and mix. Initially it will feel like there isn't enough butter, but keep pressing and mixing. Put your hands in there and bring the mixture together. If it's not coming together after 2-3 minutes, then add in a teaspoon or more of melted vegan butter to help it become more crumb-like. As soon as the mixture can be pressed into a crumbly dough, the mixture is ready.

Spread this crumb all over the pumpkin pie layer in the pan, then bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes. The baking time depends on your baking pan and the oven. You want the top to be nicely golden and a little brown on some edges.

Remove the baking dish from the oven. You can serve it immediately while it's still warm by scooping it directly from the baking dish. Or let it cool completely, Chill for an hour or so, if you want to slice it. It'll be like a crustless pumpkin pie with a crumb topping. then use the parchment paper to take the pumpkin crisp out of the baking dish. Top it with vegan ice cream or vegan whipped cream.

Store on the counter for a couple of hours. Refrigerate for upto 5 days. Reheat in the oven for 8-10 mins to crisp up the crumb and serve. Notes This recipe is nut-free and soy-free and can be made gluten-free by using a gluten-free blend of choice. Coconut cream substitute: Use cashew cream or other non dairy cream. Or use 2 tbsp thick non dairy milk such as oat milk. ** This quantity of all purpose flour will yield somewhat set pie filling layer that you can chill and slice. For less set and more pudding like layer, use 1 teaspoon all purpose flour Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pumpkin Pie Crisp Amount Per Serving Calories 187 Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 132mg 6% Potassium 155mg 4% Carbohydrates 32g 11% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 19g 21% Protein 2g 4% Vitamin A 6147IU 123% Vitamin C 2mg 2% Calcium 43mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

pumpkin puree – This is the base for the pie filling.

– This is the base for the pie filling. coconut cream – Helps thicken the mixture and adds a lovely, light coconut flavor.

– Helps thicken the mixture and adds a lovely, light coconut flavor. brown sugar – Gives the filling a rich, molasses-y flavor!

– Gives the filling a rich, molasses-y flavor! ground spices – Cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice give this pumpkin crisp the pumpkin pie flavor you know and love.

– Cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice give this pumpkin crisp the pumpkin pie flavor you know and love. flour – To thicken to pie layer and help the topping come together. You can use a gluten-free flour mix instead, if needed.

– To thicken to pie layer and help the topping come together. You can use a gluten-free flour mix instead, if needed. vanilla extract – Deepens that pumpkin pie flavor!

– Deepens that pumpkin pie flavor! old-fashioned oats – Gives the topping that great, streusel texture.

– Gives the topping that great, streusel texture. baking powder and salt – Conditions the topping, so it has a perfect texture.

– Conditions the topping, so it has a perfect texture. melted vegan butter – To help the crumb topping dough come together.

Tips

When you’re lining your baking pan, use strips of parchment paper in either direction, leaving a bit hanging over the edges to make it easy to lift the pumpkin pie crisp out after you bake and cool it. Do this if you are planning to take the crisp out of the pan.

The crumb topping should form a dough. A crumbly dough, but still a dough that sticks together when you press it together.

