Soothing mushroom noodle soup is an easy, one-pot comfort food dinner. This is a brothy noodle soup with tender, wide rice noodles and hearty mushrooms. Glutenfree 1 pot 30 minute

I love using rice noodles to make noodle soups and love them for skillet noodles, as well, like my Thai skillet noodles. I took elements of that along with my other brothy soups and some of the flavor profile from comforting chicken noodle soups to make this umami-filled really delicious soup broth!

This is a simple 1 pot soup. We cook the noodles by boiling them in the with the soup broth itself. That means no need to pre-cook the noodles!

This mushroom noodle soup is packed with mushrooms, carrots, and celery. You can add other veggies to it, if you like. You can also add more protein, like vegan sausage or veggie grounds or tvp.

Pad Thai noodles will work in place of the wide rice noodles in this soup. In fact, any kind of rice noodles would work. You can also use pasta. The cooking time will vary based on the noodles that you use.

This soup is best when it’s hot, with the broth really hot and soothing. It’s great for winter and spring, too. I love to sear some mushroom or tofu with salt and pepper and use that to top the soup. That and Garnishes like green onion add a vibrant flavor and texture. You can break the noodles into shorter size before adding them to the pan to cook so that the soup is easier to eat (tip from husband who doesn’t like to slurp long noodles :))

Why You’ll Love Mushroom Noodle Soup

cozy, hearty, one-pot meal: everyone loves a quick few ingredient cozy one pot soup and this fits perfectly

comfort food noodles with toothsome mushrooms in a flavorful broth

use any kind of noodles that you like!

think comforting chicken noodle soup but with mushrooms and rice noodles

naturally nut-free

gluten-free and soy-free options provided

More Vegan Mushroom Recipes

Recipe Card

Print Recipe 5 from 5 votes Mushroom Noodle Soup Soothing mushroom noodle soup is an easy, one-pot comfort food dinner. This is a super brothy noodle soup with tender, wide rice noodles and hearty mushrooms. Glutenfree 1 pot 30 minute Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 35 minutes mins Servings: 4 Calories: 183 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 2 teaspoons oil

4 ounces ( 113.4 g ) white or baby Bella or other mushrooms sliced

1/2 cup ( 80 g ) chopped onion

3 cloves garlic minced or 1 tablespoon garlic paste

1/2 cup ( 64 g ) chopped or sliced carrots

1 cup ( 101 g ) chopped celery

1/2 teaspoon or more salt divided For the sauces and spices: 2 bay leaves optional

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried sage

1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper For the rest of the soup: 5 ounces ( 141.75 g ) white rice noodles

5 cups ( 1182.94 ml ) water or broth

green onion and black pepper for garnish, use gochugaru flakes for variation Instructions Heat a deep pan or saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the mushroom, onion, and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to get golden. 5-7 mins. Reserve some cooked thin mushroom slices for garnish if you wish. .

Then mix in the carrots and celery. Add in all of the sauces and spices and the salt and mix those in well.

Add the water and/or broth. Mix together and bring that to a boil, 4-5 mins, then add in the noodles. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked to preference. Depending on the noodles that you use, this can be anywhere from 7 to 14 minutes.

Taste and adjust the salt and flavor. Adjust consistency, add more broth if needed and bring to a boil. You can add in 1/2 teaspoon of molasses to balance out the savory flavor profile here. Then, switch off the heat.

If you want to thicken the noodle soup, you can thicken it with a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed in a tablespoon of water. rice noodles will also thicken the broth by themselves as they sit. You can add a smoky flavor profile at this time, if you like, by adding a little bit of smoked paprika.

To serve, ladle the mushroom noodle soup into serving bowls. You can pick out some noodles, then ladle the broth on top with the veggies and reserved mushroom. Garnish with green onion and black pepper and serve immediately. Notes Store refrigerated for upto 3 days. This soup is gluten-free, if you use rice noodles and use tamari instead of soy sauce. The soup is nut-free. To make it soy-free, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce. Protein: Serve with crisped or baked or smoked tofu for additional protein. Nutrition Nutrition Facts Mushroom Noodle Soup Amount Per Serving Calories 183 Calories from Fat 18 % Daily Value* Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 0.3g 2% Sodium 549mg 24% Potassium 283mg 8% Carbohydrates 37g 12% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 3g 3% Protein 4g 8% Vitamin A 2801IU 56% Vitamin C 5mg 6% Calcium 51mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

Ingredients and Substitutions

mushrooms – Use white, button, or baby bella mushrooms.

aromatics – Onion and garlic gives this soup a rich, umami flavor.

veggies – Carrots and celery add veggies and even more flavor!

salt – Helps the veggies brown and brings out the flavors.

bay leaves – You can omit the bay leaves, if needed.

sauces – Balsamic vinegar adds a little bit of acid and sweetness, while soy sauce adds another layer umami and a bit of saltiness.

dried herbs and spices – Thyme, oregano, sage, rosemary, onion powder, and black pepper give this soup a rich, savory flavor profile.

water or broth – For the most flavorful soup, use broth. If you’re trying to use less salt, go with water. You can also use a mix of half broth and half water.

noodles: I use dried wide rice noodles. You can use dried Thai linguini or dried pad Thai noodles or other stir fry noodles. Or use pasta of choice. If using fresh rice noodles, reduce the broth to 2 cups and simmer for just a few minutes.

garnish – Green onion and black pepper balance out the flavors of this soup.

Tips

If you want the soup to cook more quickly, choose the quickest-cooking noodles you can find!

This soup is on the brothy side. If you prefer a thicker soup, add a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed with a tablespoon of water toward the end of cooking, then simmer to thicken.

You can add a dash or two of smoked paprika at the end of cooking, if you want a smoky mushroom noodle soup.

How to Make Mushroom Noodle Soup

Heat a deep pan or saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to get golden. 5-7 minutes. Reserve some thin cooked mushroom slices for garnish if you like

Then, mix in the carrots and celery. Add in all of the sauces and spices and the salt and mix those in well.

Then add the water and/or broth. Mix together and bring that to a boil, 4-5 mins, then add in the noodles.

Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked to preference. Depending on the noodles that you use, this can be anywhere from 7 to 14 minutes.





Taste and adjust the salt and flavor. You can add in 1/2 teaspoon of molasses to balance out the savory flavor profile here. Then, switch off the heat.

If you want to thicken the noodle soup, you can thicken it with a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed in a tablespoon of water, Rice noodles will also thicken the broth by themselves as they sit.

You can add a smoky flavor profile at this time, if you like, by adding a little bit of smoked paprika.

To serve, ladle the mushroom noodle soup into serving bowls. You can pick out some noodles, then ladle the broth on top with the veggies. Garnish with green onion and black pepper and serve immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions