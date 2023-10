Pumpkin spice roll cookies are like a pumpkin cinnamon roll in cookie form! They’re soft, moist cookies with crisp edges and lots of pumpkin spice and even real pumpkin. These gluten-free almond flour pumpkin cookies are perfect for fall. Glutenfree grainfree Soyfree

These are basically like cinnamon roll cookies but with pumpkin pie spice and a little bit of pumpkin puree in the cookie.

To make them, you roll out the cookie dough, then you spread this pumpkin spice almond butter and pumpkin puree mixture all over the dough. Roll those cookies, then chill, slice, and bake.

The result is perfectly moist and delicious pumpkin spice roll cookies that are crispy on the edges and moist in the middle. You can bake them a little longer if you prefer crispier cookies, but I like them moist, spicy, and delicious!

These are based on my almond flour cookie base(what can this cookie base not do!!), which I just love because it’s super simple. You just add all of the dry ingredients and the wet ingredients, mix, and you always get a great dough. The dough is super versatile to the ingredients that you add and the order of ingredients that you add it to the bowl. It just works out really wonderfully every time! No whipping butter and sugar, no need to use any equipment!

If you like these pumpkin spice roll cookies, try some of my other almond flour cookies, like Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies, Baklava Cookies, and Ginger Molasses Cookies.

Why You’ll Love Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies

moist cookies with crisp edges and a sweet-and-spicy pumpkin spice filling

one-bowl cookie dough

gluten-free and grain free with an incredible texture!

soy-free and vegan butter-free with an oil-free option

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies Pumpkin spice roll cookies are like a pumpkin cinnamon roll in cookie form! They’re soft, moist cookies with crisp edges and lots of pumpkin spice and even real pumpkin. These gluten-free almond flour pumpkin cookies are perfect for fall. Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 13 minutes mins Chilling Time 10 minutes mins Total Time 33 minutes mins Servings: 10 Calories: 120 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 cup ( 236.59 g ) blanched almond flour

3 tablespoons tapioca starch or use other starch of choice

1/8 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt Wet Ingredients 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon melted coconut oil I use refined coconut oil to keep the flavor less coconutty.

3 tablespoons maple syrup or more For The Pumpkin Spice Filling 1 tablespoon smooth almond butter

1 tablespoon pumpkin puree, this is optional, or use another teaspoon maple syrup instead

1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

1.5 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 to 2 teaspoons maple syrup Instructions Preheat the oven to 335° F (168 °C). Make the cookie dough. In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well. Press and mix to break the almond flour lumps, then add in the wet ingredients and press and mix to make a dough. It will take 1-2 for the moisture to incorporate into the flour and become a dough. If the dough is a bit too dry, add in a teaspoon more of maple syrup. We want the dough to be not too sticky, because you want it to be easy to spread and roll. Once the dough is formed, chill it in the freezer for 10 minutes while you prep the filling. Make the pumpkin spice filling. Warm the almond butter and pumpkin puree in the microwave or in a skillet. Once warm, add the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon of the maple syrup. Mix really well to combine all the almond butter and pumpkin puree. (If you're omitting the pumpkin puree, add another teaspoon of maple syrup and mix really well.) Depending on the consistency of the ingredients and the moisture in the ingredients, this will be a somewhat spreadable consistency like paste or slightly thinner. If it is more thick than a paste and difficult to spread, add in 1 more teaspoon of maple syrup and mix in. Assemble and bake. Remove the dough from the freezer and press it between two pieces of parchment paper. Using your hands or a rolling pin, spread it out into a 7×9” inch rectangle. Even out the edges, so that they are easy to roll into a cinnamon roll kind of shape.

Spread the pumpkin pie spice mixture all over and even it out with a spatula. Keep about a 1/4” from the edges, so that it doesn't squeeze out when you're rolling it.

Using the parchment paper, start rolling from the shorter end and keep rolling the cookie dough until you reach the other end. The cookie dough will still be a bit soft at this point, so use the parchment paper to roll over the cookie dough and put it back into the freezer for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the roll from the freezer and slice using a sharp knife. Place these cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet, and then place the baking sheet in the oven to bake for 13 to 14 minutes, or until crisp and golden to preference. Remove from the oven, let the pumpkin cookies sit on the baking sheet for another 2 to 3 minutes, and then remove the cookies from the baking sheet and let them cool for another 5 minutes before serving.

