Why you’ll love this hot chocolate

it doesn’t clump up! No sifting coo oat powder needed. Just mix and bring to a good boil

it doesn’t need added non dairy milk so it can be gifted to anyone who doesn’t have non dairy milk on hand!

it’s chocolatey and lightly coconutty which adds a caramel like flavor

it’s easy and great for gifting!

Print Recipe No ratings yet Hot Chocolate Mix This simple Vegan Hot Chocolate Mix makes for an excellent food gift. Thanks to ground cashews and coconut milk powder, it makes a super creamy hot chocolate without the need to add non-dairy milk. Nut-free option included. Makes 3-4 cups Prep Time 10 mins Total Time 10 mins Servings: 3 Calories: 316 kcal Author: Vegan Richa Ingredients 1/3 cup ( 70 g ) cane sugar

1/3 cup ( 45 g ) raw cashews

3 tablespoons cocoa powder preferably Dutch processed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean powder or vanilla bean

1 1/2 teaspoons all purpose flour or cornstarch

1/4 cup ( 60 g ) coconut milk powder To make hot chocolate with the mix: 1 cup ( 250 ml ) water or non dairy milk such as oat milk, coconut milk or soy milk

Ingredients:

the hot chocolate mix is sweetened with cane sugar

cocoa powder adds the chocolatey taste

vanilla bean powder or vanilla bean adds the coziness

all-purpose flour or cornstarch is added for thickening the hot chocolate

coconut milk powder and ground up raw cashews make the hot chocolate creamy without having to add milk

Tips:

This hot chocolate mix does not need non-dairy milk added to it. It works well with just water as well. Use 1/3 cup mix per 1 cup water for extra thick hot chocolate

If you cannot find coconut milk powder, just omit it and use the hot chocolate mix with non-dairy milk instead.

To make it nut-free: Omit the cashews and use the hot chocolate mix with a thick non-dairy milk such as oat milk or soy milk.

How to make Vegan Hot Chocolate

Make your hot chocolate mix: Add the sugar and cashews to a spice grinder or a blender with a grinder blade and process until the mixture is very powdery.

Then add the rest of the ingredients and process again for 5 to 10 seconds until everything is incorporated well, and it’s smooth and powdery.

Transfer this mixture to your storage container or mason, jar, and store or gift. The mix will keep well for a month. refrigerate for longer life.

To make hot chocolate with the mix, add 1 cup water or non dairy milk such as oat milk, coconut milk or soy milk to a saucepan. Add 1/4 cup plus 2 teaspoons of the mix when using non dairy milk. Add 1/3 cup of the mix for really creamy.

Mix well. Then let it come to a good boil. Reduce heat and simmer for a minute. Whisk well so that the mixture mixes in and thickens. Then switch off heat.

Pour the hot chocolate into your cup. Top with your favorite vegan whipped cream or vegan ice cream and serve.

