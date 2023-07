A veggie- and protein-packed vegan club sandwich is the perfect summer lunch or dinner! The homemade tofu deli meat is easy to make and full of flavor.

This is THE Summer Sandwich! It is easy and refreshing with lots of fresh, crunchy veggies — lettuce, cucumbers, and peppers — and a quick tofu deli meat which has a ton of flavor. It is super simple.

You just slice up your tofu, make this delicious marinade, brush all over, and bake. Meanwhile, chop up all of the veggies that you want in your vegan club sandwich.

Make a super quick vinaigrette to drizzle over the crunchy veggies, then just layer the tofu meat and all of those veggies with the vinaigrette and serve on toasted bread or sourdough.

That’s it! It’s truly an amazing sandwich.

It’s crunchy and satisfies that summer craving for fresh, fresh veggies. You can make the tofu meat ahead to use whenever you crave a sandwich! The veggies with the vinaigrette are so good that I often make snack sandwiches with just the veggies!

Why You’ll Love this Vegan Club Sandwich

tons of crunchy veggies and plant-based protein!

Perfect for lunches, carry out or quick summer meals

flavorful tofu deli meat bakes quickly in the oven and can be made ahead and stored refrigerated ahead of time

nut-free recipe, and options for Soyfree and gluten-free

Print Recipe 5 from 1 vote Vegan Club Sandwich A veggie- and protein-packed vegan club sandwich is the perfect summer lunch or dinner! The homemade tofu deli meat is easy to make and full of flavor. Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Servings: 2 Calories: 360 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients For the Tofu Meat: 14 ounces ( 396.89 g ) extra firm or super firm tofu pressed and sliced into 1/8 inch or thinner slices For the Marinade: 1 teaspoon ketchup

a few drops of liquid smoke optional

1 teaspoon vegan Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons oil For the Vegetables 1/2 cup ( 74.5 g ) thinly sliced bell peppers, I use a mix of red and green

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) thinly sliced red onion

half of a cucumber thinly sliced or use zucchini

a few fresh leaves of lettuce

1 tomato thinly sliced, as needed For the Vinaigrette 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar or white vinegar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme For the sandwich 4 slices sandwich bread or sourdough bread

3 tablespoons vegan mayo

vegan cheese slices , optional Instructions Make the tofu meat. Press and slice the tofu, if you haven't already, drizzle a teaspoon of oil in baking dish that will fit the tofu or line the baking dish with parchment paper. Place the slices in the baking dish, almost touching each other.

In a bowl, add all of the marinade ingredients and mix really well. Add 1 teaspoon or so of water and mix, add enough so the marinade is brushable. Using a brush, brush the marinade all of the tofu slices generously.

Preheat the oven to 400° F (205° C) and then bake the tofu for 15-20 minutes or longer until all of the marinade on top is somewhat dry. Bake longer for chewier result. I like mine somewhat moist.

Remove the tofu meat from the oven and let it sit for a few minutes before transferring it out of the baking dish. You can now refrigerate this meat for upto 3 days and use as needed. Meanwhile, prep everything else. Wash and thinly slice the vegetables, as needed. Toast up your bread or sourdough, with or without vegan butter. Toasting is optional

Make the vinaigrette by mixing all of the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Assemble the sandwich. Now it's time to layer. Spread a good layer of mayo onto your bread slices. Add the cheese if using. Add half of the lettuce, peppers, onions, cucumber, and tomato onto the bread in whichever order that you like. Add a good layer of the tofu deli slices, then layer on the remaining veggies. Drizzle some of the vinaigrette over the fresh veggies. (You can also toss the veggies with the vinaigrette in a bowl and then layer them). Sprinkle some additional black pepper if you like, then top it with another bread slice.

Slice the sandwich by holding it snugly and using a sharp knife and serve.

Storage: you can make the tofu ahead and store in a closed container refrigerated for upto 3 days. Slice and assemble just before serving for the freshest crunch Notes To make this gluten-free, use gluten free bread and gf worchesterchire sauce. This recipe is nut-free free if you use nut-free mayo. To make this soyfree use Soyfree tofu options such as my chickpea flour tofu or store bought fava tofu or pumpkin seed tofu or seitan slices This tofu slices idea is adapted from plantbased rd Nutrition Nutrition Facts Vegan Club Sandwich Amount Per Serving Calories 360 Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g 28% Saturated Fat 2g 13% Sodium 698mg 30% Potassium 811mg 23% Carbohydrates 28g 9% Fiber 4g 17% Sugar 12g 13% Protein 18g 36% Vitamin A 2292IU 46% Vitamin C 63mg 76% Calcium 149mg 15% Iron 5mg 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

tofu – This is the base for your homemade deli meat. See recipe notes for Soyfree option

Worcestershire sauce – Vegan Worcestershire sauce is easy to find! Just check the label for anchovies.

salt, pepper, and spices – Poultry seasoning, garlic and onion powders, and smoked paprika give the tofu meat an amazing flavor!

oil – Gives the baked tofu meat a rich flavor and balances the vinaigrette.

veggies – Bell pepper, onion, cucumber, and lettuce add crunch, and sliced tomato gives your vegan club sandwich great umami flavor. You can use zucchini in place of cucumber, if you like.

vinaigrette ingredients – This is a refreshing vinaigrette, that uses apple cider vinegar, sugar, salt, pepper, and thyme.

bread – Use good sandwich or sourdough bread. You can use gluten-free bread for a fully gluten-free vegan club.

vegan mayo – For spreading onto the bread.

Tips

Don’t skip pressing the tofu! Not only will pressing give it a better texture, but it makes it easier to slice thinly, which is crucial for this recipe.

Brush that marinade on generously! It’s what will make your tofu deli meat so flavorful.

make the tofu meat ahead and refrigerate for upto 3 days in a closed container. Use when needed.

Be careful when slicing the sandwich, and make sure you hold it really firmly. This is a big sandwich, and it can fall apart when slicing, if you’re not careful.