Store on the counter for the day and refrigerate for upto 5 days. If you didn’t use pumpkin purée then the cookies can stay refrigerated for upto 2 weeks. Notes This recipe is gluten-free, grain-free, soy-free and vegan butter-free. It uses some coconut oil. Oil-free, add 1 tablespoon of smooth almond butter instead or the coconut oil. You might need to add another 1 to 2 teaspoons of maple syrup to the mixture if the dough is too dry. To make this nut-free, you can use a different flour based vegan shortbread dough and use just the pumpkin puree, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice mixture that you spread on the cookie dough. Omit the almond butter. For Not gluten-free version: use half cup all purpose flour and half cup almond flour, omit tapioca starch. Add 1 flax egg(1 tbsp flaxmeal plus 2.5 tbsp water), and more maple as needed to make a dough. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies Amount Per Serving Calories 120 Calories from Fat 72 % Daily Value* Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Polyunsaturated Fat 0.2g Monounsaturated Fat 1g Sodium 73mg 3% Potassium 35mg 1% Carbohydrates 11g 4% Fiber 1g 4% Sugar 6g 7% Protein 3g 6% Vitamin A 234IU 5% Vitamin C 0.1mg 0% Calcium 41mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

blanched almond flour – You can also use regular almond flour, but blanched will give the best color and texture to the finished cookies.

tapioca starch – Acts as a binder. You can use other starches, like corn or potato starch.

baking soda and salt – To condition the dough.

vanilla extract – To flavor the dough.

melted coconut oil – Use refined for less of a coconut flavor. You can use smooth almond butter instead for an oil-free cookie.

maple syrup – For moisture and sweetness.

almond butter – The base for the pumpkin spice filling. You can use more pumpkin puree instead of the almond butter, if needed.

pumpkin puree – The other part of the pumpkin spice filling base. You can replace this with more maple syrup, if needed.

brown sugar – For sweetness. It also slightly thickens the spread mixture.

spices – A mix of pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon give these pumpkin spice roll cookies such an amazing flavor!

Tips

Chilling the dough is essential. It is much easier to roll out and to slice if you chill it. You save time by making the filling while the dough chills, so it doesn’t add as much to the total time as you’d think.

You want a cohesive ball of dough that’s not too crumbly or too sticky, so it will roll out well. Add more maple syrup, if it’s too dry, and add a little more almond flour, if it seems way too wet.

Definitely warm the almond butter and pumpkin puree. This will make them much easier to mix!

How to Make Pumpkin Spice Roll Cookies

First, make the cookie dough.

In a bowl, add all of the dry ingredients and mix really well. Press and mix to break the almond flour lumps, then add in the wet ingredients and press and mix to make a dough. It will take a minute to come together. If the dough is a bit too dry, add in a teaspoon more of maple syrup.

You want the dough to be not too sticky, because you want it to be easy to spread and roll without sticking too much.

Once the dough is formed, chill it in the freezer for 10 minutes while you prep the pumpkin spice filling.

Warm the almond butter and pumpkin puree in the microwave or in a skillet. Once warm, add the brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon of the maple syrup. Mix really well to combine all the almond butter and pumpkin puree.





If you’re omitting the pumpkin puree, add another teaspoon of maple syrup and mix really well. Depending on the consistency of the ingredients and the moisture in the ingredients, this will be a somewhat spreadable consistency like paste or slightly thinner. If it is more thick than a paste and difficult to spread, add in another teaspoon of maple syrup and mix in.

Now, you’re ready to assemble and bake your pumpkin spice roll cookies!

Remove the dough from the freezer and press it between two pieces of parchment paper. Using your hands or a rolling pin, spread it out into a 7×9” inch rectangle. Even out the edges, so that they are easy to roll into a cinnamon roll kind of shape.

Spread the pumpkin pie spice mixture all over. Keep about a 1/4” from the edges, so that it doesn’t squeeze out when you’re rolling it.

Using the parchment paper, start rolling from the shorter end and keep rolling the cookie dough until you reach the other end. The cookie dough will still be a bit soft at this point, so use the parchment paper to roll over the cookie dough and put it back into the freezer for another 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the roll from the freezer and slice using a sharp knife. Place these cookies on a parchment lined baking sheet, and then place the baking sheet in the oven to bake for 13 to 14 minutes, or until crisp and golden to preference.

Remove from the oven, let the pumpkin cookies sit on the baking sheet for another two to three minutes, and then remove the cookies from the baking sheet and let them cool for another five minutes before serving.

