Soothing mushroom noodle soup is an easy, one-pot comfort food dinner. This is a brothy noodle soup with tender, wide rice noodles and hearty mushrooms. Glutenfree 1 pot 30 minute
I love using rice noodles to make noodle soups and love them for skillet noodles, as well, like my Thai skillet noodles. I took elements of that along with my other brothy soups and some of the flavor profile from comforting chicken noodle soups to make this umami-filled really delicious soup broth!
This is a simple 1 pot soup. We cook the noodles by boiling them in the with the soup broth itself. That means no need to pre-cook the noodles!
This mushroom noodle soup is packed with mushrooms, carrots, and celery. You can add other veggies to it, if you like. You can also add more protein, like vegan sausage or veggie grounds or tvp.
Pad Thai noodles will work in place of the wide rice noodles in this soup. In fact, any kind of rice noodles would work. You can also use pasta. The cooking time will vary based on the noodles that you use.
This soup is best when it’s hot, with the broth really hot and soothing. It’s great for winter and spring, too. I love to sear some mushroom or tofu with salt and pepper and use that to top the soup. That and Garnishes like green onion add a vibrant flavor and texture. You can break the noodles into shorter size before adding them to the pan to cook so that the soup is easier to eat (tip from husband who doesn’t like to slurp long noodles :))
Why You’ll Love Mushroom Noodle Soup
- cozy, hearty, one-pot meal: everyone loves a quick few ingredient cozy one pot soup and this fits perfectly
- comfort food noodles with toothsome mushrooms in a flavorful broth
- use any kind of noodles that you like!
- think comforting chicken noodle soup but with mushrooms and rice noodles
- naturally nut-free
- gluten-free and soy-free options provided
Mushroom Noodle Soup
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons oil
- 4 ounces (113.4 g) white or baby Bella or other mushrooms sliced
- 1/2 cup (80 g) chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic minced or 1 tablespoon garlic paste
- 1/2 cup (64 g) chopped or sliced carrots
- 1 cup (101 g) chopped celery
- 1/2 teaspoon or more salt divided
For the sauces and spices:
- 2 bay leaves optional
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce , use tamari for gluten-free
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried sage
- 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
For the rest of the soup:
- 5 ounces (141.75 g) white rice noodles
- 5 cups (1182.94 ml) water or broth
- green onion and black pepper for garnish, use gochugaru flakes for variation
Instructions
- Heat a deep pan or saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the mushroom, onion, and garlic and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to get golden. 5-7 mins. Reserve some cooked thin mushroom slices for garnish if you wish. .
- Then mix in the carrots and celery. Add in all of the sauces and spices and the salt and mix those in well.
- Add the water and/or broth. Mix together and bring that to a boil, 4-5 mins, then add in the noodles. Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked to preference. Depending on the noodles that you use, this can be anywhere from 7 to 14 minutes.
- Taste and adjust the salt and flavor. Adjust consistency, add more broth if needed and bring to a boil. You can add in 1/2 teaspoon of molasses to balance out the savory flavor profile here. Then, switch off the heat.
- If you want to thicken the noodle soup, you can thicken it with a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed in a tablespoon of water. rice noodles will also thicken the broth by themselves as they sit. You can add a smoky flavor profile at this time, if you like, by adding a little bit of smoked paprika.
- To serve, ladle the mushroom noodle soup into serving bowls. You can pick out some noodles, then ladle the broth on top with the veggies and reserved mushroom. Garnish with green onion and black pepper and serve immediately.
Ingredients and Substitutions
- mushrooms – Use white, button, or baby bella mushrooms.
- aromatics – Onion and garlic gives this soup a rich, umami flavor.
- veggies – Carrots and celery add veggies and even more flavor!
- salt – Helps the veggies brown and brings out the flavors.
- bay leaves – You can omit the bay leaves, if needed.
- sauces – Balsamic vinegar adds a little bit of acid and sweetness, while soy sauce adds another layer umami and a bit of saltiness.
- dried herbs and spices – Thyme, oregano, sage, rosemary, onion powder, and black pepper give this soup a rich, savory flavor profile.
- water or broth – For the most flavorful soup, use broth. If you’re trying to use less salt, go with water. You can also use a mix of half broth and half water.
- noodles: I use dried wide rice noodles. You can use dried Thai linguini or dried pad Thai noodles or other stir fry noodles. Or use pasta of choice. If using fresh rice noodles, reduce the broth to 2 cups and simmer for just a few minutes.
- garnish – Green onion and black pepper balance out the flavors of this soup.
Tips
- If you want the soup to cook more quickly, choose the quickest-cooking noodles you can find!
- This soup is on the brothy side. If you prefer a thicker soup, add a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed with a tablespoon of water toward the end of cooking, then simmer to thicken.
- You can add a dash or two of smoked paprika at the end of cooking, if you want a smoky mushroom noodle soup.
How to Make Mushroom Noodle Soup
Heat a deep pan or saucepan over medium heat and add the oil. Once the oil is hot, add the onion, garlic, and mushrooms and a good pinch of salt and cook until the onion starts to get golden. 5-7 minutes. Reserve some thin cooked mushroom slices for garnish if you like
Then, mix in the carrots and celery. Add in all of the sauces and spices and the salt and mix those in well.
Then add the water and/or broth. Mix together and bring that to a boil, 4-5 mins, then add in the noodles.
Continue to cook, stirring occasionally, until the noodles are cooked to preference. Depending on the noodles that you use, this can be anywhere from 7 to 14 minutes.
Taste and adjust the salt and flavor. You can add in 1/2 teaspoon of molasses to balance out the savory flavor profile here. Then, switch off the heat.
If you want to thicken the noodle soup, you can thicken it with a teaspoon of cornstarch mixed in a tablespoon of water, Rice noodles will also thicken the broth by themselves as they sit.
You can add a smoky flavor profile at this time, if you like, by adding a little bit of smoked paprika.
To serve, ladle the mushroom noodle soup into serving bowls. You can pick out some noodles, then ladle the broth on top with the veggies. Garnish with green onion and black pepper and serve immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
This soup is gluten-free, if you use rice noodles and use tamari instead of soy sauce.
Mushroom noodle soup is naturally nut-free.
Yes! To make it soy-free, use coconut aminos instead of soy sauce.
Yes serve topped with crisped or baked tofu. Or add in some tofu in the soup or add some beans or chickpeas.
Comments
Maïla
Just made this recipe today as we had many wild mushrooms to use, it is absolutely delicious and satisfying! We used potatoes instead of noodles because they also needed to be used. We kept the rest of the ingredients as is and the flavours are really well balanced.
Thanks for another yummy recipe!
Vegan Richa Support
Yay!
Sue
Delicious Mushroom soup! Thank you.
Vegan Richa Support
Good to hear!