Celebrate pumpkin season with this easy Vegan Thai Pumpkin Curry! Tender fresh pumpkin and tofu simmered along with vegetables in a spicy red curry coconut broth! The perfect vegan fall dinner! Gluten-free + Nutfree, soy-free option.

In the middle of pumpkin season, I am cooking ALL the pumpkin recipes right now, like my Pumpkin Bread or these Pumpkin Pancakes. But why stop at dessert and breakfast? I found an amazing way to put pumpkin to good use come dinner time! Enter this delicious Thai Pumpkin Curry!

This easy vegan curry recipe is truly simple and totally doable for beginners! Trust me, nothing can go wrong here. This Thai red pumpkin curry comes together in less than 30 minutes, and is a total breeze to prepare.

You can serve it with rice, flatbread or as it is, as a stew.

Hearty, deliciously filling, and serves 2 for a fantastic plant-based meal – even 4 depending on what you serve as sides.

If you want to really save time on this, then buy your pumpkin already peeled and chopped. If you do this, then you cut down prep time to a mere 5 minutes, and can have dinner ready in under 30 minutes!

This pumpkin dinner is perfect for those first cold fall nights and will make you warm up from the inside! A total mood changer, especially if you finish your dinner with a homemade pumpkin coffee cake !

Usually, Thai curries are seasoned with fish sauce. In this vegan curry recipe, we use a mix of miso, soy sauce and powdered mushroom act as a substitute for fish sauce.

Print Recipe Thai Pumpkin Curry Celebrate pumpkin season with this easy Thai Pumpkin Curry! Tender fresh pumpkin and tofu simmered along with vegetables in a spicy red curry coconut broth! The perfect vegan fall dinner! Gluten-free + Nutfree + soy-free option. Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Total Time 30 mins Servings: 2 Calories: 400 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1 teaspoon oil

1 clove garlic minced

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1/2 teaspoon miso

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1/4 teaspoon dried mushroom powdered

15 ounce ( 425.24 ml ) can of coconut milk

2 cups peeled and cubed pumpkin or you can also use kabocha squash, acorn, or butternut squash

2 teaspoons lime juice or 3 or 4 Markut lime leaves

1 cup sliced bell pepper I used a mix of green and red

1/4 cup Thai basil and more for garnish

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1 cup ( 250 g ) cubed firm or medium-firm tofu

lime juice , pepper flakes and Thai basil for garnish Instructions Heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook until the garlic is golden.

Then add in your red curry paste, miso, soy sauce, and mushroom powder and mix well. The mix of miso soy sauce and powdered mushroom act as a substitute for fish sauce.

Cook for a minute then add in your coconut milk. Mix the red curry paste in the coconut milk so that there are no lumps remaining.

Then add in the salt, pepper, pumpkin, lime juice, and mix well.

Cover and cook until the pumpkin is al dente. It will take 8-10 minutes depending on the squash used and your stove, etc.

Open the lid and then add in your peppers, Thai basil, sugar, tofu, and mix in. Bring to a good boil.

Taste and adjust salt and flavor. Add more salt if needed. Some lime juice if needed. Then take off heat and serve with some Thai basil on top and more lime juice if needed. Serve with rice or noodles. Notes Feel free to add any other veggies such as zucchini, peas, baby corn, sweet potato, green beans, etc. Instead of pumpkin, you can also use kabocha squash, acorn, or butternut squash This dish can be made ahead of time and is freezer-friendly. Not a fan of tofu? Add some canned, drained chickpeas instead. White beans or lentils are another great addition to get that plant-based protein. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Thai Pumpkin Curry Amount Per Serving Calories 400 Calories from Fat 180 % Daily Value* Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 10g 63% Sodium 475mg 21% Potassium 597mg 17% Carbohydrates 31g 10% Fiber 5g 21% Sugar 8g 9% Protein 14g 28% Vitamin A 5260IU 105% Vitamin C 111mg 135% Calcium 213mg 21% Iron 3mg 17% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Storage:

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. You can also freeze this for up to 3 months.